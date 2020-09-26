Expand CSS shorthand properties to their longhand equivalent.
npm install css-shorthand-expand
The module exposes a single function which takes a property name and a value and returns a map with the expanded properties.
var expand = require('css-shorthand-expand');
expand('background', 'url(image.png) no-repeat #ff0');
The above returns an object.
{
'background-image': 'url(image.png)',
'background-repeat': 'no-repeat',
'background-color': '#ff0'
}
Currently the following properties are supported.