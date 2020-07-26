openbase logo
css-to-react-native

by styled-components
3.0.0 (see all)

Convert CSS text to a React Native stylesheet object

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.5M

GitHub Stars

960

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

17

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

4.0/52
Read All Reviews
sahebrao72

Top Feedback

1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
1Responsive Maintainers

Readme

css-to-react-native

Converts CSS text to a React Native stylesheet object.

Try it here

font-size: 18px;
line-height: 24px;
color: red;

{
  fontSize: 18,
  lineHeight: 24,
  color: 'red',
}

Converts all number-like values to numbers, and string-like to strings.

Automatically converts indirect values to their React Native equivalents.

text-shadow-offset: 10px 5px;
font-variant: small-caps;
transform: translate(10px, 5px) scale(5);

{
  textShadowOffset: { width: 10, height: 5 },
  fontVariant: ['small-caps'],
  // Fixes backwards transform order
  transform: [
    { translateY: 5 },
    { translateX: 10 },
    { scale: 5 },
  ]
}

Also allows shorthand values.

font: bold 14px/16px "Helvetica";
margin: 5px 7px 2px;

{
  fontFamily: 'Helvetica',
  fontSize: 14,
  fontWeight: 'bold',
  fontStyle: 'normal',
  fontVariant: [],
  lineHeight: 16,
  marginTop: 5,
  marginRight: 7,
  marginBottom: 2,
  marginLeft: 7,
}

Shorthands will only accept values that are supported in React, so background will only accept a colour, backgroundColor

There is also support for the box-shadow shorthand, and this converts into shadow- properties. Note that these only work on iOS.

Shorthand Notes

border{Top,Right,Bottom,Left} shorthands are not supported, because borderStyle cannot be applied to individual border sides.

API

The API is mostly for implementors. However, the main API may be useful for non-implementors. The main API is an array of [property, value] tuples.

import transform from 'css-to-react-native';
// or const transform = require('css-to-react-native').default;

transform([
  ['font', 'bold 14px/16px "Helvetica"'],
  ['margin', '5px 7px 2px'],
  ['border-left-width', '5px'],
]); // => { fontFamily: 'Helvetica', ... }

We don't provide a way to get these style tuples in this library, so you'll need to do that yourself. I expect most people will use postCSS or another CSS parser. You should try avoid getting these with string.split, as that has a lot of edge cases (colons and semi-colons apearing in comments etc.)

For implementors, there is also a few extra APIs available.

These are for specific use-cases, and most people should just be using the API above.

import { getPropertyName, getStylesForProperty } from 'css-to-react-native';

getPropertyName('border-width'); // => 'borderWidth'
getStylesForProperty('borderWidth', '1px 0px 2px 0px'); // => { borderTopWidth: 1, ... }

Should you wish to opt-out of transforming certain shorthands, an array of property names in camelCase can be passed as a second argument to transform.

transform([['border-radius', '50px']], ['borderRadius']);
// { borderRadius: 50 } rather than { borderTopLeft: ... }

This can also be done by passing a third argument, false to getStylesForProperty.

License

Licensed under the MIT License, Copyright © 2019 Krister Kari, Jacob Parker, and Maximilian Stoiber.

See LICENSE.md for more information.

100
sahebrao7268 Ratings76 Reviews
1 year ago
Great Documentation
Responsive Maintainers
Performant
Easy to Use

I can say best library for beginner react developer i've used this library for converting CSS text to react native stylesheet when i use this first time i try this for my learning purpose using this library i learn and how to create React-Native Stylesheet object that time this is tough for me but now using this library i done my work in less time and faster than every very powerful library must try best for beginner with great documentation and easy to use library.

0
AlaeddineBerlin14 Ratings0 Reviews
I like building things
September 15, 2020

