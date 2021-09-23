openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ctr

css-to-react-native-transform

by Krister Kari
2.0.0 (see all)

Turn valid CSS into React Native Stylesheet objects.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

8K

GitHub Stars

74

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

css-to-react-native-transform

NPM version Build Status Build status Coverage Status Downloads per month contributions welcome Greenkeeper badge

A lightweight wrapper on top of css-to-react-native to allow valid CSS to be turned into React Native Stylesheet objects.

To keep things simple it only transforms class selectors (e.g. .myClass {}) and grouped class selectors (e.g. .myClass, .myOtherClass {}). Parsing of more complex selectors can be added as a new feature behind a feature flag (e.g. transform(css, { parseAllSelectors: true })) in the future if needed.

Example:

.myClass {
  font-size: 18px;
  line-height: 24px;
  color: red;
}

.other {
  padding: 1rem;
}

is transformed to:

{
  myClass: {
    fontSize: 18,
    lineHeight: 24,
    color: "red"
  },
  other: {
    paddingBottom: 16,
    paddingLeft: 16,
    paddingRight: 16,
    paddingTop: 16
  }
}

API

Transform CSS

import transform from "css-to-react-native-transform";
// or const transform = require("css-to-react-native-transform").default;

transform(`
  .foo {
    color: #f00;
  }
`);

↓ ↓ ↓ ↓ ↓ ↓

{
  foo: {
    color: "#f00";
  }
}

CSS Modules :export block

Parsing the CSS Modules (ICSS) :export is supported. The :export is often used to share variables from CSS or from a preprocessor like Sass/Less/Stylus to Javascript:

transform(`
  .foo {
    color: #f00;
  }

  :export {
    myProp: #fff;
  }
`);

↓ ↓ ↓ ↓ ↓ ↓

{
  foo: {
    color: "#f00";
  },
  myProp: "#fff";
}

CSS Media Queries (experimental)

The API and parsed syntax for CSS Media Queries might change in the future

transform(
  `
  .container {
    background-color: #f00;
  }

  @media (orientation: landscape) {
    .container {
      background-color: #00f;
    }
  }
`,
  { parseMediaQueries: true },
);

↓ ↓ ↓ ↓ ↓ ↓

{
  __mediaQueries: {
    "@media (orientation: landscape)": [{
      expressions: [
        {
          feature: "orientation",
          modifier: undefined,
          value: "landscape",
        },
      ],
      inverse: false,
      type: "all",
    }],
  },
  container: {
    backgroundColor: "#f00",
  },
  "@media (orientation: landscape)": {
    container: {
      backgroundColor: "#00f",
    },
  },
}

You can also speficy a platform as the media query type ("android", "dom", "ios", "macos", "web", "windows"):

transform(
  `
  .container {
    background-color: #f00;
  }

  @media android and (orientation: landscape) {
    .container {
      background-color: #00f;
    }
  }
`,
  { parseMediaQueries: true },
);

CSS Viewport Units (experimental)

When CSS Viewport Units are used, a special __viewportUnits feature flag is added to the result. This is done so that the implementation that transforms viewport units to pixels knows that the style object has viewport units inside it, and can avoid doing extra work if the style object does not contain any viewport units.

transform(`.foo { font-size: 1vh; }`);

↓ ↓ ↓ ↓ ↓ ↓

{
   __viewportUnits: true,
  foo: {
    fontSize: "1vh";
  }
}

Limitations

  • For rem unit the root element font-size is currently set to 16 pixels. A setting needs to be implemented to allow the user to define the root element font-size.
  • There is also support for the box-shadow shorthand, and this converts into shadow- properties. Note that these only work on iOS.

Dependencies

This library has the following packages as dependencies:

  • css - CSS parser / stringifier
  • css-mediaquery - Parses and determines if a given CSS Media Query matches a set of values.
  • css-to-react-native - Convert CSS text to a React Native stylesheet object

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial