Parses stylesheets and returns an object with statistics
Used in http://cssstats.com
var fs = require('fs');
var cssstats = require('css-statistics');
var css = fs.readFileSync('./styles.css', 'utf8');
var obj = cssstats(css);
size
The size of the file in bytes
selectors
An array of selectors sorted by source order with the selector string, specificity score, and parts array
declarations
An object of declarations.
declarations.all
An array of declaration objects from the
reworkcss/css AST object. This array serves as the reference point for other parts of the
declarations object.
declarations.byProperty
An object with keys for each property found in the stylesheet.
declarations.byProperty[key]
An array of indexes for declarations with the property key. Use the index to find the full declaration in
declarations.all.
declarations.unique[key]
Similar to
declarations.byProperty, but only lists the first unique value for each property.
declarations.byMedia[key]
Similar to
declarations.byProperty, but only lists declarations in the
@media rule key.
rules
Flattened array of rules from the
reworkcss/css AST object.
aggregates
Aggregate data for the entire stylesheet.
selectors - total number of selectors
declarations - total number of declarations
properties - an array of properties used in the stylesheet
mediaQueries - an array of media query strings used in the stylesheet
fontSizes.total - total number of font-size declarations
fontSizes.unique - number of unique font-size declarations
floats.total - total number of float declarations
floats.unique - number of unique float declarations
widths.total - total number of width declarations
widths.unique - number of unique width declarations
heights.total - total number of height declarations
heights.unique - number of unique height declarations
colors.total - total number of color declarations
colors.unique - number of unique color declarations
backgroundColors.total - total number of background-color declarations
backgroundColors.unique - number of unique background-color declarations
{
"size": 18860,
"selectors": [
{
"selector": "body",
"specificity": "0,0,0,1",
"parts": [
{
"selector": "body",
"type": "c",
"index": 0,
"length": 4
}
]
}
],
"declarations": {
"all": [
{
"type": "declaration",
"property": "margin",
"value": "0",
"position": {
"start": {
"line": 18,
"column": 3
},
"end": {
"line": 18,
"column": 12
}
}
}
],
"byProperty": {
"margin": [
0,
68,
108,
113
],
"fontFamily": [
1,
5,
8,
17
]
},
"unique": {
"margin": [
0,
113,
118,
123
]
},
"byMedia": {
"(minWidth:40em)": [
164,
167,
230,
231
]
}
},
"rules": [
{
"type": "rule",
"selectors": [
"body",
"button"
],
"declarations": [
{
"type": "declaration",
"property": "margin",
"value": "0",
"position": {
"start": {
"line": 18,
"column": 3
},
"end": {
"line": 18,
"column": 12
}
}
}
],
"position": {
"start": {
"line": 16,
"column": 1
},
"end": {
"line": 19,
"column": 2
}
}
},
],
"aggregates": {
"selectors": 347,
"declarations": 471,
"properties": [
"margin",
"fontFamily",
"fontSize",
"maxWidth"
],
"mediaQueries": [
"(minWidth:40em)",
"(minWidth:52em)",
"(minWidth:64em)"
],
"fontSizes": {
"total": 11,
"unique": 8
},
"floats": {
"total": 10,
"unique": 2
},
"widths": {
"total": 56,
"unique": 13
},
"heights": {
"total": 4,
"unique": 3
},
"colors": {
"total": 25,
"unique": 10
},
"backgroundColors": {
"total": 31,
"unique": 15
}
}
}