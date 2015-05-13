A css sprite generator.

Generates sprites and proper css files out of a directory of images.

Supports retina sprites.

Can inline base64 encoded sprites.

Requirements

Starting with version 0.9 css-sprite has no external dependencies

Install

Install with npm

npm install css-sprite --save

If you want to use css-sprite on your cli install with:

npm install css-sprite -g

Command Line Interface

Usage: css-sprite <out> <src>... [options] out path of directory to write sprite file to src glob strings to find source images to put into the sprite Options: -b, --base64 create css with base64 encoded sprite (css file will be written to <out>) -c, --css-image-path http path to images on the web server (relative to css path or absolute path) [../images] -f, --format output format of the sprite (png or jpg) [png] -n, --name name of sprite file without file extension [sprite] -p, --processor output format of the css. one of css, less, sass, scss or stylus [css] -t, --template output template file, overrides processor option -r, --retina generate both retina and standard sprites. src images have to be in retina resolution (doubled dimensions, with even-numbered height and width) -s, --style file to write css to, if omitted no css is written -w, --watch continuously create sprite --background background color of the sprite in hex [ --margin margin in px between tiles [4] --opacity background opacity of the sprite. defaults to 0 when png or 100 when jpg [0] --orientation orientation of the sprite image (vertical|horizontal|binary-tree) [vertical] --prefix prefix for the class name used in css (without .)

Programatic usage

var sprite = require ( 'css-sprite' ); sprite.create(options, cb);

Options

src: Array or string of globs to find source images to put into the sprite. [required]

Array or string of globs to find source images to put into the sprite. [required] out: path of directory to write sprite file to [process.cwd()]

path of directory to write sprite file to [process.cwd()] base64: when true instead of creating a sprite writes base64 encoded images to css (css file will be written to <out> )

when true instead of creating a sprite writes base64 encoded images to css (css file will be written to ) cssPath: http path to images on the web server (relative to css path or absolute) [../images]

http path to images on the web server (relative to css path or absolute) [../images] format format of the generated sprite (png or jpg). By default uses png.

format of the generated sprite (png or jpg). By default uses png. name: name of the sprite file without file extension [sprite]

name of the sprite file without file extension [sprite] processor: output format of the css. one of css, less, sass, scss or stylus [css]

output format of the css. one of css, less, sass, scss or stylus [css] template: output template file, overrides processor option (must be a mustache template)

output template file, overrides processor option (must be a mustache template) retina: generate both retina and standard sprites. src images have to be in retina resolution

generate both retina and standard sprites. src images have to be in retina resolution background background color of the sprite in hex. Defaults to #FFFFFF

background color of the sprite in hex. Defaults to #FFFFFF style: file to write css to, if omitted no css is written

file to write css to, if omitted no css is written margin: margin in px between tiles. (Use an even number if generating retina sprites). [4]

margin in px between tiles. (Use an even number if generating retina sprites). [4] opacity background opacity of the sprite between 0 and 100. Defaults to 0 when png or 100 when jpg

background opacity of the sprite between 0 and 100. Defaults to 0 when png or 100 when jpg orientation: orientation of the sprite image (vertical|horizontal|binary-tree) [vertical]

orientation of the sprite image (vertical|horizontal|binary-tree) [vertical] prefix: prefix for the class name used in css (without .) [icon]

Example

var sprite = require ( 'css-sprite' ); sprite.create({ src : [ './src/img/*.png' ], out : './dist/img' name : 'sprites' , style : './dist/scss/_sprites.scss' , cssPath : '../img' , processor : 'scss' }, function ( ) { console .log( 'done' ); });

Usage with Gulp

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); var gulpif = require ( 'gulp-if' ); var sprite = require ( 'css-sprite' ).stream; gulp.task( 'sprites' , function ( ) { return gulp.src( './src/img/*.png' ) .pipe(sprite({ name : 'sprite' , style : '_sprite.scss' , cssPath : './img' , processor : 'scss' })) .pipe(gulpif( '*.png' , gulp.dest( './dist/img/' ), gulp.dest( './dist/scss/' ))) }); gulp.task( 'base64' , function ( ) { return gulp.src( './src/img/*.png' ) .pipe(sprite({ base64 : true , style : '_base64.scss' , processor : 'scss' })) .pipe(gulp.dest( './dist/scss/' )); });

Options to use css-sprite with Gulp are the same as for the sprite.create function with the exception of src and out .

Usage with Grunt

Add css-sprite as a dependency to your grunt project and then use something like this in your gruntfile.js :

module .exports = function ( grunt ) { grunt.initConfig({ css_sprite : { options : { 'cssPath' : '../images' , 'processor' : 'css' , 'orientation' : 'vertical' , 'margin' : 4 }, sprite : { options : { 'style' : 'dest/css/sprite.css' }, src : [ 'src/images/*' , 'src/images2/*' ], dest : 'dest/images/sprite.png' , }, base64 : { options : { 'base64' : true }, src : [ 'src/images/*' ], dest : 'dest/scss/base64.css' , } } }); grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'css-sprite' ); grunt.registerTask( 'default' , [ 'css_sprite' ]); };

Options to use css-sprite with Grunt are the same as for the sprite.create function with the exception of src and out .

Usage with sass / less / stylus

@ import 'sprite' ; .icon-camera { @ include sprite( $camera ); } .icon-cart { @ include sprite( $cart ); }

@import 'sprite' // the generated style file (sprite.sass) // camera icon (camera.png in src directory) .icon-camera +sprite($camera) // cart icon (cart.png in src directory) .icon-cart +sprite($cart)

@import 'sprite' ; .icon-camera { .sprite ( @camera ); } .icon-cart { .sprite ( @cart ); }

@import 'sprite' .icon-camera sprite( $camera ) .icon-cart sprite( $cart )

Using your own template

To use your own mustache template for style file creation pass in the -t option followed by the template path. The following variables are available in the mustache template:

items -- array of objects with the sprite tiles name -- name of the tile x -- x position y -- y position width height offset_x -- x offset within the sprite offset_y -- y offset within the sprite class -- class name of the tile px -- object with pixel values instead of raw data (e.g width: '250px') x , y , offset_x , offset_y , height , width , total_height , total_width

-- array of objects with the sprite tiles sprite -- object with information about the sprite itself name -- name of the sprite image -- css path to sprite or base64 encode string escaped_image -- escaped css path to sprite or base64 encode string class -- class name of the sprite

-- object with information about the sprite itself retina -- object with information about the retina sprite name -- name of the retina sprite image -- css path to retina sprite escaped_image -- escaped css path to retina sprite class -- class name of the retina sprite total_width -- height of the retina sprite (for background-size) total_height -- width of the retina sprite (for background-size) px -- object with pixel values total_width , total_height

-- object with information about the retina sprite

Please have a look at the included templates to see how they work.