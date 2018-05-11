CSS Typed Object Model

CSS Typed Object Model is a work-in-progress polyfill for using CSS Typed OM Level 1 in the browser.

Pull Requests are welcome. Please don’t use this in production until there is a v1.0.0.

npm install css-typed-om

Polyfill the window object:

import polyfill from 'css-typed-om' ; polyfill( window );

Use CSS Typed Object Model features:

document .body.attributeStyleMap.set( 'padding-top' , CSS.px( 42 )); document .body.attributeStyleMap.get( 'padding-top' ) document .body.attributeStyleMap.set( 'opacity' , 0.3 ); typeof document .body.attributeStyleMap.get( 'opacity' ).value document .body.attributeStyleMap.get( 'opacity' ).unit document .styleSheets[ 0 ].cssRules[ 0 ].styleMap.set( 'padding-top' , '100px' ); document .styleSheets[ 0 ].cssRules[ 0 ].styleMap.get( 'padding-top' ); CSS.px( 15 ).add(CSS.rem( 10 ), CSS.em( 5 )) CSS.px( 15 ).mul(CSS.rem( 10 ), CSS.em( 5 )) CSS.px( 15 ).sub(CSS.rem( 10 ), CSS.em( 5 )) CSS.px( 15 ).div(CSS.rem( 10 ), CSS.em( 5 )) CSS.px( 15 ).max(CSS.rem( 10 ), CSS.em( 5 )) CSS.px( 15 ).min(CSS.rem( 10 ), CSS.em( 5 ))

Features

polyfill

The polyfill function adds the following functions to window if they do not already exist:

CSS

CSSKeywordValue

CSSMathInvert

CSSMathMax

CSSMathMin

CSSMathProduct

CSSMathSum

CSSStyleValue

CSSUnitValue

StylePropertyMap

It then adds the following functions to CSS if they do not already exist:

number

percent

em

ex

ch

rem

vw

vh

vmin

vmax

cm

mm

in

pt

pc

px

Q

deg

grad

rad

turn

s

ms

Hz

kHz

dpi

dpcm

dppx

fr

The new CSSUnitValue instances returned by these methods extend CSSNumericValue , which allow them to use the following methods:

add

div

max

min

mul

sub

The result of these transforms may be a new CSSUnitValue instance or a new CSSMathProduct , CSSMathMax , CSSMathMin , or CSSMathSum instance.

They all stringify back into compliant CSS.