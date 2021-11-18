Webpack plugin to convert css url(...) to relative path (only support webpack >= 4).
This plugin aims to solve the problem that webpack generate incorrect relative path when your publicPath is empty (defaults to
'') or
'./', it will replace incorrect path in css
url(...)s with correct relative path at end of webpack compilation process.
For example:
/*
* /project
* |- dist
* | |- xxx.hash.png
* | |- page
* | |- index.hash.css
* |- src
* |- img
* | |- xxx.png
* |- page
* |- index.css
*/
/* page/index.css (original css code you write) */
body {
background: url(../img/xxx.png)
}
/* page/index.hash.css (webpack generated) */
body {
/*
* css-url-relative-plugin will generate: url(../xxx.hash.png)
*/
background: url(xxx.hash.png)
}
As you can see, the image path in
url(...) is relative to output dir, not the css file.
const CssUrlRelativePlugin = require('css-url-relative-plugin')
module.exports = {
...
plugins: [
new CssUrlRelativePlugin(/* options */)
]
}
please notice that, this plugin doesn't support SourceMap, if you want this feature, please send me the pull request.
Like
root option in css-loader, it's the path to resolve URLs.
MIT