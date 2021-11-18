Webpack plugin to convert css url(...) to relative path (only support webpack >= 4).

This plugin aims to solve the problem that webpack generate incorrect relative path when your publicPath is empty (defaults to '' ) or './' , it will replace incorrect path in css url(...) s with correct relative path at end of webpack compilation process.

For example:

body { background : url (../img/xxx.png) } body { background : url (xxx.hash.png) }

As you can see, the image path in url(...) is relative to output dir, not the css file.

Usage

const CssUrlRelativePlugin = require ( 'css-url-relative-plugin' ) module .exports = { ... plugins: [ new CssUrlRelativePlugin( ) ] }

Notice

please notice that, this plugin doesn't support SourceMap, if you want this feature, please send me the pull request.

Options

root

Like root option in css-loader, it's the path to resolve URLs.

LICENSE

MIT