Pure CSS ripple effect (no JavaScript)

CSS-only implementation of Android Material design "ripple" animation on click event

Main advantage of this solution is that there is no DOM manipulation in order to create animation. That means this is faster - it doesn't use JavaScript or jQuery to animate.

This solution is also implemented in one of the biggest Bootstrap theming libraries Bootswatch in their Materia theme.

Demo

Installation

This library can be installed via npm

npm install css-ripple-effect

Or you can use yarn

yarn add css-ripple-effect

Or you can use bower

bower install css-ripple-effect

Or you can simply download it in your project, but that way you don't have the option to update if newer versions appear.

Supporters