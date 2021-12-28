openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

css-tree

by csstree
2.0.2 (see all)

A tool set for CSS including fast detailed parser, walker, generator and lexer based on W3C specs and browser implementations

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

19.8M

GitHub Stars

1.3K

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

16

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js CSS Parser

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/52
Read All Reviews
Mamta7870

Top Feedback

2Great Documentation
1Performant

Readme

CSSTree logo

CSSTree

NPM version Build Status Coverage Status NPM Downloads Twitter

CSSTree is a tool set for CSS: fast detailed parser (CSS → AST), walker (AST traversal), generator (AST → CSS) and lexer (validation and matching) based on specs and browser implementations. The main goal is to be efficient and W3C spec compliant, with focus on CSS analyzing and source-to-source transforming tasks.

Features

  • Detailed parsing with an adjustable level of detail

    By default CSSTree parses CSS as detailed as possible, i.e. each single logical part is representing with its own AST node (see AST format for all possible node types). The parsing detail level can be changed through parser options, for example, you can disable parsing of selectors or declaration values for component parts.

  • Tolerant to errors by design

    Parser behaves as spec says: "When errors occur in CSS, the parser attempts to recover gracefully, throwing away only the minimum amount of content before returning to parsing as normal". The only thing the parser departs from the specification is that it doesn't throw away bad content, but wraps it in a special node type (Raw) that allows processing it later.

  • Fast and efficient

    CSSTree is created with focus on performance and effective memory consumption. Therefore it's one of the fastest CSS parsers at the moment.

  • Syntax validation

    The build-in lexer can test CSS against syntaxes defined by W3C. CSSTree uses mdn/data as a basis for lexer's dictionaries and extends it with vendor specific and legacy syntaxes. Lexer can only check the declaration values currently, but this feature will be extended to other parts of the CSS in the future.

Projects using CSSTree

  • Svelte – Cybernetically enhanced web apps
  • SVGO – Node.js tool for optimizing SVG files
  • CSSO – CSS minifier with structural optimizations
  • NativeScript – NativeScript empowers you to access native APIs from JavaScript directly
  • react-native-svg – SVG library for React Native, React Native Web, and plain React web projects
  • penthouse – Critical Path CSS Generator
  • Bit – Bit is the platform for collaborating on components
  • and more...

Documentation

Tools

Usage

Install with npm:

npm install css-tree

Basic usage:

import * as csstree from 'css-tree';

// parse CSS to AST
const ast = csstree.parse('.example { world: "!" }');

// traverse AST and modify it
csstree.walk(ast, (node) => {
    if (node.type === 'ClassSelector' && node.name === 'example') {
        node.name = 'hello';
    }
});

// generate CSS from AST
console.log(csstree.generate(ast));
// .hello{world:"!"}

Syntax matching:

// parse CSS to AST as a declaration value
const ast = csstree.parse('red 1px solid', { context: 'value' });

// match to syntax of `border` property
const matchResult = csstree.lexer.matchProperty('border', ast);

// check first value node is a <color>
console.log(matchResult.isType(ast.children.first(), 'color'));
// true

// get a type list matched to a node
console.log(matchResult.getTrace(ast.children.first()));
// [ { type: 'Property', name: 'border' },
//   { type: 'Type', name: 'color' },
//   { type: 'Type', name: 'named-color' },
//   { type: 'Keyword', name: 'red' } ]

Exports

Is it possible to import just a needed part of library like a parser or a walker. That's might useful for loading time or bundle size optimisations. 

import * as tokenizer from 'css-tree/tokenizer';
import * as parser from 'css-tree/parser';
import * as walker from 'css-tree/walker';
import * as lexer from 'css-tree/lexer';
import * as definitionSyntax from 'css-tree/definition-syntax';
import * as data from 'css-tree/definition-syntax-data';
import * as dataPatch from 'css-tree/definition-syntax-data-patch';
import * as utils from 'css-tree/utils';

Using in a browser

Bundles are available for use in a browser:

  • dist/csstree.js – minified IIFE with csstree as global
<script src="node_modules/css-tree/dist/csstree.js"></script>
<script>
  csstree.parse('.example { color: green }');
</script>
  • dist/csstree.esm.js – minified ES module
<script type="module">
  import { parse } from 'node_modules/css-tree/dist/csstree.esm.js'
  parse('.example { color: green }');
</script>

One of CDN services like unpkg or jsDelivr can be used. By default (for short path) a ESM version is exposing. For IIFE version a full path to a bundle should be specified:

<!-- ESM -->
<script type="module">
  import * as csstree from 'https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/css-tree';
  import * as csstree from 'https://unpkg.com/css-tree';
</script>

<!-- IIFE with an export to global -->
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/css-tree/dist/csstree.js"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/css-tree/dist/csstree.js"></script>

Top level API

API map

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation2
Easy to Use0
Performant1
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Mamta Kumari29 Ratings74 Reviews
<learn to code>
December 29, 2020
Great Documentation
Performant

it is a amazing tool of css. it represents a hierarchical view of information, where each item can have a number of subitems. it focus on CSS analyzing and source-to-source transforming tasks.

1
vimal-verma
macky-droid4 Ratings0 Reviews
January 29, 2021
Great Documentation

Alternatives

@hint/parser-css💡 A hinting engine for the web
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
14K
css
cssomUnmaintained! ⚠️ CSS Object Model implemented in pure JavaScript. Also, a CSS parser.
GitHub Stars
714
Weekly Downloads
29M
cssCSS parser / stringifier for Node.js
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
12M
css-parseCSS parser for Node.js
GitHub Stars
313
Weekly Downloads
2M
parserlibCollection of parsers written in JavaScript
GitHub Stars
279
Weekly Downloads
71K
See 10 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial