Import your CSS variables into JavaScript.
This project assumes you use W3C custom properties for CSS variables. This is how they look:
:root {
--my-theme-color: hsl(121, 90%, 90%);
--my-accent-color: hsl(60, 90%, 90%);
--my-font-size: 18px;
}
Only the custom properties on the
:root selector are currently supported.
This project also assumes you have a Webpack-like setup for building your application.
Install the loader into your project with
npm install --save css-variables-loader.
In your JavaScript, use
var variables = require('!css-variables!../path/to/variables.css').
Now
variables is a map of variable names to values as strings.