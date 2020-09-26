Expand CSS shorthand properties to their longhand equivalent.

npm install css-shorthand-expand

Usage

The module exposes a single function which takes a property name and a value and returns a map with the expanded properties.

var expand = require ( 'css-shorthand-expand' ); expand( 'background' , 'url(image.png) no-repeat #ff0' );

The above returns an object.

{ 'background-image' : 'url(image.png)' , 'background-repeat' : 'no-repeat' , 'background-color' : '#ff0' }

Currently the following properties are supported.