CSS Statistics

Parses stylesheets and returns an object with statistics

Used in http://cssstats.com

Usage

var fs = require ( 'fs' ); var cssstats = require ( 'css-statistics' ); var css = fs.readFileSync( './styles.css' , 'utf8' ); var obj = cssstats(css);

Returned Object

size

The size of the file in bytes

selectors

An array of selectors sorted by source order with the selector string, specificity score, and parts array

declarations

An object of declarations.

An array of declaration objects from the reworkcss/css AST object. This array serves as the reference point for other parts of the declarations object.

An object with keys for each property found in the stylesheet.

An array of indexes for declarations with the property key. Use the index to find the full declaration in declarations.all .

Similar to declarations.byProperty , but only lists the first unique value for each property.

Similar to declarations.byProperty , but only lists declarations in the @media rule key.

rules

Flattened array of rules from the reworkcss/css AST object.

aggregates

Aggregate data for the entire stylesheet.

selectors - total number of selectors

declarations - total number of declarations

properties - an array of properties used in the stylesheet

mediaQueries - an array of media query strings used in the stylesheet

fontSizes.total - total number of font-size declarations

fontSizes.unique - number of unique font-size declarations

floats.total - total number of float declarations

floats.unique - number of unique float declarations

widths.total - total number of width declarations

widths.unique - number of unique width declarations

heights.total - total number of height declarations

heights.unique - number of unique height declarations

colors.total - total number of color declarations

colors.unique - number of unique color declarations

backgroundColors.total - total number of background-color declarations

backgroundColors.unique - number of unique background-color declarations

Truncated Sample Object