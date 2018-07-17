CSS Shorthand Properties

A simple way to list all shorthand CSS properties and which properties they expand to.

I tried to search for an existing simple list but couldn't find one, so I trawled through the various W3C CSS specs and collated the data.

Only specs that are Candidate Recommendations or better are counted, with the exception of some Working Drafts that have a lot of traction in browser implementations. So far the WD specs included here are Animation and Transitions.

Usage

Available on npm as css-shorthand-properties , or in the browser as a global called cssShorthandProps

Properties

shorthandProperties

The core data as a simple JS object. Each key is a CSS shorthand property. Each value is a compacted list of CSS properties that the shorthand expands to.

There is a convenience method (listed below) that means you shouldn’t need to access this list directly, but it’s available for other use cases.

Methods

isShorthand

Returns a boolean indicating if a CSS property is a shorthand.

Parameters : property (String) Shorthand property to expand.

: Returns: Boolean

cssShorthandProps.isShorthand( 'border' ); cssShorthandProps.isShorthand( 'display' );

expand

Takes a CSS shorthand property and returns a list of longhand properties.

Parameters : property (String) Shorthand property to expand. recurse (Boolean – optional, default false ) If true, each longhand property will also be run through expand() . This is only useful for the border property.

: Returns: Array with a list of longhand properties that the given property expands to. If the property is not a shorthand, the array contains only the original property.

cssShorthandProps.expand( 'list-style' ); cssShorthandProps.expand( 'color' ); cssShorthandProps.expand( 'border' ); cssShorthandProps.expand( 'border-width' ); cssShorthandProps.expand( 'border' , true );

Licence

MIT: https://gilmoreorless.mit-license.org/