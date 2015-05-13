A css sprite generator.
Generates sprites and proper css files out of a directory of images.
Supports retina sprites.
Can inline base64 encoded sprites.
Version 1.0.0 had so many changes, that I decided to also change the name to something a little bit more catchy. So
css-sprite is called sprity from now on. css-sprite will be deprecated and no development will be done here anymore.
Starting with version 0.9
css-sprite has no external dependencies
Install with npm
npm install css-sprite --save
If you want to use
css-sprite on your cli install with:
npm install css-sprite -g
Usage: css-sprite <out> <src>... [options]
out path of directory to write sprite file to
src glob strings to find source images to put into the sprite
Options:
-b, --base64 create css with base64 encoded sprite (css file will be written to <out>)
-c, --css-image-path http path to images on the web server (relative to css path or absolute path) [../images]
-f, --format output format of the sprite (png or jpg) [png]
-n, --name name of sprite file without file extension [sprite]
-p, --processor output format of the css. one of css, less, sass, scss or stylus [css]
-t, --template output template file, overrides processor option
-r, --retina generate both retina and standard sprites. src images have to be in retina resolution
-s, --style file to write css to, if omitted no css is written
-w, --watch continuously create sprite
--background background color of the sprite in hex [#FFFFFF]
--cachebuster appends a "cache buster" to the background image in the form "?<...>" (random) [false]
--margin margin in px between tiles [4]
--interpolation Interpolation algorithm used when scaling retina images (nearest-neighbor|moving-average|linear|grid|cubic|lanczos)
--opacity background opacity of the sprite. defaults to 0 when png or 100 when jpg [0]
--orientation orientation of the sprite image (vertical|horizontal|binary-tree) [vertical]
--prefix prefix for the class name used in css (without .)
--no-sort disable sorting of layout
var sprite = require('css-sprite');
sprite.create(options, cb);
<out>)
nearest-neighbor,
moving-average,
linear,
grid,
cubic,
lanczos. Defaults to
grid.
var sprite = require('css-sprite');
sprite.create({
src: ['./src/img/*.png'],
out: './dist/img'
name: 'sprites',
style: './dist/scss/_sprites.scss',
cssPath: '../img',
processor: 'scss'
}, function () {
console.log('done');
});
var gulp = require('gulp');
var gulpif = require('gulp-if');
var sprite = require('css-sprite').stream;
// generate sprite.png and _sprite.scss
gulp.task('sprites', function () {
return gulp.src('./src/img/*.png')
.pipe(sprite({
name: 'sprite',
style: '_sprite.scss',
cssPath: './img',
processor: 'scss'
}))
.pipe(gulpif('*.png', gulp.dest('./dist/img/'), gulp.dest('./dist/scss/')))
});
// generate scss with base64 encoded images
gulp.task('base64', function () {
return gulp.src('./src/img/*.png')
.pipe(sprite({
base64: true,
style: '_base64.scss',
processor: 'scss'
}))
.pipe(gulp.dest('./dist/scss/'));
});
Options to use
css-sprite with Gulp are the same as for the
sprite.create function with the exception of
src and
out.
Add
css-sprite as a dependency to your grunt project and then use something like this in your
gruntfile.js:
module.exports = function(grunt) {
// Project configuration.
grunt.initConfig({
css_sprite: {
options: {
'cssPath': '../images',
'processor': 'css',
'orientation': 'vertical',
'margin': 4
},
sprite: {
options: {
'style': 'dest/css/sprite.css'
},
src: ['src/images/*', 'src/images2/*'],
dest: 'dest/images/sprite.png',
},
base64: {
options: {
'base64': true
},
src: ['src/images/*'],
dest: 'dest/scss/base64.css',
}
}
});
// Load the plugin that provides the "css-sprite" task.
grunt.loadNpmTasks('css-sprite');
// Default task(s).
grunt.registerTask('default', ['css_sprite']);
};
Options to use
css-sprite with Grunt are the same as for the
sprite.create function with the exception of
src and
out.
@import 'sprite'; // the generated style file (sprite.scss)
// camera icon (camera.png in src directory)
.icon-camera {
@include sprite($camera);
}
// cart icon (cart.png in src directory)
.icon-cart {
@include sprite($cart);
}
@import 'sprite' // the generated style file (sprite.sass)
// camera icon (camera.png in src directory)
.icon-camera
+sprite($camera)
// cart icon (cart.png in src directory)
.icon-cart
+sprite($cart)
@import 'sprite'; // the generated style file (sprite.less)
// camera icon (camera.png in src directory)
.icon-camera {
.sprite(@camera);
}
// cart icon (cart.png in src directory)
.icon-cart {
.sprite(@cart);
}
@import 'sprite' // the generated style file (sprite.styl)
// camera icon (camera.png in src directory)
.icon-camera
sprite($camera)
// cart icon (cart.png in src directory)
.icon-cart
sprite($cart)
To use your own mustache template for style file creation pass in the -t option followed by the template path. The following variables are available in the mustache template:
Please have a look at the included templates to see how they work.