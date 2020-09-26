openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
cse

css-shorthand-expand

by Mirza Kapetanovic
1.2.0 (see all)

Expand CSS shorthand properties

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

7.1K

GitHub Stars

44

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

10

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

css-shorthand-expand

Build Status

Expand CSS shorthand properties to their longhand equivalent.

npm install css-shorthand-expand

Usage

The module exposes a single function which takes a property name and a value and returns a map with the expanded properties.

var expand = require('css-shorthand-expand');

expand('background', 'url(image.png) no-repeat #ff0');

The above returns an object.

{
    'background-image': 'url(image.png)',
    'background-repeat': 'no-repeat',
    'background-color': '#ff0'
}

Currently the following properties are supported.

  • background
  • font
  • padding
  • margin
  • border
  • border-width
  • border-style
  • border-color
  • border-top
  • border-right
  • border-bottom
  • border-left
  • border-radius
  • outline

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial