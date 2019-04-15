Main advantage of this solution is that there is no DOM manipulation in order to create animation. That means this is faster - it doesn't use JavaScript or jQuery to animate.
This solution is also implemented in one of the biggest Bootstrap theming libraries Bootswatch in their Materia theme.
This library can be installed via
npm
npm install css-ripple-effect
Or you can use
yarn
yarn add css-ripple-effect --production
Or you can use
bower
bower install css-ripple-effect
Or you can simply download it in your project, but that way you don't have the option to update if newer versions appear.