A CSS selector compiler and engine
As a compiler, css-select turns CSS selectors into functions that tests if elements match them.
As an engine, css-select looks through a DOM tree, searching for elements. Elements are tested "from the top", similar to how browsers execute CSS selectors.
In its default configuration, css-select queries the DOM structure of the
domhandler module (also known as
htmlparser2 DOM). To query alternative DOM structures, see
Options
below.
Features:
Most CSS engines written in JavaScript execute selectors left-to-right. That
means thet execute every component of the selector in order, from left to right
(duh). As an example: For the selector
a b, these engines will first query
for
a elements, then search these for
b elements. (That's the approach of
eg.
Sizzle,
nwmatcher and
qwery.)
While this works, it has some downsides: Children of
as will be checked
multiple times; first, to check if they are also
as, then, for every superior
a once, if they are
bs. Using
Big O notation, that would be
O(n^(k+1)), where
k is the number of descendant selectors (that's the space
in the example above).
The far more efficient approach is to first look for
b elements, then check if
they have superior
a elements: Using big O notation again, that would be
O(n). That's called right-to-left execution.
And that's what css-select does – and why it's quite performant.
By building a stack of functions.
Wait, what?
Okay, so let's suppose we want to compile the selector
a b, for right-to-left
execution. We start by parsing the selector. This turns the selector into an
array of the building blocks. That's what the
css-what module is for, if you want to
have a look.
Anyway, after parsing, we end up with an array like this one:
[
{ type: "tag", name: "a" },
{ type: "descendant" },
{ type: "tag", name: "b" },
];
(Actually, this array is wrapped in another array, but that's another story, involving commas in selectors.)
Now that we know the meaning of every part of the selector, we can compile it. That is where things become interesting.
The basic idea is to turn every part of the selector into a function, which takes an element as its only argument. The function checks whether a passed element matches its part of the selector: If it does, the element is passed to the next function representing the next part of the selector. That function does the same. If an element is accepted by all parts of the selector, it matches the selector and double rainbow ALL THE WAY.
As said before, we want to do right-to-left execution with all the big O
improvements. That means elements are passed from the rightmost part of the
selector (
b in our example) to the leftmost (
which would be of course
c
a).
For traversals, such as the descendant operating the space between
a and
b, we walk up the DOM tree, starting from the element passed as argument.
//TODO: More in-depth description. Implementation details. Build a spaceship.
const CSSselect = require("css-select");
Note: css-select throws errors when invalid selectors are passed to it.This is done to aid with writing css selectors, but can be unexpected when processing arbitrary strings.
CSSselect.selectAll(query, elems, options)
Queries
elems, returns an array containing all matches.
query can be either a CSS selector or a function.
elems can be either an array of elements, or a single element. If it is an
element, its children will be queried.
options is described below.
Aliases:
default export,
CSSselect.iterate(query, elems).
CSSselect.compile(query, options)
Compiles the query, returns a function.
CSSselect.is(elem, query, options)
Tests whether or not an element is matched by
query.
query can be either a
CSS selector or a function.
CSSselect.selectOne(query, elems, options)
Arguments are the same as for
CSSselect.selectAll(query, elems). Only returns
the first match, or
null if there was no match.
All options are optional.
xmlMode: When enabled, tag names will be case-sensitive. Default:
false.
rootFunc: The last function in the stack, will be called with the last
element that's looked at.
adapter: The adapter to use when interacting with the backing DOM
structure. By default it uses the
domutils module.
context: The context of the current query. Used to limit the scope of
searches. Can be matched directly using the
:scope pseudo-selector.
cacheResults: Allow css-select to cache results for some selectors,
sometimes greatly improving querying performance. Disable this if your
document can change in between queries with the same compiled selector.
Default:
true.
A custom adapter must match the interface described here.
You may want to have a look at
domutils to
see the default implementation, or at
css-select-browser-adapter
for an implementation backed by the DOM.
As defined by CSS 4 and / or jQuery.
,)
*)
<tagname>)
)
>)
<)
+)
~)
[attr=foo]), with supported comparisons:
[attr] (existential)
=
~=
|=
*=
^=
$=
!=
i and
s can be added after the comparison to make the comparison
case-insensitive or case-sensitive (eg.
[attr=foo i]). If neither is
supplied, css-select will follow the HTML spec's
case-sensitivity rules.
:not
:contains
:icontains (case-insensitive version of
:contains)
:has
:root
:empty
:parent
:first-child,
:last-child,
:first-of-type,
:last-of-type
:only-of-type,
:only-child
:nth-child,
:nth-last-child,
:nth-of-type,
:nth-last-of-type,
:link,
:any-link
:visited,
:hover,
:active
(these depend on optional
Adapter methods, so these will only match
elements if implemented in
Adapter)
:selected,
:checked
:enabled,
:disabled
:required,
:optional
:header,
:button,
:input,
:text,
:checkbox,
:file,
:password,
:reset,
:radio etc.
:is, plus its
legacy alias
:matches
:scope
(uses the context from the passed options)
