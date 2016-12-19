openbase logo
css-variables-loader

by Dashlane
2.0.2 (see all)

Load CSS variables with Webpack

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

627

GitHub Stars

11

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

1

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

CSS variable loader

Import your CSS variables into JavaScript.

Assumptions

This project assumes you use W3C custom properties for CSS variables. This is how they look:

:root {
    --my-theme-color: hsl(121, 90%, 90%);
    --my-accent-color: hsl(60, 90%, 90%);
    --my-font-size: 18px;
}

Only the custom properties on the :root selector are currently supported.

This project also assumes you have a Webpack-like setup for building your application.

Usage

Install the loader into your project with npm install --save css-variables-loader.

In your JavaScript, use var variables = require('!css-variables!../path/to/variables.css').

Now variables is a map of variable names to values as strings.

