Converts CSS text to a React Native stylesheet object.
font-size: 18px;
line-height: 24px;
color: red;
{
fontSize: 18,
lineHeight: 24,
color: 'red',
}
Converts all number-like values to numbers, and string-like to strings.
Automatically converts indirect values to their React Native equivalents.
text-shadow-offset: 10px 5px;
font-variant: small-caps;
transform: translate(10px, 5px) scale(5);
{
textShadowOffset: { width: 10, height: 5 },
fontVariant: ['small-caps'],
// Fixes backwards transform order
transform: [
{ translateY: 5 },
{ translateX: 10 },
{ scale: 5 },
]
}
Also allows shorthand values.
font: bold 14px/16px "Helvetica";
margin: 5px 7px 2px;
{
fontFamily: 'Helvetica',
fontSize: 14,
fontWeight: 'bold',
fontStyle: 'normal',
fontVariant: [],
lineHeight: 16,
marginTop: 5,
marginRight: 7,
marginBottom: 2,
marginLeft: 7,
}
Shorthands will only accept values that are supported in React, so
background will only accept a colour,
backgroundColor
There is also support for the
box-shadow shorthand, and this converts into
shadow- properties. Note that these only work on iOS.
border{Top,Right,Bottom,Left} shorthands are not supported, because
borderStyle cannot be applied to individual border sides.
The API is mostly for implementors. However, the main API may be useful for non-implementors. The main API is an array of
[property, value] tuples.
import transform from 'css-to-react-native';
// or const transform = require('css-to-react-native').default;
transform([
['font', 'bold 14px/16px "Helvetica"'],
['margin', '5px 7px 2px'],
['border-left-width', '5px'],
]); // => { fontFamily: 'Helvetica', ... }
We don't provide a way to get these style tuples in this library, so you'll need to do that yourself. I expect most people will use postCSS or another CSS parser. You should try avoid getting these with
string.split, as that has a lot of edge cases (colons and semi-colons apearing in comments etc.)
For implementors, there is also a few extra APIs available.
These are for specific use-cases, and most people should just be using the API above.
import { getPropertyName, getStylesForProperty } from 'css-to-react-native';
getPropertyName('border-width'); // => 'borderWidth'
getStylesForProperty('borderWidth', '1px 0px 2px 0px'); // => { borderTopWidth: 1, ... }
Should you wish to opt-out of transforming certain shorthands, an array of property names in camelCase can be passed as a second argument to
transform.
transform([['border-radius', '50px']], ['borderRadius']);
// { borderRadius: 50 } rather than { borderTopLeft: ... }
This can also be done by passing a third argument,
false to
getStylesForProperty.
Licensed under the MIT License, Copyright © 2019 Krister Kari, Jacob Parker, and Maximilian Stoiber.
See LICENSE.md for more information.
