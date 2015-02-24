openbase logo
css-whitespace

by reworkcss
1.1.1 (see all)

Convert whitespace significant CSS to valid CSS

Readme

css-whitespace

Whitespace significant CSS to regular CSS. Typically used for Rework, however you may use it on its own if you like.

Installation

$ npm install css-whitespace
$ component install visionmedia/css-whitespace

API

var compile = require('css-whitespace');
var css = compile('body\n  color: #888\n');

Example


@charset "utf-8"

@import "foo.css"

body
  padding: 50px
  background: black
  color: white

form
  button
    border-radius: 5px
    padding: 5px 10px

@media print
  body
    padding: 0

  button
    border-radius: 0
    width: 100%

yields:

@charset "utf-8";

@import "foo.css";

body {
  padding: 50px;
  background: black;
  color: white;
}

form button {
  border-radius: 5px;
  padding: 5px 10px;
}

@media print {
  body {
    padding: 0;
  }
  button {
    border-radius: 0;
    width: 100%;
  }
}

License

MIT

