CSS vendor prefix detection and property feature testing.

Vendor prefixes

console .log(cssVendor.prefix.js) console .log(cssVendor.prefix.css)

Property support feature test

cssVendor.supportedProperty(prop)

Test if property is supported, returns false if not. Returns string if supported. May add a vendor prefix if needed.

console .log(cssVendor.supportedProperty( 'animation' ))

Value support feature test

cssVendor.supportedValue(prop, value)

Test if value is supported, returns false if not. Returns string if supported. May add a vendor prefix if needed.

console .log(cssVendor.supportedValue( 'display' , 'flex' ))

Run tests

yarn yarn test

License

MIT