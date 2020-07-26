Converts CSS text to a React Native stylesheet object.

Try it here

font-size : 18 px ; line-height : 24 px ; color : red ;

{ fontSize : 18 , lineHeight : 24 , color : 'red' , }

Converts all number-like values to numbers, and string-like to strings.

Automatically converts indirect values to their React Native equivalents.

text-shadow-offset : 10 px 5 px ; font-variant : small-caps ; transform : translate (10 px , 5 px ) scale (5);

{ textShadowOffset : { width : 10 , height : 5 }, fontVariant : [ 'small-caps' ], transform : [ { translateY : 5 }, { translateX : 10 }, { scale : 5 }, ] }

Also allows shorthand values.

font : bold 14 px /16 px " Helvetica "; margin : 5 px 7 px 2 px ;

{ fontFamily : 'Helvetica' , fontSize : 14 , fontWeight : 'bold' , fontStyle : 'normal' , fontVariant : [], lineHeight : 16 , marginTop : 5 , marginRight : 7 , marginBottom : 2 , marginLeft : 7 , }

Shorthands will only accept values that are supported in React, so background will only accept a colour, backgroundColor

There is also support for the box-shadow shorthand, and this converts into shadow- properties. Note that these only work on iOS.

Shorthand Notes

border{Top,Right,Bottom,Left} shorthands are not supported, because borderStyle cannot be applied to individual border sides.

API

The API is mostly for implementors. However, the main API may be useful for non-implementors. The main API is an array of [property, value] tuples.

import transform from 'css-to-react-native' ; transform([ [ 'font' , 'bold 14px/16px "Helvetica"' ], [ 'margin' , '5px 7px 2px' ], [ 'border-left-width' , '5px' ], ]);

We don't provide a way to get these style tuples in this library, so you'll need to do that yourself. I expect most people will use postCSS or another CSS parser. You should try avoid getting these with string.split , as that has a lot of edge cases (colons and semi-colons apearing in comments etc.)

For implementors, there is also a few extra APIs available.

These are for specific use-cases, and most people should just be using the API above.

import { getPropertyName, getStylesForProperty } from 'css-to-react-native' ; getPropertyName( 'border-width' ); getStylesForProperty( 'borderWidth' , '1px 0px 2px 0px' );

Should you wish to opt-out of transforming certain shorthands, an array of property names in camelCase can be passed as a second argument to transform .

transform([[ 'border-radius' , '50px' ]], [ 'borderRadius' ]);

This can also be done by passing a third argument, false to getStylesForProperty .

License

Licensed under the MIT License, Copyright © 2019 Krister Kari, Jacob Parker, and Maximilian Stoiber.

See LICENSE.md for more information.