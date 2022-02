Scoper

A polyfill for scoped HTML style elements.

Quick Start

Just include scoper.js on your page to start using scoped HTML style elements.

Install via npm: npm install css-scoper

How It Works

Each <style scoped> element's parent is wrapped with a span that is given a unique ID. Its rules are moved to head and all selectors prepended with their respective ID.

Scoper is only active when the page contains scoped styles and the browser doesn't support them.

Tests