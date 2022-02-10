a CSS selector parser
const CSSwhat = require("css-what")
CSSwhat.parse("foo[bar]:baz")
~> [
[
{ type: "tag", name: "foo" },
{
type: "attribute",
name: "bar",
action: "exists",
value: "",
ignoreCase: false
},
{ type: "pseudo", name: "baz", data: null }
]
]
CSSwhat.parse(selector, options) - Parses
selector, optionally with the passed
options.
The function returns a two-dimensional array. The first array represents selectors separated by commas (eg.
sub1, sub2), the second contains the relevant tokens for that selector. Possible token types are:
|name
|properties
|example
|output
tag
name
div
{ type: 'tag', name: 'div' }
universal
|-
*
{ type: 'universal' }
pseudo
name,
data
:name(data)
{ type: 'pseudo', name: 'name', data: 'data' }
pseudo
name,
data
:name
{ type: 'pseudo', name: 'name', data: null }
pseudo-element
name
::name
{ type: 'pseudo-element', name: 'name' }
attribute
name,
action,
value,
ignoreCase
[attr]
{ type: 'attribute', name: 'attr', action: 'exists', value: '', ignoreCase: false }
attribute
name,
action,
value,
ignoreCase
[attr=val]
{ type: 'attribute', name: 'attr', action: 'equals', value: 'val', ignoreCase: false }
attribute
name,
action,
value,
ignoreCase
[attr^=val]
{ type: 'attribute', name: 'attr', action: 'start', value: 'val', ignoreCase: false }
attribute
name,
action,
value,
ignoreCase
[attr$=val]
{ type: 'attribute', name: 'attr', action: 'end', value: 'val', ignoreCase: false }
child
|-
>
{ type: 'child' }
parent
|-
<
{ type: 'parent' }
sibling
|-
~
{ type: 'sibling' }
adjacent
|-
+
{ type: 'adjacent' }
descendant
|-
{ type: 'descendant' }
Options:
lowerCaseTags: When false, tag names will not be lowercased. Defaults to
true.
lowerCaseAttributeNames: When false, attribute names will not be lowercased. Defaults to
true.
xmlMode: When
true,
xmlMode implies both
lowerCaseTags and
lowerCaseAttributeNames are set to
false.
CSSwhat.stringify(selector) - Turns
selector back into a string.
License: BSD-2-Clause
To report a security vulnerability, please use the Tidelift security contact. Tidelift will coordinate the fix and disclosure.
