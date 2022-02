A flow-friendly module that represents a CSS module.

Installation

npm install css- module -flow

Usage

This is not intended to be imported into any project, but instead referenced in one's .flowconfig file.

[options] module.name_mapper = '^.*\.css$' -> 'css-module-flow'

This can be used with any CSS module format such as .scss , .sass , or .pcss

The type CSSModule is also exported and can be imported like so: