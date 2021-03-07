Validate CSS via W3C's service

This was created to validate CSS inside of the json2css test suite.

Getting Started

Install the module with: npm install css-validator

var validateCss = require ( 'css-validator' ); var assert = require ( 'assert' ); validateCss({ text : 'a { color: blue; }' }, function ( err, data ) { assert.strictEqual(data.validity, true ); assert.deepEqual(data.errors, []); assert.deepEqual(data.warnings, []); });

Documentation

css-validator returns a single function as its module.exports

Validate CSS against W3C's Jigsaw validation service

options String|Object - If options is a String , it will be treated as options.text w3cUrl String - URL to validate against. Default is http://jigsaw.w3.org/css-validator/validator The following options from the validator itself Reference: http://jigsaw.w3.org/css-validator/manual.html#api uri null|String - URL of document to validate. CSS and HTML documents are allowed text null|String - CSS to validate usermedium String - Medium where the CSS will be used (e.g. all , print , screen ) Service's default value: all profile String - CSS profile to use for validation (e.g. css3svg , css21 , svg ) Service's default value: css3svg lang String - Language to use in response (e.g. en , bg , de ) Service's default value: en warning Number|String - Warning level to set. Default is 2 Service's default value: 2 If set to no , no warnings will be returned If set to 0 , less warnings will be returned If set to 1 or 2 , more warnings will be returned vextwarning String|Boolean - Allow vendor extensions to just show up as warnings Possible values: false , true Service's default value: false

- If is a , it will be treated as cb null|Function - Error first callback with function (err, data) {} signature err null|Error - If there was a connetivity error, this will be it data null|Object - Container for response from jigsaw validity Boolean - If there were no errors, this will be true . Otherwise, it is false . errors Object[] - Array of errors These are dynamically parsed and not guaranteed to exist. The service only guarantees line , level , and message . Reference: http://jigsaw.w3.org/css-validator/api.html#soap12message line Number - Line where error occurred errortype String context String errorsubtype String skippedstring String - Content where error occurred message String - Human readable information about the error and why it occurred warnings Object[] - Array of warnings line Number - Line where error occurred level Number - Intensity of the warning. See options.warning for more info message String - Human readable information about the warning and why it occurred

- Error first callback with signature

If cb is not provided, a DuplexStream will be returned to you.

If you have not provided options.uri or options.text , you can .write + .end OR .pipe to the stream CSS to validate.

Additionally, you can use .read and .pipe to get the data returned by cb .

The stream will emit the following events:

error Error - Error occurring during connection or parsing of response

- Error occurring during connection or parsing of response data Object - Same as data sent to cb . Emitted once.

- Same as sent to . Emitted once. end - Emitted when we have finished parsing the input and outputting events

validity Boolean - Event for data.validity with data.validity as its data

- Event for with as its data validation-error Object - Event for a new data.errors object with the error as its argument

- Event for a new object with the error as its argument validation-warning Object - Event for a new data.warnings object with the warning as its argument

CLI

css-validator offers a command line interface for validation:

$ css-validator --help Usage: css-validator [options] <filepath ...> Options: - h, --help output usage information - V, --version output the version number - -w3c-url <url> URL to validate against. Default is http: / /jigsaw.w3.org/css -validator/validator - -delay <ms> Delay between validation requests to avoid service blacklisting, defaults to 100 ms - -concurrency <concurrency> Amount of requests to run in parallel, defaults to 1 - -usermedium <usermedium> Medium where the CSS will be used (e.g. `all` (service default), `print` , `screen` ) - -profile <profile> CSS profile to use for validation (e.g. `css3svg` (service default), `css21` , `svg` ) - -lang <lang> Language to use in response (e.g. `en` (service default), `bg` , `de` ) - -warning <warning> Warning level to set (e.g. `0` , `1` , `2` (service default), `no` ) - -vextwarning <vextwarning> Allow vendor extensions to just show up as warnings. Possible values are: `true` , `false` (service default)

Examples

var cssValidate = require ( 'css-validator' ); var css = [ "body {" , " background: url(ab'cd');" , " -moz-box-sizing: content-box;" , "}" , ].join( '

' ); cssValidate(css, function ( err, data ) { console .log(data); });

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint via npm run lint and test via npm test .

Unlicense

As of Nov 27 2013, Todd Wolfson has released this repository and its contents to the public domain.

It has been released under the UNLICENSE.