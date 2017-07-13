openbase logo
crl

css-raw-loader

by Kiril Vatev
0.1.2 (see all)

🌁 CSS Raw loader module for Webpack

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.7K

GitHub Stars

13

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

CSS Raw loader for Webpack

Downloads Version ISC License

About

This loader is based on the original CSS loader and the raw loader. A lot of the credit goes to @sokra. I am just enabling my own needs.

It is intended to allow developers to write CSS and use Webpack without having Webpack resolve imports and image URLs from the CSS code. It will import exactly the CSS code that you wrote. It also plays nice with Less, Sass, and the ExtractTextPlugin. It will automatically produce sourcemaps for dev builds and minify for production builds.

Installation

npm install css-raw-loader

Usage

module: {
    loaders: [
        { test: /\.less$/, loader: 'style-loader!css-raw-loader!less-loader' },
        { test: /\.css$/, loader: 'style-loader!css-raw-loader' }
    ]
}

License

MIT

