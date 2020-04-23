Open-source CSS, SVG and Figma UI Icons \ Available in SVG Sprite, styled-components, NPM & API
Install the latest version via npm or yarn
npm i css.gg
yarn add css.gg
Using Package Manager \ This package contains the following directories and files:
|Path
|What it is
|/css
|individual *.css icons
|/scss
|individual *.scss icons
|/svg
|individual *.svg icons
|/tsx
|individual *.tsx icons
styled-components
|/all.css
|all icons compressed in a single file
|/all.d.ts
styled-components
|/all.fig
|local figma file same as https://css.gg/fig
|/all.js
|list of exported
styled-components
|/all.js.map
styled-components
|/all.json
|all icons .css, .svg, *.tsx including markup & public path
|/all.scss
|all icons in a single SCSS file
npm i node-sass needed
|/all.svg
|SVG Sprite with all icons
|/all.xd
|local adobe xd file same as https://css.gg/xd
|/all.xml
|all icons .css, .svg, *.tsx including markup & public path
<!-- css.gg -->
<link href='https://css.gg/css' rel='stylesheet'>
<!-- UNPKG -->
<link href='https://unpkg.com/css.gg/icons/all.css' rel='stylesheet'>
<!-- JSDelivr -->
<link href='https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/css.gg/icons/all.css' rel='stylesheet'>
<!-- css.gg -->
<link href='https://css.gg/ {ICONNAME} .css' rel='stylesheet'>
<!-- UNPKG -->
<link href='https://unpkg.com/css.gg/icons/css/ {ICONNAME} .css' rel='stylesheet'>
<!-- JSDelivr -->
<link href='https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/css.gg/icons/css/ {ICONNAME} .css' rel='stylesheet'>
<!-- CSS Format -->
<link href='https://css.gg/css?= {ICONNAME} | {ICONNAME}' rel='stylesheet'>
<i class=" {ICONNAME} "></i>
<!-- reference icon using span -->
<span class=" {ICONNAME} "></span>
<!-- reference icon using div -->
<div class=" {ICONNAME} "></div>
<!-- reference icon using custom tag -->
<gg-icon class=" {ICONNAME} "></gg-icon>
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="UTF-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0">
<title>Document</title>
<!-- You can add this link or any other CDN alternatives as mentioned above -->
<link href='https://css.gg/css' rel='stylesheet'>
</head>
<body>
<!-- Using i tag -->
<i class="gg- {ICONNAME} "></i>
<!-- Using div tag -->
<div class="gg- {ICONNAME} "></div>
<!-- Using custom tag -->
<gg-icon class="gg- {ICONNAME} "></gg-icon>
</body>
</html>
/* css.gg */
@import url('https://css.gg/css');
/* UNPKG */
@import url('https://unpkg.com/css.gg/icons/all.css');
/* JSDelivr */
@import url('https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/css.gg/icons/all.css');
/* css.gg */
@import url('https://css.gg/ {ICONNAME} .css');
/* UNPKG */
@import url('https://unpkg.com/css.gg/icons/css/ {ICONNAME} .css');
/* JSDelivr */
@import url('https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/css.gg/icons/css/ {ICONNAME} .css');
/* css.gg */
@import url('https://css.gg/css?= {ICONNAME} | {ICONNAME}');
To resize an icon you just need to change the value of a css variable "--ggs" to any value you like if not specified it falls back to 1 or the actual size.
.gg-{ICONNAME} {
/* This value will multiple the actual size */
--ggs: 10;
}
The variable can be added to the parent, custom class,body or root level if you want all icons same size.
:root {
--ggs: 6;
}
5. Coloring
By default all the CSS, SCSS icons inherit the color from the parent by using
currentColor attribute how ever you can apply any color you like.
.gg-{ICONNAME} {
color: teal;
}
You can't use these paths, you must download since SVG doesn't allow external sources.
<!-- css.gg -->
https://css.gg/svg
<!-- UNPKG -->
https://unpkg.com/css.gg/icons/all.svg
<!-- JSDelivr -->
https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/css.gg/icons/all.svg
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="UTF-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0">
<title>Document</title>
</head>
<body>
<!-- First copy all.svg to your project directory -->
<svg><use xlink:href="path/to/all.svg# {ICONNAME} "/></svg>
</body>
</html>
<!-- css.gg -->
https://css.gg/ {ICONNAME} .svg
<!-- UNPKG -->
https://unpkg.com/css.gg/icons/svg/ {ICONNAME} .svg
<!-- JSDelivr -->
https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/css.gg/icons/svg/ {ICONNAME} .svg
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="UTF-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0">
<title>Document</title>
</head>
<body>
<!-- First copy all.svg to your project directory -->
<svg><use xlink:href="path/to/all.svg# {ICONNAME} "/></svg>
</body>
</html>
You can add as symbol each or copy the entire file contents at one of the CDN alternatives as mentioned at 2.1
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="UTF-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0">
<title>Document</title>
</head>
<body>
<svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" style="display: none;" >
<symbol id="{ICONNAME}">
<!-- here goes the icon path -->
</symbol>
</svg>
<!-- Afterward you can call the icons by id like this: -->
<svg><use xlink:href="# {ICONNAME} "/></svg>
</body>
</html>
You can go to
https://css.gg/{ICONNAME} and copy the SVG icon directy and paste it on your project. \
You can also download a single icon by just visiting
https://css.gg/{ICONNAME}.svg
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="UTF-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0">
<title>Document</title>
</head>
<body>
<!-- Just paste it where you want the icon to be -->
<svg width="24" height="24" viewBox="0 0 24 24" fill="none" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" > <path d="M9 13H15V17H9V13Z" fill="currentColor" fill-opacity="0.5" /> <path d="M6 7H18V11H6V7Z" fill="currentColor" /> </svg>
</body>
</html>
You need to define width and height in order for this to work. Afterwards you can just create a div
.gg-{ICONNAME} {
background-image:
url("data:image/svg+xml,<svg></svg>");
}
To encode use this tool \ https://yoksel.github.io/url-encoder/
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="UTF-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0">
<title>Document</title>
</head>
<body>
<!-- Using i tag -->
<i class="gg- {ICONNAME} "></i>
<!-- Using div tag -->
<div class="gg- {ICONNAME} "></div>
<!-- Using custom tag -->
<gg-icon class="gg- {ICONNAME} "></gg-icon>
</body>
</html>
By default all colors use
currentColor as value in order to inherit the color from the parent. \
If you wish to change that color you can do the following.
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="UTF-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0">
<title>Document</title>
</head>
<body>
<svg><path fill=" {COLOR} " /></svg>
</body>
</html>
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="UTF-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0">
<title>Document</title>
<style>
/* 1. You define the CSS class like this: */
.custom__color path {
color: teal;
}
</style>
</head>
<body>
<!-- 2. After that you have to apply the class to the icon -->
<svg class="custom__color"><path /></svg>
</body>
</html>
<!-- All attributes -->
https://css.gg/json
<!-- Only Style -->
https://css.gg/json?=&op=css
<!-- Style & Markup -->
https://css.gg/json?=&op=css+markup
<!-- UNPKG -->
https://unpkg.com/css.gg/icons/all.json
<!-- JSDelivr -->
https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/css.gg/icons/all.json
<!-- All attributes -->
https://css.gg/json?= {ICONNAME}
<!-- Only Style -->
https://css.gg/json?= {ICONNAME} &op=css
<!-- Style & Markup -->
https://css.gg/json?= {ICONNAME} &op=css+markup
<!-- No CDN Alternatives -->
<!-- All attributes -->
https://css.gg/json?= {ICONNAME} | {ICONNAME}
<!-- Only Style -->
https://css.gg/json?= {ICONNAME} | {ICONNAME} &op=css
<!-- Style & Markup -->
https://css.gg/json?= {ICONNAME} | {ICONNAME} &op=css+markup
<!-- No CDN Alternatives -->
<!-- All attributes -->
https://css.gg/xml
<!-- Only Style -->
https://css.gg/xml?=&op=css
<!-- Style & Markup -->
https://css.gg/xml?=&op=css+markup
<!-- UNPKG -->
https://unpkg.com/css.gg/icons/all.xml
<!-- JSDelivr -->
https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/css.gg/icons/all.xml
<!-- All attributes -->
https://css.gg/xml?= {ICONNAME}
<!-- Only Style -->
https://css.gg/xml?= {ICONNAME} &op=css
<!-- Style & Markup -->
https://css.gg/xml?= {ICONNAME} &op=css+markup
<!-- No CDN Alternatives -->
<!-- All attributes -->
https://css.gg/xml?= {ICONNAME} | {ICONNAME}
<!-- Only Style -->
https://css.gg/xml?= {ICONNAME} | {ICONNAME} &op=css
<!-- Style & Markup -->
https://css.gg/xml?= {ICONNAME} | {ICONNAME} &op=css+markup
<!-- No CDN Alternatives -->
On a React project you can include a single icon as CSS, Styled Component, SCSS, SVG or call the contents using .json or .xml files.
\
Note that only
styled-components icons can be called directly such as:
import { ICONNAME } from 'css.gg'
After you install the package by using
npm i css.gg or
yarn add css.gg you can add a single icon like this:
import React from 'react'
import { ICONNAME } from 'css.gg'
export default function() {
return (
<div>
<ICONNAME />
</div>
)
}
styled-component
If you need to download a single
typescript or
styled-componment format icon without downloading the entire package just visit the link like this:
https://css.gg/{ICONNAME}.tsx
If you don't want to download at all but just copy paste visit the icon page and you have a special tab for it.
https://css.gg/{ICONNAME}
import React from 'react';
// local path
import { ICONNAME } from "./ {ICONNAME} "
function App() {
return (
<div>
<ICONNAME />
</div>
);
}
export default App;
import React from 'react';
// Import function from package
import { SVG } from 'css.gg'
function App() {
return (
<div>
<svg width="24" height="24"><use xlinkHref={SVG + '#gg-ICONNAME'} /></svg>
</div>
);
}
export default App;
import React from 'react';
// Import function from package
import { CSS } from 'css.gg'
function App() {
return (
<div>
<!-- Using i tag -->
<i className="gg- {ICONNAME} "></i>
<!-- Using div tag -->
<div className="gg- {ICONNAME} "></div>
<!-- Using custom tag -->
<gg-icon className="gg- {ICONNAME} "></gg-icon>
</div>
);
}
export default App;
import React from 'react';
// Import path from package
import 'css.gg/icons/css/ {ICONNAME} .css'
function App() {
return (
<div>
<!-- Using i tag -->
<i className="gg- {ICONNAME} "></i>
<!-- Using div tag -->
<div className="gg- {ICONNAME} "></div>
<!-- Using custom tag -->
<gg-icon className="gg- {ICONNAME} "></gg-icon>
</div>
);
}
export default App;
SCSS format to work you need to have
node-sass installed
npm i node-sass
import React from 'react';
// Import function from package
import { SCSS } from 'css.gg'
function App() {
return (
<div>
<!-- Using i tag -->
<i className="gg- {ICONNAME} "></i>
<!-- Using div tag -->
<div className="gg- {ICONNAME} "></div>
<!-- Using custom tag -->
<gg-icon className="gg- {ICONNAME} "></gg-icon>
</div>
);
}
export default App;
SCSS format to work you need to have
node-sass installed
npm i node-sass
import React from 'react';
// Import path from package
import 'css.gg/icons/scss/ {ICONNAME} .scss'
function App() {
return (
<div>
<!-- Using i tag -->
<i className="gg- {ICONNAME} "></i>
<!-- Using div tag -->
<div className="gg- {ICONNAME} "></div>
<!-- Using custom tag -->
<gg-icon className="gg- {ICONNAME} "></gg-icon>
</div>
);
}
export default App;
import { SVG, CSS, SCSS, ICONNAME, ICONNAME } from 'css.gg'
All icons are available as components on assets from where you can search for a sigle icon or browse categories.
All icons are available as components \
To become a contributor do a new pull request.
|Source
|Link
|Github Sponsor
|https://github.com/sponsors/astrit
|Open Collective
|https://opencollective.com/css-gg
|PayPal
|https://paypal.me/GjonMalsijaj
Discord - https://discord.gg/e7NDKFM
In order to access older versions you can use one of the provided CDN Alternatives
<!-- UNPKG - v.1.0.6 -->
https://unpkg.com/browse/css.gg@1.0.6/
<!-- JSDelivr - v.1.0.6 -->
https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/css.gg@1.0.6/
If you would like to contribute feel free to do a new pull request.