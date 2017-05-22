A loader-agnostic CSS Modules implementation, based on PostCSS
import Core from 'css-modules-loader-core'
let core = new Core()
Processes the input CSS
sourceString, looking for dependencies such as
@import or
:import. Any localisation will happen by prefixing a sanitised version of
sourcePath When dependencies are found, it will ask the
pathFetcher for each dependency, resolve & inline any imports, and return the following object:
injectableSource: the final, merged CSS file without
@import or
:import statements
exportTokens: the mapping from local name to scoped name, as described in the file's
:export block
These should map nicely to what your build-tool-specific loader needs to do its job.
The default set of plugins is [postcss-modules-local-by-default, postcss-modules-extract-imports, postcss-modules-scope] (i.e. the CSS Modules specification). This can override which PostCSS plugins you wish to execute, e.g.
import Core from 'css-loader-core'
import autoprefixer from 'autoprefixer'
import colorFunctions from 'postcss-color-function'
// Don't run local-by-default, but use colorFunctions
// beforehand and autoprefixer afterwards:
let core = new Core([
colorFunctions,
core.plugins.extractImports,
core.plugins.scope,
autoprefixer("Last 2 Versions")
])