Pure css loading animations. As long as only one element! Live Demos.
Inspiration from loaders.css and css-loaders.
Install with npm:
$ npm install --save css-loading
install with bower:
$ bower install --save css-loading
or download the Latest releases version(ZIP).
Import:
<link rel="stylesheet" href="loaders.css"> or
<link rel="stylesheet" href="loaders.min.css">
or require from
node_modules:
import 'css-loading'
Create an element and add the attribute
data-loader:
<div data-loader="circle"></div>
Pull requests are welcome!
Create another animation file in
src/ and test it in
example/example.html, then open it in a browser to see your animation running.
License under MIT.