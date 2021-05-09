console.log(cssVendor.prefix.js) // e.g. WebkitTransform
console.log(cssVendor.prefix.css) // e.g. -webkit-transform
cssVendor.supportedProperty(prop)
Test if property is supported, returns false if not. Returns string if supported. May add a vendor prefix if needed.
console.log(cssVendor.supportedProperty('animation')) // e.g. -webkit-animation
cssVendor.supportedValue(prop, value)
Test if value is supported, returns false if not. Returns string if supported. May add a vendor prefix if needed.
console.log(cssVendor.supportedValue('display', 'flex')) // e.g. -webkit-flex
yarn
yarn test
MIT