cvp

css-vars-ponyfill

by John Hildenbiddle
2.4.7 (see all)

Client-side support for CSS custom properties (aka "CSS variables") in legacy and modern browsers

Popularity

Downloads/wk

116K

GitHub Stars

1.3K

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/52
Top Feedback

1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
1Highly Customizable
1Bleeding Edge

Readme

css-vars-ponyfill

A ponyfill that provides client-side support for CSS custom properties (aka "CSS variables") in legacy and modern browsers.

A ponyfill that provides client-side support for CSS custom properties (aka "CSS variables") in legacy and modern browsers.

Features

  • Client-side transformation of CSS custom properties to static values
  • Live updates of runtime values in both modern and legacy browsers
  • Transforms <link>, <style>, and @import CSS
  • Transforms relative url() paths to absolute URLs
  • Supports chained and nested var() functions
  • Supports var() function fallback values
  • Supports web components / shadow DOM CSS
  • Watch mode auto-updates on <link> and <style> changes
  • UMD and ES6 module available
  • TypeScript definitions included
  • Lightweight (6k min+gzip) and dependency-free

Limitations

  • Custom property declaration support is limited to :root and :host rulesets
  • The use of var() is limited to property values (per W3C specification)
  • CSS changes made using CSSOM APIs are not supported (see #19, #23, #77, #154).

Browser Support

Chrome 19+
Edge 12+
Firefox 6+
IE 9+
Safari 6+

Contact

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License. See the MIT LICENSE for details.

Copyright (c) John Hildenbiddle (@jhildenbiddle)

Great Documentation1
Easy to Use1
Performant1
Highly Customizable1
Bleeding Edge1
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Vlad TanskyIsrael6 Ratings0 Reviews
6 months ago
aviadpgroo8 Ratings0 Reviews
August 31, 2020
Performant
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Highly Customizable
Bleeding Edge

