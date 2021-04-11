



Only CSS lightweight, minimal and simple tooltips

Install

$ npm i css-tooltip

You can download it here or include the css file directly from unpkg.com:

< link rel = "stylesheet" src = "https://unpkg.com/css-tooltip" />

Usage

Include the css-tooltip minified stylesheet file on the head of your document.

< head > ... < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "/path/to/css-tooltip.min.css" /> </ head >

Add the data-tooltip attribute to the element you want the tooltip in. The value of that attribute will be the text shown by the tooltip

< a href = "#" data-tooltip = "Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet..." > tooltip </ a >

Styles

There are some available classes to apply different styling to the tooltip

tooltip-multiline : Creates a multiline tooltip

Positioning :

tooltip-bottom : Places the tooltip at the bottom (centered)

: Places the tooltip at the bottom (centered) tooltip-bottom-right : Places the tooltip at the bottom right.

: Places the tooltip at the bottom right. tooltip-bottom-left : Places the tooltip at the bottom left.

: Places the tooltip at the bottom left. tooltip-top-right : Places the tooltip at the top right.

: Places the tooltip at the top right. tooltip-top-left : Places the tooltip at the top left.

There's no tooltip-top class as it is the default styling for the tooltip

You just need to add the class with the style you want to apply, for example, a multiline tooltip located on the bottom left would have the class tooltip-multiline tooltip-bottom-left :

< a href = "#" class = "tooltip-multiline tooltip-bottom-left" data-tooltip = "Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Nulla a venenatis massa." > tootltip </ a >

The following page has got some examples using the different styles : alterebro.github.io/css-tooltip/

Customize

You can customize the output of the tooltip by tweaking the source file variables src/css-tooltip.scss .

$background-color : #333 ; $foreground-color : #eee ; $arrow-size : 8px ; $vertical-shift : 12px ; $multiline-width : 240px ; $tooltip-padding : 8px 12px ; $roundness : 3px ; $shadow : 0 5px 15px - 5px rgba( 0 , 0 , 0 , . 65 ); $load-styles : true !default;

Then you'll have to build the CSS file:

Development

$ npm install $ npm run watch $ npm run build

License

ISC © Jorge Moreno — @alterebro