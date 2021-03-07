Validate CSS via W3C's service
This was created to validate CSS inside of the json2css test suite.
Install the module with:
npm install css-validator
var validateCss = require('css-validator');
var assert = require('assert');
validateCss({text: 'a { color: blue; }'}, function (err, data) {
assert.strictEqual(data.validity, true);
assert.deepEqual(data.errors, []);
assert.deepEqual(data.warnings, []);
});
css-validator returns a single function as its
module.exports
validateCss(options, cb)
Validate CSS against W3C's Jigsaw validation service
String|Object - If
options is a
String, it will be treated as
options.text
String - URL to validate against. Default is http://jigsaw.w3.org/css-validator/validator
null|String - URL of document to validate. CSS and HTML documents are allowed
null|String - CSS to validate
String - Medium where the CSS will be used (e.g.
all,
print,
screen)
all
String - CSS profile to use for validation (e.g.
css3svg,
css21,
svg)
css3svg
String - Language to use in response (e.g.
en,
bg,
de)
en
Number|String - Warning level to set. Default is
2
2
no, no warnings will be returned
0, less warnings will be returned
1 or
2, more warnings will be returned
String|Boolean - Allow vendor extensions to just show up as warnings
false,
true
false
null|Function - Error first callback with
function (err, data) {} signature
null|Error - If there was a connetivity error, this will be it
null|Object - Container for response from jigsaw
Boolean - If there were no errors, this will be
true. Otherwise, it is
false.
Object[] - Array of errors
line,
level, and
message.
Number - Line where error occurred
String
String
String
String - Content where error occurred
String - Human readable information about the error and why it occurred
Object[] - Array of warnings
Number - Line where error occurred
Number - Intensity of the warning. See
options.warning for more info
String - Human readable information about the warning and why it occurred
If
cb is not provided, a
DuplexStream will be returned to you.
If you have not provided
options.uri or
options.text, you can
.write +
.end OR
.pipe to the stream CSS to validate.
Additionally, you can use
.read and
.pipe to get the
data returned by
cb.
The stream will emit the following events:
Error - Error occurring during connection or parsing of response
Object - Same as
data sent to
cb. Emitted once.
Boolean - Event for
data.validity with
data.validity as its data
Object - Event for a new
data.errors object with the error as its argument
Object - Event for a new
data.warnings object with the warning as its argument
css-validator offers a command line interface for validation:
$ css-validator --help
Usage: css-validator [options] <filepath ...>
Options:
-h, --help output usage information
-V, --version output the version number
--w3c-url <url> URL to validate against. Default is http://jigsaw.w3.org/css-validator/validator
--delay <ms> Delay between validation requests to avoid service blacklisting, defaults to 100ms
--concurrency <concurrency> Amount of requests to run in parallel, defaults to 1
--usermedium <usermedium> Medium where the CSS will be used (e.g. `all` (service default), `print`, `screen`)
--profile <profile> CSS profile to use for validation (e.g. `css3svg` (service default), `css21`, `svg`)
--lang <lang> Language to use in response (e.g. `en` (service default), `bg`, `de`)
--warning <warning> Warning level to set (e.g. `0`, `1`, `2` (service default), `no`)
--vextwarning <vextwarning> Allow vendor extensions to just show up as warnings. Possible values are: `true`, `false` (service default)
var cssValidate = require('css-validator');
var css = [
"body {",
" background: url(ab'cd');",
" -moz-box-sizing: content-box;",
"}",
].join('\n');
cssValidate(css, function (err, data) {
console.log(data);
/*
{ validity: false,
errors:
[ { line: '2',
errortype: 'parse-error',
context: ' body ',
errorsubtype: '\n exp\n ',
skippedstring: '\n url(ab \'cd\')\n ',
message: '\n \n Value Error : background (nullcolors.html#propdef-background)\n \n url(ab \'cd\') is not a background-color value : \n ',
error: '\n ' } ],
warnings:
[ { line: '3',
level: '0',
message: 'Property -moz-box-sizing is an unknown vendor extension',
warning: '\n ' } ] }
*/
});
In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint via
npm run lint and test via
npm test.
As of Nov 27 2013, Todd Wolfson has released this repository and its contents to the public domain.
It has been released under the UNLICENSE.