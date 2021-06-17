TACHYONS

Functional CSS for humans.

Quickly build and design new UI without writing CSS.

Principles

Everything should be 100% responsive

Everything should be readable on any device

Everything should be as fast as possible

Designing in the browser should be easy

It should be easy to change any interface or part of an interface without breaking any existing interfaces

Doing one thing extremely well promotes reusability and reduces repetition

Documentation helps promote reusability and shared knowledge

CSS shouldn't impede accessibility or the default functionality of HTML

You should send the smallest possible amount of code to the user

Features

Mobile-first CSS architecture

490 accessible color combinations

8px baseline grid

Multiple debugging utilities to reduce layout struggles

Single-purpose class structure

Optimized for maximum gzip compression

Lightweight (~14kB)

Usable across projects

Growing open source component library

Works well with plain HTML, React, Ember, Angular, Rails and more

Infinitely nestable responsive grid system

Built with PostCSS

Getting Started

Docs can be found at http://tachyons.io/docs The modules are generally pretty small and thus quick and easy to read.

Use the CDN

The quickest and easiest way to start using Tachyons is to include a reference to the minified file in the head of your HTML file.

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://unpkg.com/tachyons@4/css/tachyons.min.css" >

Local Setup

Clone the repo from Github and install dependencies through npm.

git clone https://github.com/tachyons-css/tachyons.git cd tachyons npm install

Dev

If you want to just use everything in tachyons/src as a jumping off point and edit all the code yourself, you can compile all of your wonderful changes by running:

npm start

This will output both minified and unminified versions of the CSS to the CSS directory and watch the src directory for changes. It's aliased to the command:

npm run build:watch

If you'd like to just build the CSS once without watching the src directory, run:

npm run build

If you want to check that a class hasn't been redefined or 'mutated,' there is a linter to check that all of the classes have only been defined once. This can be useful if you are using another library or have written some of your own CSS and want to make sure there are no naming collisions. To do this run the command:

npm run mutations

Docs

The tachyons docs located at http://tachyons.io are all open source and located at https://github.com/tachyons-css/tachyons-css.github.io

You can clone the docs and use them as a template for documenting your own design system / patterns / components. While not everything is automated, the component library generation makes it extremely easy to generate and organize the documentation for components as demonstrated at http://tachyons.io/components

Community Resources

DWYL Learn Tachyons: Learn how to use Tachyons to craft beautiful, responsive, functional and fast UI with minimal CSS

Tachyons TLDR: Quick lookup for Tachyons classes, scales and color palette

Tachyons Pro: Fun quiz for memorizing class names

Contributing

Please read our code of conduct for contributors.

Tachyons in Production

A longer list of sites that use tachyons in production can be found in sites.md We love letting the community see what people are building. Please add your link to sites.md in a PR or by opening an issue if you're willing to share to your site or project.

Featured Sites

And of course...

Development of Tachyons is supported by

Help

If you have a question or need help feel free to open an issue here or jump into the Tachyons slack channel.