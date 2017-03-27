JavaScript utility to convert CSS into Stylus.

Node/Browser compatible.

Demo

Try it online dciccale.github.io/css2stylus.js/

Usage

Node

Install the module

$ npm install -g css2stylus

$ css2stylus Usage: css2stylus [options] <file1.css> <file2.css> Supports bash-style piping from stdin to stdout, e.g. `cat myFile.css | css2stylus` outputs myFile.css as stylus. Useful for integrating into an editor of choice. Examples: css2stylus -u -i 4 file1.css Use 4 space ndent and convert file1.css while unprefixing css2stylus -c file1.css file2.css Preserve CSS syntax while converting multiple files css2stylus file1.css -o styl Save processed files files into the `styl` directoy Options: -u, --unPrefix Un-prefix any property with vendor prefixes -c, --cssSyntax Keep CSS syntax punctuation -f, --force Overwrite existing .styl files -i, --indent Set indentation level -o, --out Specify an output directory -:, --keep-colons Keep colons: in rules

Convert any css file:

$ css2stylus myfile.css

The output will be saved to myfile.styl .

The binary is also capable of piping from stdin, stdout. This is useful for integrating the binary with Vim or another editor of your choice.

Bash pipe

Supports bash-style piping from stdin to stdout. Useful for integrating into an editor of choice.

$ cat myFile.css | css2stylus

Vim mapping

To convert the selected CSS to stylus inside vim use the following mapping:

" CSS2Stylus :vnoremap <leader>cs :!css2stylus -u<cr><esc>

Browser

< title > Demo </ title > < script src = "css2stylus.js" > </ script > < script > ( function () { var css = 'body { color: red; }' ; var converter = new Css2Stylus.Converter(css); converter.processCss(); var stylus_output = converter.getStylus(); }()); </ script >

Keep CSS syntax

To keep CSS punctuation {:;} just pass --cssSyntax option from command line.

Or pass options object when processing a CSS file from JavaScript converter.processCss({ cssSyntax: true });

nib support

Unprefix any CSS snippet with vendor prefixes by passing --unPrefix option from command line.

Or pass an options object when processing a CSS file from JavaScript converter.processCss({ unPrefix: true });

Development

To contribute, clone the repo, create a new branch and submit a PR.

Run tests

$ npm t

License

See LICENSE.txt