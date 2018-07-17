A simple way to list all shorthand CSS properties and which properties they expand to.
I tried to search for an existing simple list but couldn't find one, so I trawled through the various W3C CSS specs and collated the data.
Only specs that are Candidate Recommendations or better are counted, with the exception of some Working Drafts that have a lot of traction in browser implementations. So far the WD specs included here are Animation and Transitions.
Available on npm as
css-shorthand-properties, or in the browser as a global called
cssShorthandProps
The core data as a simple JS object. Each key is a CSS shorthand property. Each value is a compacted list of CSS properties that the shorthand expands to.
There is a convenience method (listed below) that means you shouldn’t need to access this list directly, but it’s available for other use cases.
property (String) Shorthand property to expand.
cssShorthandProps.isShorthand('border'); // true
cssShorthandProps.isShorthand('display'); // false
property (String) Shorthand property to expand.
recurse (Boolean – optional, default
false) If true, each longhand property will also be run through
expand(). This is only useful for the
border property.
// Standard usage
cssShorthandProps.expand('list-style');
// ['list-style-type', 'list-style-position', 'list-style-image']
// Non-shorthand properties return themselves in an array
cssShorthandProps.expand('color');
// ['color']
// Using 'border' in normal mode...
cssShorthandProps.expand('border');
// ['border-width', 'border-style', 'border-color']
// ...but the border properties are also shorthands
cssShorthandProps.expand('border-width');
// ['border-top-width', 'border-right-width', 'border-bottom-width', 'border-left-width']
// Using 'border' with recursion returns an array of arrays
cssShorthandProps.expand('border', true);
/*
[
['border-top-width', 'border-right-width', 'border-bottom-width', 'border-left-width'],
['border-top-style', 'border-right-style', 'border-bottom-style', 'border-left-style'],
['border-top-color', 'border-right-color', 'border-bottom-color', 'border-left-color']
]
*/