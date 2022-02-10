openbase logo
cw

css-what

by Felix Böhm
5.1.0 (see all)

a CSS selector parser

npm
GitHub
CDN

Downloads/wk

22.8M

GitHub Stars

181

Maintenance

Last Commit

5d ago

Contributors

25

Package

Dependencies

0

License

BSD-2-Clause

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

css-what Build Status

a CSS selector parser

Example

const CSSwhat = require("css-what")
CSSwhat.parse("foo[bar]:baz")

~> [
    [
        { type: "tag", name: "foo" },
        {
            type: "attribute",
            name: "bar",
            action: "exists",
            value: "",
            ignoreCase: false
        },
        { type: "pseudo", name: "baz", data: null }
    ]
]

API

CSSwhat.parse(selector, options) - Parses selector, optionally with the passed options.

The function returns a two-dimensional array. The first array represents selectors separated by commas (eg. sub1, sub2), the second contains the relevant tokens for that selector. Possible token types are:

namepropertiesexampleoutput
tagnamediv{ type: 'tag', name: 'div' }
universal-*{ type: 'universal' }
pseudoname, data:name(data){ type: 'pseudo', name: 'name', data: 'data' }
pseudoname, data:name{ type: 'pseudo', name: 'name', data: null }
pseudo-elementname::name{ type: 'pseudo-element', name: 'name' }
attributename, action, value, ignoreCase[attr]{ type: 'attribute', name: 'attr', action: 'exists', value: '', ignoreCase: false }
attributename, action, value, ignoreCase[attr=val]{ type: 'attribute', name: 'attr', action: 'equals', value: 'val', ignoreCase: false }
attributename, action, value, ignoreCase[attr^=val]{ type: 'attribute', name: 'attr', action: 'start', value: 'val', ignoreCase: false }
attributename, action, value, ignoreCase[attr$=val]{ type: 'attribute', name: 'attr', action: 'end', value: 'val', ignoreCase: false }
child->{ type: 'child' }
parent-<{ type: 'parent' }
sibling-~{ type: 'sibling' }
adjacent-+{ type: 'adjacent' }
descendant-{ type: 'descendant' }

Options:

  • lowerCaseTags: When false, tag names will not be lowercased. Defaults to true.
  • lowerCaseAttributeNames: When false, attribute names will not be lowercased. Defaults to true.
  • xmlMode: When true, xmlMode implies both lowerCaseTags and lowerCaseAttributeNames are set to false.

CSSwhat.stringify(selector) - Turns selector back into a string.

License: BSD-2-Clause

Security contact information

To report a security vulnerability, please use the Tidelift security contact. Tidelift will coordinate the fix and disclosure.

css-what for enterprise

Available as part of the Tidelift Subscription

The maintainers of css-what and thousands of other packages are working with Tidelift to deliver commercial support and maintenance for the open source dependencies you use to build your applications. Save time, reduce risk, and improve code health, while paying the maintainers of the exact dependencies you use. Learn more.

