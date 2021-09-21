CLI and Webpack loader for creating Flow type definitions based on CSS Modules files.

This gives you:

auto-completing for css files in most editors

flow type safety showing usage of non existing classes

Read more about the background in this blog post: "Type safe CSS Modules with Flow".

Example

Given the following css file using CSS Modules:

@ value primary: red; .myClass { color : primary; }

css-modules-flow-types creates the following .flow file next to it:

declare module .exports: {| + 'myClass' : string; + 'primary' : string; |};

Usage (Webpack loader)

The css-modules-flow-types-loader need to be added right after after style-loader :

$ npm install --dev css-modules-flow-types-loader $ yarn add -D css-modules-flow-types-loader

{ test : /\.css$/ , use : [ 'style-loader' , 'css-modules-flow-types-loader' , { ... } ] }

For css-loader , css-modules-flow-types-loader needs to come before css-loader .

{ test : /\.css$/ , use : [ ExtractTextPlugin.extract({ use : [ 'css-modules-flow-types-loader' , { loader : 'css-loader' , options : {}, } ] }) ] }

Usage (CLI)

$ npm install --dev css-modules-flow-types-cli $ yarn add -D css-modules-flow-types-cli

This installs the runner as css-modules-flow-types .

And run css-modules-flow-types <input directory or glob> command.

For example, if you have .css files under src directory, exec the following:

Running,

css-modules-flow-types src

Creates *.css.flow files next to all css files.

(your project root) - src/ | myStyle.css | myStyle.css.flow [created]

Troubleshooting

Support for other file extensions

To support .scss , .sass , .scss.module or similar files extensions you need to update your .flowconfig file with the following section:

[options] ; Extensions module .file_ext=.js module .file_ext=.jsx module .file_ext=.json module .file_ext=.css module .file_ext=.scss module .file_ext=.sass module .file_ext=.scss. module

Without this Flow might error out with Required module not found .

Dynamic imports in Webpack

In some cases, attempting to load imports using dynamic references could choke webpack as it attempts to parse .flow files and encounters unknown syntax. The solution is to exclude .flow files with a webpackExclude directive in the import statement.

If you have an import like this:

import ( `/Path/To/Components/ ${ getComponent()} ` )

Add webpackExclude like this:

import ( `/Path/To/Components/ ${ getComponent()} ` )

Contributing

To get started, run:

yarn

When developing:

yarn verify # (runs lint and unit test) yarn lint yarn test yarn test:cov yarn test:watch

Deployment

On a new branch run:

yarn lerna version --no-git-tag-version

git add -p git commit -m 'chore: bump version to x.x'

Once the branch is merged, the new version is deployed.

License

This software is released under the MIT License.