JavaScript utility to convert CSS into Stylus.
Node/Browser compatible.
Try it online dciccale.github.io/css2stylus.js/
Install the module
$ npm install -g css2stylus
$ css2stylus
Usage: css2stylus [options] <file1.css> <file2.css>
Supports bash-style piping from stdin to stdout, e.g. `cat myFile.css | css2stylus` outputs myFile.css as stylus. Useful for integrating into an editor of choice.
Examples:
css2stylus -u -i 4 file1.css Use 4 space ndent and convert file1.css while unprefixing
css2stylus -c file1.css file2.css Preserve CSS syntax while converting multiple files
css2stylus file1.css -o styl Save processed files files into the `styl` directoy
Options:
-u, --unPrefix Un-prefix any property with vendor prefixes
-c, --cssSyntax Keep CSS syntax punctuation
-f, --force Overwrite existing .styl files
-i, --indent Set indentation level
-o, --out Specify an output directory
-:, --keep-colons Keep colons: in rules
Convert any css file:
$ css2stylus myfile.css
The output will be saved to
myfile.styl.
The binary is also capable of piping from stdin, stdout. This is useful for integrating the binary with Vim or another editor of your choice.
Supports bash-style piping from stdin to stdout. Useful for integrating into an editor of choice.
$ cat myFile.css | css2stylus
To convert the selected CSS to stylus inside vim use the following mapping:
" CSS2Stylus
:vnoremap <leader>cs :!css2stylus -u<cr><esc>
<!doctype html>
<title>Demo</title>
<script src="css2stylus.js"></script>
<script>
(function () {
var css = 'body { color: red; }';
var converter = new Css2Stylus.Converter(css);
converter.processCss();
// output
var stylus_output = converter.getStylus();
// body
// color red
}());
</script>
To keep CSS punctuation
{:;} just pass
--cssSyntax option from command line.
Or pass options object when processing a CSS file from JavaScript
converter.processCss({ cssSyntax: true });
Unprefix any CSS snippet with vendor prefixes by passing
--unPrefix option from command line.
Or pass an options object when processing a CSS file from JavaScript
converter.processCss({ unPrefix: true });
To contribute, clone the repo, create a new branch and submit a PR.
$ npm t
See LICENSE.txt