css-vendor

by cssinjs
2.0.8 (see all)

Runtime vendor prefixing based on feature detection.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.4M

GitHub Stars

62

Maintenance

Last Commit

9mos ago

Contributors

16

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

Build Status Greenkeeper badge

CSS vendor prefix detection and property feature testing.

Vendor prefixes

console.log(cssVendor.prefix.js) // e.g. WebkitTransform

console.log(cssVendor.prefix.css) // e.g. -webkit-transform

Property support feature test

cssVendor.supportedProperty(prop)

Test if property is supported, returns false if not. Returns string if supported. May add a vendor prefix if needed.

console.log(cssVendor.supportedProperty('animation')) // e.g. -webkit-animation

Value support feature test

cssVendor.supportedValue(prop, value)

Test if value is supported, returns false if not. Returns string if supported. May add a vendor prefix if needed.

console.log(cssVendor.supportedValue('display', 'flex')) // e.g. -webkit-flex

Run tests

yarn
yarn test

License

MIT

