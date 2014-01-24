Parses and determines if a given CSS Media Query matches a set of values via JavaScript.
Install via npm:
$ npm install css-mediaquery
This package has two exports:
parse(), and
match() which can parse CSS Media
Queries and determine if a media query matches a given set of values.
The
match() method lets you compare a media query expression with a JavaScript
object and determine if a media query matches a given set of values.
var mediaQuery = require('css-mediaquery');
var isMatch = mediaQuery.match('screen and (min-width: 40em)', {
type : 'screen',
width: '1024px'
});
console.log(isMatch); // => true
The values specified to check a media query string against should be thought of
as if they are the current state of a device/browser. A
type value must be
specified, and it can not be
"all".
Existing CSS Parsers don't do a great job at parsing the details of media
queries. That's where
css-mediaquery shines. You can parse a media query
expression and get an AST back by using the
parse() method.
var mediaQuery = require('css-mediaquery'),
ast = mediaQuery.parse('screen and (min-width: 48em)');
The
ast variable will have the following payload:
[
{
inverse: false,
type : 'screen',
expressions: [
{
modifier: 'min',
feature : 'width',
value : '48em'
}
]
}
]
This package was written with care to following the W3C Recommendations for CSS3 Media Queries and CSS3 Values and Units. It supports all of the Media Features and will properly convert values to a common unit before comparing them.
This software is free to use under the Yahoo! Inc. BSD license. See the LICENSE file for license text and copyright information.