openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
cre

css-ripple-effect

by Mladen Plavsic
1.0.5 (see all)

Pure CSS (no JavaScript) implementation of Android Material design "ripple" animation

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

680

GitHub Stars

334

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Pure CSS ripple effect (no JavaScript)

CSS-only implementation of Android Material design "ripple" animation on click event

Main advantage of this solution is that there is no DOM manipulation in order to create animation. That means this is faster - it doesn't use JavaScript or jQuery to animate.

This solution is also implemented in one of the biggest Bootstrap theming libraries Bootswatch in their Materia theme.

Demo

CSS ripple effect example

Installation

This library can be installed via npm 

npm install css-ripple-effect

Or you can use yarn

yarn add css-ripple-effect --production

Or you can use bower

bower install css-ripple-effect

Or you can simply download it in your project, but that way you don't have the option to update if newer versions appear.

Supporters

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial