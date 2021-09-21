CLI and Webpack loader for creating Flow type definitions based on CSS Modules files.
This gives you:
Read more about the background in this blog post: "Type safe CSS Modules with Flow".
Given the following css file using CSS Modules:
@value primary: red;
.myClass {
color: primary;
}
css-modules-flow-types creates the following .flow file next to it:
// @flow
/* This file is automatically generated by css-modules-flow-types */
declare module.exports: {|
+'myClass': string;
+'primary': string;
|};
The
css-modules-flow-types-loader need to be added right after after
style-loader:
$ npm install --dev css-modules-flow-types-loader
$ yarn add -D css-modules-flow-types-loader
{
test: /\.css$/, // or the file format you are using for your CSS Modules
use: [
'style-loader',
'css-modules-flow-types-loader',
// Other loaders like css-loader after this:
{
...
}
]
}
For
css-loader,
css-modules-flow-types-loader needs to come before
css-loader.
{
test: /\.css$/, // or the file format you are using for your CSS Modules
use: [
ExtractTextPlugin.extract({
use: [
'css-modules-flow-types-loader',
{
loader: 'css-loader',
options: {}, // Any options for css-loader
}
]
})
]
}
$ npm install --dev css-modules-flow-types-cli
$ yarn add -D css-modules-flow-types-cli
This installs the runner as
css-modules-flow-types.
And run
css-modules-flow-types <input directory or glob> command.
For example, if you have .css files under
src directory, exec the following:
Running,
css-modules-flow-types src
Creates
*.css.flow files next to all css files.
(your project root)
- src/
| myStyle.css
| myStyle.css.flow [created]
To support
.scss,
.sass,
.scss.module or similar files extensions
you need to update your
.flowconfig file with the following section:
[options]
; Extensions
module.file_ext=.js
module.file_ext=.jsx
module.file_ext=.json
module.file_ext=.css
module.file_ext=.scss
module.file_ext=.sass
module.file_ext=.scss.module
// other files used by flow
Without this Flow might error out with
Required module not found.
In some cases, attempting to load imports using dynamic references could choke webpack as it attempts to parse
.flow files and encounters unknown syntax. The solution is to exclude
.flow files with a
webpackExclude directive in the import statement.
If you have an import like this:
import(
/* webpackChunkName: "[request]" */
`/Path/To/Components/${ getComponent()}`
)
Add
webpackExclude like this:
import(
/* webpackChunkName: "[request]" */
/* webpackExclude: /\.flow$/ */
`/Path/To/Components/${ getComponent()}`
)
To get started, run:
yarn
When developing:
yarn verify # (runs lint and unit test) yarn lint yarn test yarn test:cov yarn test:watch
On a new branch run:
yarn lerna version --no-git-tag-version
git add -p git commit -m 'chore: bump version to x.x'
Once the branch is merged, the new version is deployed.
This software is released under the MIT License.