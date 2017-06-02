A simple webpack loader to convert the output of the css-loader back to a string.
This is quite useful for situations where you want webpack to process all of your
@import and
url() statements in your stylesheets but still receive the styles in string format for further use in your code base.
npm install css-to-string-loader --save-dev
var styleString = require('css-to-string-loader!css-loader!./file.css');
{
...
module: {
loaders: [
{ test: /\.css$/, loader: 'css-to-string-loader!css-loader' }
]
}
}
This loader was originally created to be used with Angular 2 component styling. The styles array in the component decorator expects an array of strings and the css-loader outputs its own custom array object. A common solution was to use the raw-loader to take CSS files or the output of sass-loader and convert it to a string. These solutions did not allow for processing of nested resources such as images and font files with minification, cache-busting hashes, or inlining with the url-loader.
// Angular 2 Component
@Component({
...
styles: [require('./component.scss')],
...
})
// Webpack Config
{
module: {
loaders: [
{ test: /\.scss/, loader: 'css-to-string-loader!css-loader!sass-loader'}
]
}
}
It is also possible to achieve the same result as this loader by calling the custom
.toString() method implementation on the returned value of the css-loader. In fact, that is really all this loader does for you. However, by adding this into your loader chain, you don't have to worry about having to write it every time.