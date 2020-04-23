Open-source CSS, SVG and Figma UI Icons \ Available in SVG Sprite, styled-components, NPM & API

Table of Contents

Get Started

Install the latest version via npm or yarn

npm i css.gg

yarn add css.gg

Using Package Manager \ This package contains the following directories and files:

Path What it is /css individual *.css icons /scss individual *.scss icons /svg individual *.svg icons /tsx individual *.tsx icons styled-components /all.css all icons compressed in a single file /all.d.ts styled-components /all.fig local figma file same as https://css.gg/fig /all.js list of exported styled-components /all.js.map styled-components /all.json all icons .css, .svg, *.tsx including markup & public path /all.scss all icons in a single SCSS file npm i node-sass needed /all.svg SVG Sprite with all icons /all.xd local adobe xd file same as https://css.gg/xd /all.xml all icons .css, .svg, *.tsx including markup & public path

HTML include

1. All icons

< link href = 'https://css.gg/css' rel = 'stylesheet' > < link href = 'https://unpkg.com/css.gg/icons/all.css' rel = 'stylesheet' > < link href = 'https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/css.gg/icons/all.css' rel = 'stylesheet' >

2. Single icon

< link href = 'https://css.gg/ {ICONNAME} .css' rel = 'stylesheet' > < link href = 'https://unpkg.com/css.gg/icons/css/ {ICONNAME} .css' rel = 'stylesheet' > < link href = 'https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/css.gg/icons/css/ {ICONNAME} .css' rel = 'stylesheet' >

3. Collection

< link href = 'https://css.gg/css?= {ICONNAME} | {ICONNAME}' rel = 'stylesheet' >

4. Markup

< i class = " {ICONNAME} " > </ i > < span class = " {ICONNAME} " > </ span > < div class = " {ICONNAME} " > </ div > < gg-icon class = " {ICONNAME} " > </ gg-icon >

5. Example

< html lang = "en" > < head > < meta charset = "UTF-8" > < meta name = "viewport" content = "width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0" > < title > Document </ title > < link href = 'https://css.gg/css' rel = 'stylesheet' > </ head > < body > < i class = "gg- {ICONNAME} " > </ i > < div class = "gg- {ICONNAME} " > </ div > < gg-icon class = "gg- {ICONNAME} " > </ gg-icon > </ body > </ html >

CSS @import

1. All icons

@ import url( 'https://css.gg/css' ); @ import url( 'https://unpkg.com/css.gg/icons/all.css' ); @ import url( 'https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/css.gg/icons/all.css' );

2. Single icon

@ import url( 'https://css.gg/ {ICONNAME} .css' ); @ import url( 'https://unpkg.com/css.gg/icons/css/ {ICONNAME} .css' ); @ import url( 'https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/css.gg/icons/css/ {ICONNAME} .css' );

3. Collection

@ import url( 'https://css.gg/css?= {ICONNAME} | {ICONNAME}' );

4. Resizing

To resize an icon you just need to change the value of a css variable "--ggs" to any value you like if not specified it falls back to 1 or the actual size. .gg- {ICONNAME} { --ggs : 10 ; } The variable can be added to the parent, custom class,body or root level if you want all icons same size. :root { --ggs : 6 ; } 5. Coloring By default all the CSS, SCSS icons inherit the color from the parent by using currentColor attribute how ever you can apply any color you like. .gg- {ICONNAME} { color : teal; }

SVG

1. SVG Sprite - Download Path

You can't use these paths, you must download since SVG doesn't allow external sources.

https://css.gg/svg https://unpkg.com/css.gg/icons/all.svg https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/css.gg/icons/all.svg

1.1. Example

< html lang = "en" > < head > < meta charset = "UTF-8" > < meta name = "viewport" content = "width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0" > < title > Document </ title > </ head > < body > < svg > < use xlink:href = "path/to/all.svg# {ICONNAME} " /> </ svg > </ body > </ html >

2. SVG Single Icon - Download Path

https://css.gg/ {ICONNAME} .svg https://unpkg.com/css.gg/icons/svg/ {ICONNAME} .svg https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/css.gg/icons/svg/ {ICONNAME} .svg

2.1. Example - SVG Sprite

< html lang = "en" > < head > < meta charset = "UTF-8" > < meta name = "viewport" content = "width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0" > < title > Document </ title > </ head > < body > < svg > < use xlink:href = "path/to/all.svg# {ICONNAME} " /> </ svg > </ body > </ html >

2.2. Example - Inline SVG Sprite/Symbol

You can add as symbol each or copy the entire file contents at one of the CDN alternatives as mentioned at 2.1

< html lang = "en" > < head > < meta charset = "UTF-8" > < meta name = "viewport" content = "width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0" > < title > Document </ title > </ head > < body > < svg xmlns = "http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" style = "display: none;" > < symbol id = "{ICONNAME}" > </ symbol > </ svg > < svg > < use xlink:href = "# {ICONNAME} " /> </ svg > </ body > </ html >

2.3. Example Single copy/paste icon

You can go to https://css.gg/{ICONNAME} and copy the SVG icon directy and paste it on your project. \ You can also download a single icon by just visiting https://css.gg/{ICONNAME}.svg

< html lang = "en" > < head > < meta charset = "UTF-8" > < meta name = "viewport" content = "width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0" > < title > Document </ title > </ head > < body > < svg width = "24" height = "24" viewBox = "0 0 24 24" fill = "none" xmlns = "http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" > < path d = "M9 13H15V17H9V13Z" fill = "currentColor" fill-opacity = "0.5" /> < path d = "M6 7H18V11H6V7Z" fill = "currentColor" /> </ svg > </ body > </ html >

3. Encode SVG for CSS

You need to define width and height in order for this to work. Afterwards you can just create a div

.gg- {ICONNAME} { background-image : url ( "data:image/svg+xml,<svg></svg>" ); }

To encode use this tool \ https://yoksel.github.io/url-encoder/

3.1. Example - Encoded SVG for CSS icon

< html lang = "en" > < head > < meta charset = "UTF-8" > < meta name = "viewport" content = "width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0" > < title > Document </ title > </ head > < body > < i class = "gg- {ICONNAME} " > </ i > < div class = "gg- {ICONNAME} " > </ div > < gg-icon class = "gg- {ICONNAME} " > </ gg-icon > </ body > </ html >

4. Coloring a SVG icon

By default all colors use currentColor as value in order to inherit the color from the parent. \ If you wish to change that color you can do the following.

4.1. Directly on the icon

< html lang = "en" > < head > < meta charset = "UTF-8" > < meta name = "viewport" content = "width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0" > < title > Document </ title > </ head > < body > < svg > < path fill = " {COLOR} " /> </ svg > </ body > </ html >

4.2. using class

< html lang = "en" > < head > < meta charset = "UTF-8" > < meta name = "viewport" content = "width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0" > < title > Document </ title > < style > .custom__color path { color : teal; } </ style > </ head > < body > < svg class = "custom__color" > < path /> </ svg > </ body > </ html >

JSON - paths

1. All icons

https://css.gg/json https://css.gg/json?=&op=css https://css.gg/json?=&op=css+markup https://unpkg.com/css.gg/icons/all.json https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/css.gg/icons/all.json

2. Single icon

https://css.gg/json?= {ICONNAME} https://css.gg/json?= {ICONNAME} &op=css https://css.gg/json?= {ICONNAME} &op=css+markup

3. Collection

https://css.gg/json?= {ICONNAME} | {ICONNAME} https://css.gg/json?= {ICONNAME} | {ICONNAME} &op=css https://css.gg/json?= {ICONNAME} | {ICONNAME} &op=css+markup

XML - paths

1. All icons

https://css.gg/xml https://css.gg/xml?=&op=css https://css.gg/xml?=&op=css+markup https://unpkg.com/css.gg/icons/all.xml https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/css.gg/icons/all.xml

2. Single icon

https://css.gg/xml?= {ICONNAME} https://css.gg/xml?= {ICONNAME} &op=css https://css.gg/xml?= {ICONNAME} &op=css+markup

3. Collection

https://css.gg/xml?= {ICONNAME} | {ICONNAME} https://css.gg/xml?= {ICONNAME} | {ICONNAME} &op=css https://css.gg/xml?= {ICONNAME} | {ICONNAME} &op=css+markup

React

On a React project you can include a single icon as CSS, Styled Component, SCSS, SVG or call the contents using .json or .xml files. \ Note that only styled-components icons can be called directly such as:

import { ICONNAME } from 'css.gg'

1. Styled Components 💅

After you install the package by using npm i css.gg or yarn add css.gg you can add a single icon like this:

import React from 'react' import { ICONNAME } from 'css.gg' export default function ( ) { return ( < div > < ICONNAME /> </ div > ) }

2. Local Single Icon as styled-component

If you need to download a single typescript or styled-componment format icon without downloading the entire package just visit the link like this:

https://css.gg/{ICONNAME}.tsx

2.1. Copy directly from the page

If you don't want to download at all but just copy paste visit the icon page and you have a special tab for it.

https://css.gg/{ICONNAME}

2.2. Local Component Example

import React from 'react' ; import { ICONNAME } from "./ {ICONNAME} " function App ( ) { return ( < div > < ICONNAME /> </ div > ); } export default App;

3. SVG Sprite method

import React from 'react' ; import { SVG } from 'css.gg' function App ( ) { return ( < div > < svg width = "24" height = "24" > < use xlinkHref = {SVG + '# gg-ICONNAME '} /> </ svg > </ div > ); } export default App;

4. All CSS icons

import React from 'react' ; import { CSS } from 'css.gg' function App ( ) { return ( < div > < i className = "gg- {ICONNAME} " > </ i > < div className = "gg- {ICONNAME} " > </ div > < gg-icon className = "gg- {ICONNAME} " > </ gg-icon > </ div > ); } export default App;

4.1. Single CSS icon

import React from 'react' ; import 'css.gg/icons/css/ {ICONNAME} .css' function App ( ) { return ( < div > < i className = "gg- {ICONNAME} " > </ i > < div className = "gg- {ICONNAME} " > </ div > < gg-icon className = "gg- {ICONNAME} " > </ gg-icon > </ div > ); } export default App;

5. All SCSS icons

SCSS format to work you need to have node-sass installed npm i node-sass

import React from 'react' ; import { SCSS } from 'css.gg' function App ( ) { return ( < div > < i className = "gg- {ICONNAME} " > </ i > < div className = "gg- {ICONNAME} " > </ div > < gg-icon className = "gg- {ICONNAME} " > </ gg-icon > </ div > ); } export default App;

5.1. Single SCSS icon

SCSS format to work you need to have node-sass installed npm i node-sass

import React from 'react' ; import 'css.gg/icons/scss/ {ICONNAME} .scss' function App ( ) { return ( < div > < i className = "gg- {ICONNAME} " > </ i > < div className = "gg- {ICONNAME} " > </ div > < gg-icon className = "gg- {ICONNAME} " > </ gg-icon > </ div > ); } export default App;

6. Combined import SVG, CSS, SCSS etc.

import { SVG, CSS, SCSS, ICONNAME, ICONNAME } from 'css.gg'

All icons are available as components on assets from where you can search for a sigle icon or browse categories.

All icons are available as components \

Contributors

Astrit - Author JiangWeixian - Styled Components Lona - Figma/SVG Design

To become a contributor do a new pull request.

v.1.0.6 or older

In order to access older versions you can use one of the provided CDN Alternatives

https://unpkg.com/browse/css.gg@1.0.6/ https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/css.gg@1.0.6/

