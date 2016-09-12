Validate CSS property value pairs.
This project is in very early alpha stages. At present, around half of the existing CSS specification is covered in a very limited capacity. Please feel free to improve the functionality of this module, and test it out, but don't yet rely on it in production!
The aim of this project is to produce a module that can consume CSS property/value pairs and validate them based on the actual CSS specification. This is useful because it brings what is traditionally hidden away in online documentation to automated tools such as linters. Indeed, with this data we can cover all of these use cases (and others):
css-values uses specification data gathered from Mozilla, with some overrides that make it easier for the parser to operate smoothly. In addition, css-values uses Autoprefixer to supplement values from the spec with proprietary browser syntax. This is to ensure that css-values can let these values pass through as valid, even though they are not to specification.
We support 254 of 361 CSS properties (70.36%).
-ms-overflow-style
-moz-appearance
-moz-binding
-moz-float-edge
-moz-force-broken-image-icon
-moz-orient
-moz-stack-sizing
-moz-text-blink
-moz-user-focus
-moz-user-input
-moz-user-modify
-moz-window-shadow
-webkit-border-before-color
-webkit-border-before-style
-webkit-border-before-width
-webkit-clip-path
-webkit-mask-attachment
-webkit-mask-composite
-webkit-mask-position
-webkit-mask-repeat
-webkit-mask-repeat-x
-webkit-mask-repeat-y
-webkit-tap-highlight-color
-webkit-text-fill-color
-webkit-text-stroke-color
-webkit-text-stroke-width
-webkit-touch-callout
align-content
align-items
align-self
all
animation-delay
animation-direction
animation-duration
animation-fill-mode
animation-name
animation-play-state
animation-timing-function
animation-iteration-count
appearance
backdrop-filter
background-blend-mode
backface-visibility
background-attachment
background-color
background-clip
background-image
background-origin
background-position
background-repeat
background-size
border-block-end-color
border-block-end-style
border-block-end-width
border-bottom-left-radius
border-bottom-right-radius
border-block-start-color
border-block-start-style
border-block-start-width
border-bottom-color
border-bottom-style
border-bottom-width
border-collapse
border-color
border-image-source
border-inline-end-color
border-inline-end-style
border-inline-end-width
border-inline-start-color
border-inline-start-style
border-inline-start-width
border-left-color
border-left-style
border-left-width
border-right-color
border-right-style
border-right-width
border-style
border-top-color
border-top-left-radius
border-top-right-radius
border-top-style
border-top-width
border-width
bottom
box-align
box-decoration-break
box-direction
box-flex
box-flex-group
box-lines
box-ordinal-group
box-orient
box-pack
box-sizing
box-suppress
break-after
break-before
break-inside
caption-side
clear
clip-path
color
column-count
column-fill
column-gap
column-rule-color
column-rule-style
column-rule-width
column-span
column-width
direction
display
display-inside
display-list
display-outside
empty-cells
filter
flex-direction
flex-grow
flex-shrink
flex-wrap
float
font-kerning
font-language-override
font-size
font-size-adjust
font-stretch
font-style
font-variant-caps
font-variant-position
font-weight
grid-auto-columns
grid-auto-rows
grid-column-gap
grid-row-gap
grid-template-areas
hyphens
image-rendering
ime-mode
initial-letter-align
isolation
justify-content
left
letter-spacing
line-break
line-height
list-style-image
list-style-position
list-style-type
mask-image
margin-block-end
margin-block-start
margin-bottom
margin-inline-end
margin-inline-start
margin-left
margin-right
margin-top
marker-offset
mask-composite
mask-mode
mask-origin
mask-position
mask-repeat
mask-size
mask-type
max-block-size
max-height
max-inline-size
max-width
min-block-size
min-height
min-inline-size
min-width
mix-blend-mode
motion-offset
object-fit
object-position
offset-block-end
offset-block-start
offset-inline-end
offset-inline-start
opacity
order
orphans
outline-color
outline-offset
outline-style
outline-width
overflow
overflow-clip-box
overflow-wrap
overflow-x
overflow-y
padding-block-end
padding-block-start
padding-bottom
padding-inline-end
padding-inline-start
padding-left
padding-right
padding-top
page-break-after
page-break-before
page-break-inside
perspective
perspective-origin
pointer-events
position
resize
right
ruby-align
ruby-merge
ruby-position
scroll-behavior
scroll-snap-coordinate
scroll-snap-destination
scroll-snap-type
scroll-snap-type-x
scroll-snap-type-y
shape-image-threshold
shape-margin
tab-size
table-layout
text-align
text-align-last
text-decoration-color
text-decoration-style
text-emphasis-color
text-orientation
text-rendering
text-shadow
text-size-adjust
text-transform
top
transform
transform-box
transform-style
transition-delay
transition-duration
transition-timing-function
unicode-bidi
user-select
vertical-align
visibility
white-space
widows
will-change
word-break
word-spacing
word-wrap
writing-mode
z-index
Thanks goes to these wonderful people
Ben Briggs
Ivan Serniaev
Oleg-docent
Template:CSSData by Mozilla Contributors is licensed under CC-BY-SA 2.5.
MIT © Ben Briggs