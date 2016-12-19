CSS variable loader

Import your CSS variables into JavaScript.

Assumptions

This project assumes you use W3C custom properties for CSS variables. This is how they look:

:root { --my-theme-color : hsl (121, 90%, 90%); --my-accent-color : hsl (60, 90%, 90%); --my-font-size : 18px ; }

Only the custom properties on the :root selector are currently supported.

This project also assumes you have a Webpack-like setup for building your application.

Usage

Install the loader into your project with npm install --save css-variables-loader .

In your JavaScript, use var variables = require('!css-variables!../path/to/variables.css') .