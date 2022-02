CSS.escape polyfill

A robust polyfill for the CSS.escape utility method as defined in CSSOM.

For a more powerful alternative, consider using cssesc, which automatically takes care of excessive whitespace, and has many options to customize the output.

Installation

In a browser:

< script src = "css.escape.js" > </ script >

Via npm:

npm install css.escape

Then, in Node.js:

require ( 'css.escape' );

Author

License

This polyfill is available under the MIT license.