A ponyfill that provides client-side support for CSS custom properties (aka "CSS variables") in legacy and modern browsers.

Features

Client-side transformation of CSS custom properties to static values

Live updates of runtime values in both modern and legacy browsers

Transforms <link> , <style> , and @import CSS

, , and CSS Transforms relative url() paths to absolute URLs

paths to absolute URLs Supports chained and nested var() functions

functions Supports var() function fallback values

function fallback values Supports web components / shadow DOM CSS

Watch mode auto-updates on <link> and <style> changes

and changes UMD and ES6 module available

TypeScript definitions included

Lightweight (6k min+gzip) and dependency-free

Limitations

Custom property declaration support is limited to :root and :host rulesets

and rulesets The use of var() is limited to property values (per W3C specification)

is limited to property values (per W3C specification) CSS changes made using CSSOM APIs are not supported (see #19, #23, #77, #154).

Browser Support

Chrome 19+

Edge 12+

Firefox 6+

IE 9+

Safari 6+

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License. See the MIT LICENSE for details.

Copyright (c) John Hildenbiddle (@jhildenbiddle)