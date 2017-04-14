openbase logo
css-loading

by Jovey Zheng
1.4.0 (see all)

Pure css loading animations. As long as only one element!

Readme


Pure css loading animations. As long as only one element! Live Demos.

Inspiration from loaders.css and css-loaders.

Install

Install with npm:

$ npm install --save css-loading

install with bower:

$ bower install --save css-loading

or download the Latest releases version(ZIP).

Basic Usage

  1. Import:

    <link rel="stylesheet" href="loaders.css"> or
<link rel="stylesheet" href="loaders.min.css">

    or require from node_modules:

    import 'css-loading'

  2. Create an element and add the attribute data-loader:

    <div data-loader="circle"></div>

Contributing

Pull requests are welcome!

Create another animation file in src/ and test it in example/example.html, then open it in a browser to see your animation running.

License

License under MIT.

