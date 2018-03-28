openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

css-statistics

by cssstats
0.1.0 (see all)

Moved to monorepo

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1

GitHub Stars

175

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

13

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate
Deprecated!
Package has been renamed to cssstats

Readme

CSS Statistics

Parses stylesheets and returns an object with statistics

Used in http://cssstats.com

Usage

var fs = require('fs');
var cssstats = require('css-statistics');

var css = fs.readFileSync('./styles.css', 'utf8');
var obj = cssstats(css);

Returned Object

size

The size of the file in bytes

selectors

An array of selectors sorted by source order with the selector string, specificity score, and parts array

declarations

An object of declarations.

declarations.all

An array of declaration objects from the reworkcss/css AST object. This array serves as the reference point for other parts of the declarations object.

declarations.byProperty

An object with keys for each property found in the stylesheet.

declarations.byProperty[key]

An array of indexes for declarations with the property key. Use the index to find the full declaration in declarations.all.

declarations.unique[key]

Similar to declarations.byProperty, but only lists the first unique value for each property.

declarations.byMedia[key]

Similar to declarations.byProperty, but only lists declarations in the @media rule key.

rules

Flattened array of rules from the reworkcss/css AST object.

aggregates

Aggregate data for the entire stylesheet.

  • selectors - total number of selectors

  • declarations - total number of declarations

  • properties - an array of properties used in the stylesheet

  • mediaQueries - an array of media query strings used in the stylesheet

  • fontSizes.total - total number of font-size declarations

  • fontSizes.unique - number of unique font-size declarations

  • floats.total - total number of float declarations

  • floats.unique - number of unique float declarations

  • widths.total - total number of width declarations

  • widths.unique - number of unique width declarations

  • heights.total - total number of height declarations

  • heights.unique - number of unique height declarations

  • colors.total - total number of color declarations

  • colors.unique - number of unique color declarations

  • backgroundColors.total - total number of background-color declarations

  • backgroundColors.unique - number of unique background-color declarations

Truncated Sample Object

{
  "size": 18860,
  "selectors": [
    {
      "selector": "body",
      "specificity": "0,0,0,1",
      "parts": [
        {
          "selector": "body",
          "type": "c",
          "index": 0,
          "length": 4
        }
      ]
    }
  ],
  "declarations": {
    "all": [
      {
        "type": "declaration",
        "property": "margin",
        "value": "0",
        "position": {
          "start": {
            "line": 18,
            "column": 3
          },
          "end": {
            "line": 18,
            "column": 12
          }
        }
      }
    ],
    "byProperty": {
      "margin": [
        0,
        68,
        108,
        113
      ],
      "fontFamily": [
        1,
        5,
        8,
        17
      ]
    },
    "unique": {
      "margin": [
        0,
        113,
        118,
        123
      ]
    },
    "byMedia": {
      "(minWidth:40em)": [
        164,
        167,
        230,
        231
      ]
    }
  },
  "rules": [
    {
      "type": "rule",
      "selectors": [
        "body",
        "button"
      ],
      "declarations": [
        {
          "type": "declaration",
          "property": "margin",
          "value": "0",
          "position": {
            "start": {
              "line": 18,
              "column": 3
            },
            "end": {
              "line": 18,
              "column": 12
            }
          }
        }
      ],
      "position": {
        "start": {
          "line": 16,
          "column": 1
        },
        "end": {
          "line": 19,
          "column": 2
        }
      }
    },
  ],
  "aggregates": {
    "selectors": 347,
    "declarations": 471,
    "properties": [
      "margin",
      "fontFamily",
      "fontSize",
      "maxWidth"
    ],
    "mediaQueries": [
      "(minWidth:40em)",
      "(minWidth:52em)",
      "(minWidth:64em)"
    ],
    "fontSizes": {
      "total": 11,
      "unique": 8
    },
    "floats": {
      "total": 10,
      "unique": 2
    },
    "widths": {
      "total": 56,
      "unique": 13
    },
    "heights": {
      "total": 4,
      "unique": 3
    },
    "colors": {
      "total": 25,
      "unique": 10
    },
    "backgroundColors": {
      "total": 31,
      "unique": 15
    }
  }
}

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial