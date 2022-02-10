a CSS selector parser

Example

const CSSwhat = require ( "css-what" ) CSSwhat.parse( "foo[bar]:baz" ) ~> [ [ { type : "tag" , name : "foo" }, { type : "attribute" , name : "bar" , action : "exists" , value : "" , ignoreCase : false }, { type : "pseudo" , name : "baz" , data : null } ] ]

API

CSSwhat.parse(selector, options) - Parses selector , optionally with the passed options .

The function returns a two-dimensional array. The first array represents selectors separated by commas (eg. sub1, sub2 ), the second contains the relevant tokens for that selector. Possible token types are:

name properties example output tag name div { type: 'tag', name: 'div' } universal - * { type: 'universal' } pseudo name , data :name(data) { type: 'pseudo', name: 'name', data: 'data' } pseudo name , data :name { type: 'pseudo', name: 'name', data: null } pseudo-element name ::name { type: 'pseudo-element', name: 'name' } attribute name , action , value , ignoreCase [attr] { type: 'attribute', name: 'attr', action: 'exists', value: '', ignoreCase: false } attribute name , action , value , ignoreCase [attr=val] { type: 'attribute', name: 'attr', action: 'equals', value: 'val', ignoreCase: false } attribute name , action , value , ignoreCase [attr^=val] { type: 'attribute', name: 'attr', action: 'start', value: 'val', ignoreCase: false } attribute name , action , value , ignoreCase [attr$=val] { type: 'attribute', name: 'attr', action: 'end', value: 'val', ignoreCase: false } child - > { type: 'child' } parent - < { type: 'parent' } sibling - ~ { type: 'sibling' } adjacent - + { type: 'adjacent' } descendant - { type: 'descendant' }

Options:

lowerCaseTags : When false, tag names will not be lowercased. Defaults to true .

: When false, tag names will not be lowercased. Defaults to . lowerCaseAttributeNames : When false, attribute names will not be lowercased. Defaults to true .

: When false, attribute names will not be lowercased. Defaults to . xmlMode : When true , xmlMode implies both lowerCaseTags and lowerCaseAttributeNames are set to false .

CSSwhat.stringify(selector) - Turns selector back into a string.

License: BSD-2-Clause

To report a security vulnerability, please use the Tidelift security contact. Tidelift will coordinate the fix and disclosure.

css-what for enterprise

Available as part of the Tidelift Subscription