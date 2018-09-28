openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

css-split-webpack-plugin

by bootstarted
0.2.6 (see all)

Split your CSS for stupid browsers using webpack and postcss.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2K

GitHub Stars

78

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

3

License

CC0-1.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

css-split-webpack-plugin

Split your CSS for stupid browsers using webpack and postcss.

build status coverage license version downloads

Using webpack to generate your CSS is fun for some definitions of fun. Unfortunately the fun stops when you have a large app and need IE9 support because IE9 will ignore any more than ~4000 selectors in your lovely generated CSS bundle. The solution is to split your CSS bundle smartly into multiple smaller CSS files. Now you can.™ Supports source-maps.

Installation

npm install --save css-split-webpack-plugin

Usage

Simply add an instance of CSSSplitWebpackPlugin to your list of plugins in your webpack configuration file after ExtractTextPlugin. That's it!

var ExtractTextPlugin = require('extract-text-webpack-plugin');
var CSSSplitWebpackPlugin = require('../').default;

module.exports = {
  entry: './index.js',
  context: __dirname,
  output: {
    path: __dirname + '/dist',
    publicPath: '/foo',
    filename: 'bundle.js',
  },
  module: {
    loaders: [{
      test: /\.css$/,
      loader: ExtractTextPlugin.extract('style-loader', 'css-loader'),
    }],
  },
  plugins: [
    new ExtractTextPlugin('styles.css'),
    new CSSSplitWebpackPlugin({size: 4000}),
  ],
};

The following configuration options are available:

size: default: 4000 The maximum number of CSS rules allowed in a single file. To make things work with IE this value should be somewhere around 4000.

imports: default: false If you originally built your app to only ever consider using one CSS file then this flag is for you. It creates an additional CSS file that imports all of the split files. You pass true to turn this feature on, or a string with the name you'd like the generated file to have.

filename: default: "[name]-[part].[ext]" Control how the split files have their names generated. The default uses the parent's filename and extension, but adds in the part number.

preserve: default: false. Keep the original unsplit file as well. Sometimes this is desirable if you want to target a specific browser (IE) with the split files and then serve the unsplit ones to everyone else.

defer: default: 'false'. You can pass true here to cause this plugin to split the CSS on the emit phase. Sometimes this is needed if you have other plugins that operate on the CSS also in the emit phase. Unfortunately by doing this you potentially lose chunk linking and source maps. Use only when necessary.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial