Reset the browser's styles. The browser should be a blank canvas, having to remember quirks is unacceptable. Based on html5doctor/reset.

Features:

removes all padding , margin and border

, and wipes decorations

sets box-sizing: border-box for predictable size calculations

for predictable size calculations resets list style types

reset styles on bleeding edge webkit elements

and much more

Installation

$ npm install css-wipe

Usage

With sheetify or cssnext installed:

@ import 'css-wipe' ;

See Also:

License

MIT