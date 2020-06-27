The idea is to create beautiful social buttons using only CSS, rendering popular social icons as a font, and requiring minimal extra markup.
a,
div,
button etc.
.zocial and add class for name of service e.g.
.dropbox,
.twitter,
.github
There's also a LESS version from @gustavohenke here
<button class="zocial facebook">Sign in with Facebook</button>
or
<a class="zocial twitter">Follow Me</a>
https://smcllns.github.io/css-social-buttons/
This project is available on CDNJS: https://cdnjs.com/libraries/css-social-buttons
src/ folder.
templates/zocial.css file.
fontcustom compile
index.html) with both the button and icon.
(*) if you are having difficulting installing Font Custom, you can use a docker container. Instead of running #4, run
docker run -v ${PWD}:/project drichner/fontcustom compile from the root of this directory.
Under MIT License
The GitLab logo is derived from this which is released under CC BY-NC-SA 4.0.
One of the best libraries to use the brand related icons as font. It mainly contain social media icons like its name, very simple no need of additional styling.