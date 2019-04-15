CSS to Radium

A CLI utility to convert the contents of a CSS file to a Radium-compatible JS object.

Installation

$ npm install css- to -radium

Usage

By default, css-to-radium works with stdin and stdout :

$ css-to-radium < example/style .css > example/style .js

You can also target a source file directly with the --input flag and return a converted file by specifying the target path after any options:

$ css-to-radium -- input style .css style .js

Or you can mix and match the two:

$ css-to-radium -- input example/style .css > example/style .js

It turns a file like this:

.btn { background : #ccc ; padding : 10px ; font-size : 16px ; } .btn-primary { background : orange; color : #fff ; }

into one like this:

module .exports = { ".btn" : { background : "#ccc" , padding : 10 , fontSize : 16 }, ".btn-primary" : { background : "orange" , color : "white" } }

Options

input

--input [inputSrc]

A source file to use as input. To process multiple files at once, include this flag multiple times:

$ css-to-radium -- input style .css -- input more .css

quote

--quote [type]

Type of quote used in generated JS. Defaults to single .

css-to-radium style .css style .js -- quote double

indentSize

--indentSize [int]

Number of space characters to use for indents in generated JS. If this flag is not included, defaults to a single tab character ( \t ).

css- to -radium style.css style.js

Webpack

Using Webpack? Check out radium-loader.

Maintenance Status

Archived: This project is no longer maintained by Formidable. We are no longer responding to issues or pull requests unless they relate to security concerns. We encourage interested developers to fork this project and make it their own!