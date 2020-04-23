openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
cg

css.gg

by Astrit Malsia
2.0.0 (see all)

700+ Pure CSS, SVG & Figma UI Icons Available in SVG Sprite, styled-components, NPM & API

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.8K

GitHub Stars

8.2K

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

4.6/58
Read All Reviews
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

Demo - Figma - Twitter

Open-source CSS, SVG and Figma UI Icons \ Available in SVG Sprite, styled-components, NPM & API

npm GitHub last commit Website npm GitHub issues GitHub stars Twitter Follow

css.gg css.gg icons

New in 2.0

🥳 200 New Icons

🚀 SVG Icons

🔥 SVG Sprite

💅 Styled Components

⚛️ React Local Styled Components

🦄 Figma Components

🔮 Adobe XD Components

Table of Contents

Get Started

Install the latest version via npm or yarn

npm i css.gg

yarn add css.gg

Using Package Manager \ This package contains the following directories and files:

Path                            What it is
/cssindividual *.css icons
/scssindividual *.scss icons
/svgindividual *.svg icons
/tsxindividual *.tsx icons styled-components
/all.cssall icons compressed in a single file
/all.d.tsstyled-components
/all.figlocal figma file same as https://css.gg/fig
/all.jslist of exported styled-components
/all.js.mapstyled-components
/all.jsonall icons .css, .svg, *.tsx including markup & public path
/all.scssall icons in a single SCSS file npm i node-sass needed
/all.svgSVG Sprite with all icons
/all.xdlocal adobe xd file same as https://css.gg/xd
/all.xmlall icons .css, .svg, *.tsx including markup & public path

HTML include

1. All icons

<!-- css.gg -->
<link href='https://css.gg/css' rel='stylesheet'>

<!-- UNPKG -->
<link href='https://unpkg.com/css.gg/icons/all.css' rel='stylesheet'>

<!-- JSDelivr -->
<link href='https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/css.gg/icons/all.css' rel='stylesheet'>

2. Single icon

<!-- css.gg -->
<link href='https://css.gg/ {ICONNAME} .css' rel='stylesheet'>

<!-- UNPKG -->
<link href='https://unpkg.com/css.gg/icons/css/ {ICONNAME} .css' rel='stylesheet'>

<!-- JSDelivr -->
<link href='https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/css.gg/icons/css/ {ICONNAME} .css' rel='stylesheet'>

3. Collection

<!-- CSS Format -->
<link href='https://css.gg/css?= {ICONNAME} | {ICONNAME}' rel='stylesheet'>

4. Markup

<i class=" {ICONNAME} "></i>

<!-- reference icon using span -->
<span class=" {ICONNAME} "></span>

<!-- reference icon using div -->
<div class=" {ICONNAME} "></div>

<!-- reference icon using custom tag -->
<gg-icon class=" {ICONNAME} "></gg-icon>
5. Example
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
    <meta charset="UTF-8">
    <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0">
    <title>Document</title>

    <!-- You can add this link or any other CDN alternatives as mentioned above -->
    <link href='https://css.gg/css' rel='stylesheet'>

</head>
<body>

    <!-- Using i tag  -->
    <i class="gg- {ICONNAME} "></i>

    <!-- Using div tag  -->
    <div class="gg- {ICONNAME} "></div>

    <!-- Using custom tag  -->
    <gg-icon class="gg- {ICONNAME} "></gg-icon>

</body>
</html>

CSS @import

1. All icons

/* css.gg */
@import url('https://css.gg/css');

/* UNPKG */
@import url('https://unpkg.com/css.gg/icons/all.css');

/* JSDelivr */
@import url('https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/css.gg/icons/all.css');

2. Single icon

/* css.gg */
@import url('https://css.gg/ {ICONNAME} .css');

/* UNPKG */
@import url('https://unpkg.com/css.gg/icons/css/ {ICONNAME} .css');

/* JSDelivr */
@import url('https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/css.gg/icons/css/ {ICONNAME} .css');

3. Collection

/* css.gg */
@import url('https://css.gg/css?= {ICONNAME} | {ICONNAME}');

4. Resizing

To resize an icon you just need to change the value of a css variable "--ggs" to any value you like if not specified it falls back to 1 or the actual size.

.gg-{ICONNAME} {
    /* This value will multiple the actual size  */
    --ggs: 10;
}

The variable can be added to the parent, custom class,body or root level if you want all icons same size.

:root {
    --ggs: 6;
}

5. Coloring

By default all the CSS, SCSS icons inherit the color from the parent by using currentColor attribute how ever you can apply any color you like.

.gg-{ICONNAME} {
  color: teal;
}

SVG

1. SVG Sprite - Download Path

You can't use these paths, you must download since SVG doesn't allow external sources.

<!-- css.gg -->
https://css.gg/svg

<!-- UNPKG -->
https://unpkg.com/css.gg/icons/all.svg

<!-- JSDelivr -->
https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/css.gg/icons/all.svg
1.1. Example
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
    <meta charset="UTF-8">
    <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0">
    <title>Document</title>
</head>
<body>

<!-- First copy all.svg to your project directory -->
<svg><use xlink:href="path/to/all.svg# {ICONNAME} "/></svg>

</body>
</html>

2. SVG Single Icon - Download Path

<!-- css.gg -->
https://css.gg/ {ICONNAME} .svg

<!-- UNPKG -->
https://unpkg.com/css.gg/icons/svg/ {ICONNAME} .svg

<!-- JSDelivr -->
https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/css.gg/icons/svg/ {ICONNAME} .svg
2.1. Example - SVG Sprite
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
    <meta charset="UTF-8">
    <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0">
    <title>Document</title>
</head>
<body>

<!-- First copy all.svg to your project directory -->
<svg><use xlink:href="path/to/all.svg# {ICONNAME} "/></svg>

</body>
</html>
2.2. Example - Inline SVG Sprite/Symbol

You can add as symbol each or copy the entire file contents at one of the CDN alternatives as mentioned at 2.1

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
    <meta charset="UTF-8">
    <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0">
    <title>Document</title>
</head>
<body>

  <svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" style="display: none;" >
    <symbol id="{ICONNAME}">
      <!-- here goes the icon path  -->
    </symbol>
  </svg>

  <!-- Afterward you can call the icons by id like this: -->
  <svg><use xlink:href="# {ICONNAME} "/></svg>

</body>
</html>

2.3. Example Single copy/paste icon

You can go to https://css.gg/{ICONNAME} and copy the SVG icon directy and paste it on your project. \ You can also download a single icon by just visiting https://css.gg/{ICONNAME}.svg

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
    <meta charset="UTF-8">
    <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0">
    <title>Document</title>
</head>
<body>

  <!-- Just paste it where you want the icon to be  -->
  <svg width="24" height="24" viewBox="0 0 24 24" fill="none" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" > <path d="M9 13H15V17H9V13Z" fill="currentColor" fill-opacity="0.5" /> <path d="M6 7H18V11H6V7Z" fill="currentColor" /> </svg>

</body>
</html>

3. Encode SVG for CSS

You need to define width and height in order for this to work. Afterwards you can just create a div

.gg-{ICONNAME} {

  background-image:
    url("data:image/svg+xml,<svg></svg>");

}

To encode use this tool \ https://yoksel.github.io/url-encoder/

3.1. Example - Encoded SVG for CSS icon

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
    <meta charset="UTF-8">
    <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0">
    <title>Document</title>
</head>
<body>

    <!-- Using i tag  -->
    <i class="gg- {ICONNAME} "></i>

    <!-- Using div tag  -->
    <div class="gg- {ICONNAME} "></div>

    <!-- Using custom tag  -->
    <gg-icon class="gg- {ICONNAME} "></gg-icon>

</body>
</html>

4. Coloring a SVG icon

By default all colors use currentColor as value in order to inherit the color from the parent. \ If you wish to change that color you can do the following.

4.1. Directly on the icon

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
    <meta charset="UTF-8">
    <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0">
    <title>Document</title>
</head>
<body>

    <svg><path fill=" {COLOR} " /></svg>

</body>
</html>

4.2. using class

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
    <meta charset="UTF-8">
    <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0">
    <title>Document</title>

    <style>
      /* 1. You define the CSS class like this:  */

      .custom__color path {
        color: teal;
      }

    </style>
</head>
<body>

    <!-- 2. After that you have to apply the class to the icon -->
    <svg class="custom__color"><path /></svg>

</body>
</html>

JSON - paths

1. All icons

<!-- All attributes -->
https://css.gg/json

<!-- Only Style -->
https://css.gg/json?=&op=css

<!-- Style & Markup -->
https://css.gg/json?=&op=css+markup

<!-- UNPKG -->
https://unpkg.com/css.gg/icons/all.json

<!-- JSDelivr -->
https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/css.gg/icons/all.json

2. Single icon

<!-- All attributes -->
https://css.gg/json?= {ICONNAME}

<!-- Only Style -->
https://css.gg/json?= {ICONNAME} &op=css

<!-- Style & Markup -->
https://css.gg/json?= {ICONNAME} &op=css+markup

<!-- No CDN Alternatives -->

3. Collection

<!-- All attributes -->
https://css.gg/json?= {ICONNAME} | {ICONNAME}

<!-- Only Style -->
https://css.gg/json?= {ICONNAME} | {ICONNAME} &op=css

<!-- Style & Markup -->
https://css.gg/json?= {ICONNAME} | {ICONNAME} &op=css+markup

<!-- No CDN Alternatives -->

XML - paths

1. All icons

<!-- All attributes -->
https://css.gg/xml

<!-- Only Style -->
https://css.gg/xml?=&op=css

<!-- Style & Markup -->
https://css.gg/xml?=&op=css+markup

<!-- UNPKG -->
https://unpkg.com/css.gg/icons/all.xml

<!-- JSDelivr -->
https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/css.gg/icons/all.xml

2. Single icon

<!-- All attributes -->
https://css.gg/xml?= {ICONNAME}

<!-- Only Style -->
https://css.gg/xml?= {ICONNAME} &op=css

<!-- Style & Markup -->
https://css.gg/xml?= {ICONNAME} &op=css+markup

<!-- No CDN Alternatives -->

3. Collection

<!-- All attributes -->
https://css.gg/xml?= {ICONNAME} | {ICONNAME}

<!-- Only Style -->
https://css.gg/xml?= {ICONNAME} | {ICONNAME} &op=css

<!-- Style & Markup -->
https://css.gg/xml?= {ICONNAME} | {ICONNAME} &op=css+markup

<!-- No CDN Alternatives -->

React

On a React project you can include a single icon as CSS, Styled Component, SCSS, SVG or call the contents using .json or .xml files. \ Note that only styled-components icons can be called directly such as:

import { ICONNAME } from 'css.gg'

1. Styled Components 💅

After you install the package by using npm i css.gg or yarn add css.gg you can add a single icon like this:

import React from 'react'
import { ICONNAME } from 'css.gg'

export default function() {
  return (
    <div>

      <ICONNAME />

    </div>
  )
}

2. Local Single Icon as styled-component

If you need to download a single typescript or styled-componment format icon without downloading the entire package just visit the link like this:

https://css.gg/{ICONNAME}.tsx

2.1. Copy directly from the page

If you don't want to download at all but just copy paste visit the icon page and you have a special tab for it.

https://css.gg/{ICONNAME}

2.2. Local Component Example

import React from 'react';

// local path
import { ICONNAME } from "./ {ICONNAME} "

function App() {
  return (
    <div>

      <ICONNAME />

    </div>
  );
}

export default App;

3. SVG Sprite method

import React from 'react';

// Import function from package
import { SVG } from 'css.gg'

function App() {
  return (
    <div>

      <svg width="24" height="24"><use xlinkHref={SVG + '#gg-ICONNAME'} /></svg>

    </div>
  );
}

export default App;

4. All CSS icons

import React from 'react';

// Import function from package
import { CSS } from 'css.gg'

function App() {
  return (
    <div>

        <!-- Using i tag  -->
        <i className="gg- {ICONNAME} "></i>

        <!-- Using div tag  -->
        <div className="gg- {ICONNAME} "></div>

        <!-- Using custom tag  -->
        <gg-icon className="gg- {ICONNAME} "></gg-icon>

    </div>
  );
}

export default App;

4.1. Single CSS icon

import React from 'react';

// Import path from package
import 'css.gg/icons/css/ {ICONNAME} .css'

function App() {
  return (
    <div>

        <!-- Using i tag  -->
        <i className="gg- {ICONNAME} "></i>

        <!-- Using div tag  -->
        <div className="gg- {ICONNAME} "></div>

        <!-- Using custom tag  -->
        <gg-icon className="gg- {ICONNAME} "></gg-icon>

    </div>
  );
}

export default App;

5. All SCSS icons

SCSS format to work you need to have node-sass installed npm i node-sass

import React from 'react';

// Import function from package
import { SCSS } from 'css.gg'

function App() {
  return (
    <div>

        <!-- Using i tag  -->
        <i className="gg- {ICONNAME} "></i>

        <!-- Using div tag  -->
        <div className="gg- {ICONNAME} "></div>

        <!-- Using custom tag  -->
        <gg-icon className="gg- {ICONNAME} "></gg-icon>

    </div>
  );
}

export default App;

5.1. Single SCSS icon

SCSS format to work you need to have node-sass installed npm i node-sass

import React from 'react';

// Import path from package
import 'css.gg/icons/scss/ {ICONNAME} .scss'

function App() {
  return (
    <div>

        <!-- Using i tag  -->
        <i className="gg- {ICONNAME} "></i>

        <!-- Using div tag  -->
        <div className="gg- {ICONNAME} "></div>

        <!-- Using custom tag  -->
        <gg-icon className="gg- {ICONNAME} "></gg-icon>

    </div>
  );
}

export default App;

6. Combined import SVG, CSS, SCSS etc.


import { SVG, CSS, SCSS, ICONNAME, ICONNAME } from 'css.gg'

Design Tools

1. Figma - https://css.gg/fig

All icons are available as components on assets from where you can search for a sigle icon or browse categories. css.gg figma

2. Adobe XD - https://css.gg/xd

All icons are available as components \ css.gg figma

Contributors

  1. Astrit - Author
  2. JiangWeixian - Styled Components
  3. Lona - Figma/SVG Design

To become a contributor do a new pull request.

Donate

SourceLink
Github Sponsorhttps://github.com/sponsors/astrit
Open Collectivehttps://opencollective.com/css-gg
PayPalhttps://paypal.me/GjonMalsijaj

Support

Discord - https://discord.gg/e7NDKFM

v.1.0.6 or older

In order to access older versions you can use one of the provided CDN Alternatives

<!-- UNPKG -  v.1.0.6 -->
https://unpkg.com/browse/css.gg@1.0.6/

<!-- JSDelivr -  v.1.0.6 -->
https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/css.gg@1.0.6/

TODO:

  1. CSS Modules
  2. Angluar
  3. Vue.js

If you would like to contribute feel free to do a new pull request.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Abdatima29 Ratings0 Reviews
3 months ago
Juse Less22 Ratings0 Reviews
7 months ago
Arghya GhoshWest Bengal, India51 Ratings0 Reviews
Java Lover | Student , UI/UX Designer, and makes all kinds of cool & fun stuff. Created @javaistic & @innotecc #CreativeCoder
1 year ago
Mariana FalcãoMossoró, RN7 Ratings0 Reviews
Front-End at Beta Sistemas
February 4, 2021
SteveYang6 Ratings0 Reviews
January 19, 2021

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial