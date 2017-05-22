CSS Module Loader Core

A loader-agnostic CSS Modules implementation, based on PostCSS

API

import Core from 'css-modules-loader-core' let core = new Core()

core.load( sourceString , sourcePath , pathFetcher ) =>

Promise({ injectableSource, exportTokens })

Processes the input CSS sourceString , looking for dependencies such as @import or :import . Any localisation will happen by prefixing a sanitised version of sourcePath When dependencies are found, it will ask the pathFetcher for each dependency, resolve & inline any imports, and return the following object:

injectableSource : the final, merged CSS file without @import or :import statements

: the final, merged CSS file without or statements exportTokens : the mapping from local name to scoped name, as described in the file's :export block

These should map nicely to what your build-tool-specific loader needs to do its job.

new Core([plugins])

The default set of plugins is [postcss-modules-local-by-default, postcss-modules-extract-imports, postcss-modules-scope] (i.e. the CSS Modules specification). This can override which PostCSS plugins you wish to execute, e.g.