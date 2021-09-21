openbase logo
cmf

css-modules-flow-types-loader

by Kenneth Skovhus
2.0.0

Creates flow type definitions from CSS Modules files using Webpack loader or CLI 👾

Overview

Categories

Readme

css-modules-flow-types

MIT License PRs Welcome

CLI and Webpack loader for creating Flow type definitions based on CSS Modules files.

This gives you:

  • auto-completing for css files in most editors
  • flow type safety showing usage of non existing classes

Read more about the background in this blog post: "Type safe CSS Modules with Flow".

Example

Given the following css file using CSS Modules:

@value primary: red;

.myClass {
  color: primary;
}

css-modules-flow-types creates the following .flow file next to it:

// @flow
/* This file is automatically generated by css-modules-flow-types */
declare module.exports: {|
  +'myClass': string;
  +'primary': string;
|};

Usage (Webpack loader)

style-loader

The css-modules-flow-types-loader need to be added right after after style-loader:

$ npm install --dev css-modules-flow-types-loader
$ yarn add -D css-modules-flow-types-loader

{
  test: /\.css$/,  // or the file format you are using for your CSS Modules
  use: [
    'style-loader',
    'css-modules-flow-types-loader',
    // Other loaders like css-loader after this:
    {
      ...
    }
  ]
}

css-loader

For css-loader, css-modules-flow-types-loader needs to come before css-loader.

{
  test: /\.css$/,  // or the file format you are using for your CSS Modules
  use: [
    ExtractTextPlugin.extract({
      use: [
        'css-modules-flow-types-loader',
        {
          loader: 'css-loader',
          options: {}, // Any options for css-loader
        }
      ]
    })
  ]
}

Usage (CLI)

$ npm install --dev css-modules-flow-types-cli
$ yarn add -D css-modules-flow-types-cli

This installs the runner as css-modules-flow-types.

And run css-modules-flow-types <input directory or glob> command.

For example, if you have .css files under src directory, exec the following:

Running,

css-modules-flow-types src

Creates *.css.flow files next to all css files.

(your project root)
- src/
    | myStyle.css
    | myStyle.css.flow [created]

Troubleshooting

Support for other file extensions

To support .scss, .sass, .scss.module or similar files extensions you need to update your .flowconfig file with the following section:

[options]

; Extensions
module.file_ext=.js
module.file_ext=.jsx
module.file_ext=.json
module.file_ext=.css
module.file_ext=.scss
module.file_ext=.sass
module.file_ext=.scss.module
// other files used by flow

Without this Flow might error out with Required module not found.

Dynamic imports in Webpack

In some cases, attempting to load imports using dynamic references could choke webpack as it attempts to parse .flow files and encounters unknown syntax. The solution is to exclude .flow files with a webpackExclude directive in the import statement.

If you have an import like this:

import(
  /* webpackChunkName: "[request]" */
  `/Path/To/Components/${ getComponent()}`
)

Add webpackExclude like this:

import(
  /* webpackChunkName: "[request]" */
  /* webpackExclude: /\.flow$/ */
  `/Path/To/Components/${ getComponent()}`
)

Inspiration

Contributing

To get started, run:

yarn

When developing:

yarn verify # (runs lint and unit test) yarn lint yarn test yarn test:cov yarn test:watch

Deployment

On a new branch run:

yarn lerna version --no-git-tag-version

update the CHANGELOG.md file

git add -p git commit -m 'chore: bump version to x.x'

Once the branch is merged, the new version is deployed.

License

This software is released under the MIT License.

