A ponyfill that provides client-side support for CSS custom properties (aka "CSS variables") in legacy and modern browsers.
<link>,
<style>, and
@import CSS
url() paths to absolute URLs
var() functions
var() function fallback values
<link> and
<style> changes
Limitations
:root and
:host rulesets
var() is limited to property values (per W3C specification)
Browser Support
Chrome 19+
Edge 12+
Firefox 6+
IE 9+
Safari 6+
This project is licensed under the MIT License. See the MIT LICENSE for details.
Copyright (c) John Hildenbiddle (@jhildenbiddle)