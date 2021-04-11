Only CSS lightweight, minimal and simple tooltips
$ npm i css-tooltip
You can download it here or
include the
css file directly from unpkg.com:
<link rel="stylesheet" src="https://unpkg.com/css-tooltip" />
Include the
css-tooltip minified stylesheet file on the head of your document.
<head>
...
<link rel="stylesheet" href="/path/to/css-tooltip.min.css" />
</head>
Add the
data-tooltip attribute to the element you want the tooltip in. The value of that attribute will be the text shown by the tooltip
<a href="#" data-tooltip="Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet...">tooltip</a>
There are some available classes to apply different styling to the tooltip
tooltip-multiline : Creates a multiline tooltip
Positioning :
tooltip-bottom : Places the tooltip at the bottom (centered)
tooltip-bottom-right : Places the tooltip at the bottom right.
tooltip-bottom-left : Places the tooltip at the bottom left.
tooltip-top-right : Places the tooltip at the top right.
tooltip-top-left : Places the tooltip at the top left.
There's no
tooltip-top class as it is the default styling for the tooltip
You just need to add the class with the style you want to apply, for example, a multiline tooltip located on the bottom left would have the class
tooltip-multiline tooltip-bottom-left :
<a href="#" class="tooltip-multiline tooltip-bottom-left" data-tooltip="Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Nulla a venenatis massa.">tootltip</a>
The following page has got some examples using the different styles : alterebro.github.io/css-tooltip/
You can customize the output of the tooltip by tweaking the source file variables
src/css-tooltip.scss.
// Self explanatory names
$background-color : #333;
$foreground-color : #eee;
$arrow-size : 8px;
$vertical-shift : 12px;
$multiline-width : 240px;
$tooltip-padding : 8px 12px;
$roundness : 3px; // 0 || border-radius
$shadow : 0 5px 15px -5px rgba(0, 0, 0, .65); // 0 || box-shadow
$load-styles : true !default; // false to remove the extra styles.
Then you'll have to build the CSS file:
# Install dependencies
$ npm install
# Edit as your wish the main file ./src/css-tooltip.scss
$ npm run watch # to see changes while editing the file
$ npm run build # to create the distributable files
ISC © Jorge Moreno — @alterebro