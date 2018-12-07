|
import spring, { toString } from 'css-spring'
This library was inspired heavily by react-motion, which allows you to create spring-based animations by repeatedly updating an elements inline styles. When animating lots of elements at the same time, this can be a burden on performance. Also, based on my own experience, integrating with some css-in-js libraries is hard.
This is where css-spring enters the stage. Enter the desired starting properties and target properties of your animation, optionally adjust the spring settings and css-spring generates a keyframe object or keyframe animation css for your spring-based animation of choice.
The library is small and easy to work with. Nevertheless, it is in the early stages of development. There is a lot of improvements to be made - read the Contributing section if you want to know how you can help.
This section lists some examples of popular css-in-js libraries such as
styled-components and
glamor. If you have additional examples, feel free to add them!
When used with the styled-components
keyframes helper, generated keyframe animations can be applied to a styled component like this:
import styled, { keyframes } from 'styled-components'
const springLeft = toString(spring(
{ left: '50px' }, { left: '250px' }, { preset: 'gentle' }
))
const StyledDiv = styled.div`
animation: ${keyframes`${springLeft}`} 1s linear infinite;
`
When used with the
keyframes method of glamor, the keyframe object can be used as-is and there is no need to convert it to a string:
import { css } from 'glamor';
import spring from 'css-spring';
const springLeft = css.keyframes('springLeft', spring(
{ left: '50px' }, { left: '250px' }, { preset: 'gentle' }
));
const MyComponent = () => (
<div {...css({ animation: `${springLeft} 1s linear infinite` })}>
gentle
</div>
)
spring(start, target, options)
This method creates spring-based keyframes. Called with
startProp and
targetProp arguments
reflecting the starting and ending properties of the animation, it returns an object with the
interpolated animation values.
startProps (Object): The start properties for the animation.
// `startProps` example
{ 'margin-left': '0px', opacity: 0, background: '#f00' }
endProps (Object): The end properties for the animation.
// `endProps` example
{ 'margin-left': '250px', opacity: 1, background: '#bada55' }
options (Object, optional): Animation options with these properties:
precision (Number, optional, defaults to
3) Specifies the number of decimals in the rounding of interpolated values.
preset (String, optional): Presets for
stiffness and
damping, overriding any stiffness and damping values given. Available presets:
stiff stiffness 210, damping 20
gentle stiffness 120, damping 14
wobbly stiffness 180, damping 12
noWobble stiffness 170, damping 26
stiffness (Number, optional, default: 170): The stiffness of your spring-based animation.
damping (Number, optional, default: 26): The damping of your spring-based animation.
An object with keyframes between
0% and
100%, having the interpolated values for each step of the animation, e.g.:
{
'0%': { 'margin-left': '5px', opacity: 0.02, background: '#fe0402' },
'1%': { 'margin-left': '13px', opacity: 0.05, background: '#fb0b04' },
'2%': { 'margin-left': '25px', opacity: 0.1, background: '#f81508' },
// meaningful frames between 2% and 88%
'88%': { 'margin-left': '250px' },
'100%': { 'margin-left': '250px', opacity: 1, background: '#bada55' }
}
Redundant values and empty keyframes are removed to optimize the size of the resulting css. There is simply no point in having a
margin-left value of
'250px' in every keyframe ranging from 88% to 100%.
toString(keyframes, formatter)
This method takes the return value of
spring and converts it to a css string.
keyframes (Object): The interpolated animation values object given by
spring.
formatter (Function, optional): The formatter function that is invoked for every property/value combination.
// default formatter
(property, value) => `${property}:${value};`
A css keyframe string.
A keyframes object based on
startValues = { rotate: '0deg', left: '10px' } and
targetValues = { rotate: '180deg', left: '20px' } will be converted to this css string:
0%{rotate:0deg;left:10px}
/* ... */
100%{rotate:180deg;left:20px;}
In order to have this formatted to a valid css transform, you could use a custom formatter like this one:
const keyframeCss = toString(keyframes, (property, value) =>
property === 'rotate'
? `transform:${property}(${value});`
: `${property}:${value};`
)
This would net you the following css:
0%{transform:rotate(0deg);left:10px}
/* ... */
100%{transform:rotate(180deg);left:20px;}
There's a lot of ideas floating in my head that could make working with css-spring easier. Some of these are:
Feel free to contribute with your own issues and ideas, your thoughts on the ones listed above, example documentation for usage with other css-in-js frameworks or pull requests for features/improvements you'd like to see.