Whitespace significant CSS to regular CSS. Typically used for Rework, however you may use it on its own if you like.

Installation

npm install css-whitespace component install visionmedia/css-whitespace

API

var compile = require ( 'css-whitespace' ); var css = compile( 'body

color: #888

' );

Example

@ charset "utf-8" @import "foo.css" body padding: 50px background: black color: white form button border-radius: 5px padding: 5px 10px @media print body padding: 0 button border-radius: 0 width: 100%

yields:

@ charset "utf-8" ; @ import "foo.css" ; body { padding : 50px ; background : black; color : white; } form button { border-radius : 5px ; padding : 5px 10px ; } @ media print { body { padding : 0 ; } button { border-radius : 0 ; width : 100% ; } }

License

MIT