The
css-loader interprets
@import and
url() like
import/require() and will resolve them.
⚠ To use css-loader, webpack@5 is required
To begin, you'll need to install
css-loader:
npm install --save-dev css-loader
or
yarn add -D css-loader
or
pnpm add -D css-loader
Then add the plugin to your
webpack config. For example:
file.js
import css from "file.css";
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.css$/i,
use: ["style-loader", "css-loader"],
},
],
},
};
And run
webpack via your preferred method.
If, for one reason or another, you need to extract CSS as a file (i.e. do not store CSS in a JS module) you might want to check out the recommend example.
url
Type:
type url =
| boolean
| {
url: (url: string, resourcePath: string) => boolean;
};
Default:
true
Allow to enable/disables handling the CSS functions
url and
image-set.
If set to
false,
css-loader will not parse any paths specified in
url or
image-set.
A function can also be passed to control this behavior dynamically based on the path to the asset.
Starting with version 4.0.0, absolute paths are parsed based on the server root.
Examples resolutions:
url(image.png) => require('./image.png')
url('image.png') => require('./image.png')
url(./image.png) => require('./image.png')
url('./image.png') => require('./image.png')
url('http://dontwritehorriblecode.com/2112.png') => require('http://dontwritehorriblecode.com/2112.png')
image-set(url('image2x.png') 1x, url('image1x.png') 2x) => require('./image1x.png') and require('./image2x.png')
To import assets from a
node_modules path (include
resolve.modules) and for
alias, prefix it with a
~:
url(~module/image.png) => require('module/image.png')
url('~module/image.png') => require('module/image.png')
url(~aliasDirectory/image.png) => require('otherDirectory/image.png')
boolean
Enable/disable
url() resolving.
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.css$/i,
loader: "css-loader",
options: {
url: true,
},
},
],
},
};
object
Allow to filter
url(). All filtered
url() will not be resolved (left in the code as they were written).
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.css$/i,
loader: "css-loader",
options: {
url: {
filter: (url, resourcePath) => {
// resourcePath - path to css file
// Don't handle `img.png` urls
if (url.includes("img.png")) {
return false;
}
return true;
},
},
},
},
],
},
};
import
Type:
type import =
| boolean
| { filter: (url: string, media: string, resourcePath: string) => boolean };
Default:
true
Allows to enables/disables
@import at-rules handling.
Control
@import resolving. Absolute urls in
@import will be moved in runtime code.
Examples resolutions:
@import 'style.css' => require('./style.css')
@import url(style.css) => require('./style.css')
@import url('style.css') => require('./style.css')
@import './style.css' => require('./style.css')
@import url(./style.css) => require('./style.css')
@import url('./style.css') => require('./style.css')
@import url('http://dontwritehorriblecode.com/style.css') => @import url('http://dontwritehorriblecode.com/style.css') in runtime
To import styles from a
node_modules path (include
resolve.modules) and for
alias, prefix it with a
~:
@import url(~module/style.css) => require('module/style.css')
@import url('~module/style.css') => require('module/style.css')
@import url(~aliasDirectory/style.css) => require('otherDirectory/style.css')
boolean
Enable/disable
@import resolving.
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.css$/i,
loader: "css-loader",
options: {
import: true,
},
},
],
},
};
object
filter
Type:
type filter = (url: string, media: string, resourcePath: string) => boolean;
Default:
undefined
Allow to filter
@import. All filtered
@import will not be resolved (left in the code as they were written).
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.css$/i,
loader: "css-loader",
options: {
import: {
filter: (url, media, resourcePath) => {
// resourcePath - path to css file
// Don't handle `style.css` import
if (url.includes("style.css")) {
return false;
}
return true;
},
},
},
},
],
},
};
modules
Type:
type modules =
| boolean
| "local"
| "global"
| "pure"
| "icss"
| {
auto: boolean | regExp | ((resourcePath: string) => boolean);
mode:
| "local"
| "global"
| "pure"
| "icss"
| ((resourcePath) => "local" | "global" | "pure" | "icss");
localIdentName: string;
localIdentContext: string;
localIdentHashSalt: string;
localIdentHashFunction: string;
localIdentHashDigest: string;
localIdentRegExp: string | regExp;
getLocalIdent: (
context: LoaderContext,
localIdentName: string,
localName: string
) => string;
namedExport: boolean;
exportGlobals: boolean;
exportLocalsConvention:
| "asIs"
| "camelCase"
| "camelCaseOnly"
| "dashes"
| "dashesOnly"
| ((name: string) => string);
exportOnlyLocals: boolean;
};
Default:
undefined
Allows to enable/disable CSS Modules or ICSS and setup configuration:
undefined - enable CSS modules for all files matching
/\.module\.\w+$/i.test(filename) and
/\.icss\.\w+$/i.test(filename) regexp.
true - enable CSS modules for all files.
false - disables CSS Modules for all files.
string - disables CSS Modules for all files and set the
mode option, more information you can read here
object - enable CSS modules for all files, if
modules.auto option is not specified, otherwise the
modules.auto option will determine whether if it is CSS modules or not, more information you can read here
The
modules option enables/disables the CSS Modules specification and setup basic behaviour.
Using
false value increase performance because we avoid parsing CSS Modules features, it will be useful for developers who use vanilla css or use other technologies.
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.css$/i,
loader: "css-loader",
options: {
modules: true,
},
},
],
},
};
Features
Scope
Using
local value requires you to specify
:global classes.
Using
global value requires you to specify
:local classes.
Using
pure value requires selectors must contain at least one local class or id.
You can find more information here.
Styles can be locally scoped to avoid globally scoping styles.
The syntax
:local(.className) can be used to declare
className in the local scope. The local identifiers are exported by the module.
With
:local (without brackets) local mode can be switched on for this selector.
The
:global(.className) notation can be used to declare an explicit global selector.
With
:global (without brackets) global mode can be switched on for this selector.
The loader replaces local selectors with unique identifiers. The chosen unique identifiers are exported by the module.
:local(.className) {
background: red;
}
:local .className {
color: green;
}
:local(.className .subClass) {
color: green;
}
:local .className .subClass :global(.global-class-name) {
color: blue;
}
._23_aKvs-b8bW2Vg3fwHozO {
background: red;
}
._23_aKvs-b8bW2Vg3fwHozO {
color: green;
}
._23_aKvs-b8bW2Vg3fwHozO ._13LGdX8RMStbBE9w-t0gZ1 {
color: green;
}
._23_aKvs-b8bW2Vg3fwHozO ._13LGdX8RMStbBE9w-t0gZ1 .global-class-name {
color: blue;
}
ℹ️ Identifiers are exported
exports.locals = {
className: "_23_aKvs-b8bW2Vg3fwHozO",
subClass: "_13LGdX8RMStbBE9w-t0gZ1",
};
CamelCase is recommended for local selectors. They are easier to use within the imported JS module.
You can use
:local(#someId), but this is not recommended. Use classes instead of ids.
Composing
When declaring a local classname you can compose a local class from another local classname.
:local(.className) {
background: red;
color: yellow;
}
:local(.subClass) {
composes: className;
background: blue;
}
This doesn't result in any change to the CSS itself but exports multiple classnames.
exports.locals = {
className: "_23_aKvs-b8bW2Vg3fwHozO",
subClass: "_13LGdX8RMStbBE9w-t0gZ1 _23_aKvs-b8bW2Vg3fwHozO",
};
._23_aKvs-b8bW2Vg3fwHozO {
background: red;
color: yellow;
}
._13LGdX8RMStbBE9w-t0gZ1 {
background: blue;
}
Importing
To import a local classname from another module.
i We strongly recommend that you specify the extension when importing a file, since it is possible to import a file with any extension and it is not known in advance which file to use.
:local(.continueButton) {
composes: button from "library/button.css";
background: red;
}
:local(.nameEdit) {
composes: edit highlight from "./edit.css";
background: red;
}
To import from multiple modules use multiple
composes: rules.
:local(.className) {
composes: edit hightlight from "./edit.css";
composes: button from "module/button.css";
composes: classFromThisModule;
background: red;
}
Values
You can use
@value to specific values to be reused throughout a document.
We recommend use prefix
v- for values,
s- for selectors and
m- for media at-rules.
@value v-primary: #BF4040;
@value s-black: black-selector;
@value m-large: (min-width: 960px);
.header {
color: v-primary;
padding: 0 10px;
}
.s-black {
color: black;
}
@media m-large {
.header {
padding: 0 20px;
}
}
boolean
Enable CSS Modules features.
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.css$/i,
loader: "css-loader",
options: {
modules: true,
},
},
],
},
};
string
Enable CSS Modules features and setup
mode.
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.css$/i,
loader: "css-loader",
options: {
// Using `local` value has same effect like using `modules: true`
modules: "global",
},
},
],
},
};
object
Enable CSS Modules features and setup options for them.
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.css$/i,
loader: "css-loader",
options: {
modules: {
mode: "local",
auto: true,
exportGlobals: true,
localIdentName: "[path][name]__[local]--[hash:base64:5]",
localIdentContext: path.resolve(__dirname, "src"),
localIdentHashSalt: "my-custom-hash",
namedExport: true,
exportLocalsConvention: "camelCase",
exportOnlyLocals: false,
},
},
},
],
},
};
auto
Type:
type auto = boolean | regExp | ((resourcePath: string) => boolean);
Default:
undefined
Allows auto enable CSS modules/ICSS based on filename when
modules option is object.
Possible values:
undefined - enable CSS modules for all files.
true - enable CSS modules for all files matching
/\.module\.\w+$/i.test(filename) and
/\.icss\.\w+$/i.test(filename) regexp.
false - disables CSS Modules.
RegExp - enable CSS modules for all files matching
/RegExp/i.test(filename) regexp.
function - enable CSS Modules for files based on the filename satisfying your filter function check.
boolean
Possible values:
true - enables CSS modules or interoperable CSS format, sets the
modules.mode option to
local value for all files which satisfy
/\.module(s)?\.\w+$/i.test(filename) condition or sets the
modules.mode option to
icss value for all files which satisfy
/\.icss\.\w+$/i.test(filename) condition
false - disables CSS modules or interoperable CSS format based on filename
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.css$/i,
loader: "css-loader",
options: {
modules: {
auto: true,
},
},
},
],
},
};
RegExp
Enable css modules for files based on the filename satisfying your regex check.
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.css$/i,
loader: "css-loader",
options: {
modules: {
auto: /\.custom-module\.\w+$/i,
},
},
},
],
},
};
function
Enable css modules for files based on the filename satisfying your filter function check.
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.css$/i,
loader: "css-loader",
options: {
modules: {
auto: (resourcePath) => resourcePath.endsWith(".custom-module.css"),
},
},
},
],
},
};
mode
Type:
type mode =
| "local"
| "global"
| "pure"
| "icss"
| ((resourcePath) => "local" | "global" | "pure" | "icss"))`
Default:
'local'
Setup
mode option. You can omit the value when you want
local mode.
Controls the level of compilation applied to the input styles.
The
local,
global, and
pure handles
class and
id scoping and
@value values.
The
icss will only compile the low level
Interoperable CSS format for declaring
:import and
:export dependencies between CSS and other languages.
ICSS underpins CSS Module support, and provides a low level syntax for other tools to implement CSS-module variations of their own.
string
Possible values -
local,
global,
pure, and
icss.
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.css$/i,
loader: "css-loader",
options: {
modules: {
mode: "global",
},
},
},
],
},
};
function
Allows set different values for the
mode option based on a filename
Possible return values -
local,
global,
pure and
icss.
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.css$/i,
loader: "css-loader",
options: {
modules: {
// Callback must return "local", "global", or "pure" values
mode: (resourcePath) => {
if (/pure.css$/i.test(resourcePath)) {
return "pure";
}
if (/global.css$/i.test(resourcePath)) {
return "global";
}
return "local";
},
},
},
},
],
},
};
localIdentName
Type:
type localIdentName = string;
Default:
'[hash:base64]'
Allows to configure the generated local ident name.
For more information on options see:
Supported template strings:
[name] the basename of the resource
[folder] the folder the resource relative to the
compiler.context option or
modules.localIdentContext option.
[path] the path of the resource relative to the
compiler.context option or
modules.localIdentContext option.
[file] - filename and path.
[ext] - extension with leading
..
[hash] - the hash of the string, generated based on
localIdentHashSalt,
localIdentHashFunction,
localIdentHashDigest,
localIdentHashDigestLength,
localIdentContext,
resourcePath and
exportName
[<hashFunction>:hash:<hashDigest>:<hashDigestLength>] - hash with hash settings.
[local] - original class.
Recommendations:
'[path][name]__[local]' for development
'[hash:base64]' for production
The
[local] placeholder contains original class.
Note: all reserved (
<>:"/\|?*) and control filesystem characters (excluding characters in the
[local] placeholder) will be converted to
-.
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.css$/i,
loader: "css-loader",
options: {
modules: {
localIdentName: "[path][name]__[local]--[hash:base64:5]",
},
},
},
],
},
};
localIdentContext
Type:
type localIdentContex = string;
Default:
compiler.context
Allows to redefine basic loader context for local ident name.
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.css$/i,
loader: "css-loader",
options: {
modules: {
localIdentContext: path.resolve(__dirname, "src"),
},
},
},
],
},
};
localIdentHashSalt
Type:
type localIdentHashSalt = string;
Default:
undefined
Allows to add custom hash to generate more unique classes. For more information see output.hashSalt.
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.css$/i,
loader: "css-loader",
options: {
modules: {
localIdentHashSalt: "hash",
},
},
},
],
},
};
localIdentHashFunction
Type:
type localIdentHashFunction = string;
Default:
md4
Allows to specify hash function to generate classes . For more information see output.hashFunction.
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.css$/i,
loader: "css-loader",
options: {
modules: {
localIdentHashFunction: "md4",
},
},
},
],
},
};
localIdentHashDigest
Type:
type localIdentHashDigest = string;
Default:
hex
Allows to specify hash digest to generate classes. For more information see output.hashDigest.
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.css$/i,
loader: "css-loader",
options: {
modules: {
localIdentHashDigest: "base64",
},
},
},
],
},
};
localIdentHashDigestLength
Type:
type localIdentHashDigestLength = number;
Default:
20
Allows to specify hash digest length to generate classes. For more information see output.hashDigestLength.
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.css$/i,
loader: "css-loader",
options: {
modules: {
localIdentHashDigestLength: 5,
},
},
},
],
},
};
hashStrategy
Type:
'resource-path-and-local-name' | 'minimal-subset'
Default:
'resource-path-and-local-name'
Should local name be used when computing the hash.
'resource-path-and-local-name' Both resource path and local name are used when hashing. Each identifier in a module gets its own hash digest, always.
'minimal-subset' Auto detect if identifier names can be omitted from hashing. Use this value to optimize the output for better GZIP or Brotli compression.
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.css$/i,
loader: "css-loader",
options: {
modules: {
hashStrategy: "minimal-subset",
},
},
},
],
},
};
localIdentRegExp
Type:
type localIdentRegExp = string | RegExp;
Default:
undefined
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.css$/i,
loader: "css-loader",
options: {
modules: {
localIdentRegExp: /page-(.*)\.css/i,
},
},
},
],
},
};
getLocalIdent
Type:
type getLocalIdent = (
context: LoaderContext,
localIdentName: string,
localName: string
) => string;
Default:
undefined
Allows to specify a function to generate the classname.
By default we use built-in function to generate a classname.
If the custom function returns
null or
undefined, we fallback to the
built-in function to generate the classname.
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.css$/i,
loader: "css-loader",
options: {
modules: {
getLocalIdent: (context, localIdentName, localName, options) => {
return "whatever_random_class_name";
},
},
},
},
],
},
};
namedExport
Type:
type namedExport = boolean;
Default:
false
Enables/disables ES modules named export for locals.
⚠ Names of locals are converted to camelcase, i.e. the
exportLocalsConventionoption has
camelCaseOnlyvalue by default.
⚠ It is not allowed to use JavaScript reserved words in css class names.
styles.css
.foo-baz {
color: red;
}
.bar {
color: blue;
}
index.js
import { fooBaz, bar } from "./styles.css";
console.log(fooBaz, bar);
You can enable a ES module named export using:
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.css$/i,
loader: "css-loader",
options: {
esModule: true,
modules: {
namedExport: true,
},
},
},
],
},
};
To set a custom name for namedExport, can use
exportLocalsConvention option as a function.
Example below in the
examples section.
exportGlobals
Type:
type exportsGLobals = boolean;
Default:
false
Allow
css-loader to export names from global class or id, so you can use that as local name.
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.css$/i,
loader: "css-loader",
options: {
modules: {
exportGlobals: true,
},
},
},
],
},
};
exportLocalsConvention
Type:
type exportLocalsConvention =
| "asIs"
| "camelCase"
| "camelCaseOnly"
| "dashes"
| "dashesOnly"
| ((name: string) => string);
Default: based on the
modules.namedExport option value, if
true -
camelCaseOnly, otherwise
asIs
Style of exported class names.
string
By default, the exported JSON keys mirror the class names (i.e
asIs value).
⚠ Only
camelCaseOnlyvalue allowed if you set the
namedExportvalue to
true.
|Name
|Type
|Description
'asIs'
string
|Class names will be exported as is.
'camelCase'
string
|Class names will be camelized, the original class name will not to be removed from the locals
'camelCaseOnly'
string
|Class names will be camelized, the original class name will be removed from the locals
'dashes'
string
|Only dashes in class names will be camelized
'dashesOnly'
string
|Dashes in class names will be camelized, the original class name will be removed from the locals
file.css
.class-name {
}
file.js
import { className } from "file.css";
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.css$/i,
loader: "css-loader",
options: {
modules: {
exportLocalsConvention: "camelCase",
},
},
},
],
},
};
function
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.css$/i,
loader: "css-loader",
options: {
modules: {
exportLocalsConvention: function (name) {
return name.replace(/-/g, "_");
},
},
},
},
],
},
};
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.css$/i,
loader: "css-loader",
options: {
modules: {
exportLocalsConvention: function (name) {
return [
name.replace(/-/g, "_"),
// dashesCamelCase
name.replace(/-+(\w)/g, (match, firstLetter) =>
firstLetter.toUpperCase()
),
];
},
},
},
},
],
},
};
exportOnlyLocals
Type:
type exportOnlyLocals = boolean;
Default:
false
Export only locals.
Useful when you use css modules for pre-rendering (for example SSR).
For pre-rendering with
mini-css-extract-plugin you should use this option instead of
style-loader!css-loader in the pre-rendering bundle.
It doesn't embed CSS but only exports the identifier mappings.
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.css$/i,
loader: "css-loader",
options: {
modules: {
exportOnlyLocals: true,
},
},
},
],
},
};
importLoaders
Type:
type importLoaders = number;
Default:
0
Allows to enables/disables or setups number of loaders applied before CSS loader for
@import at-rules, CSS modules and ICSS imports, i.e.
@import/
composes/
@value value from './values.css'/etc.
The option
importLoaders allows you to configure how many loaders before
css-loader should be applied to
@imported resources and CSS modules/ICSS imports.
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.css$/i,
use: [
"style-loader",
{
loader: "css-loader",
options: {
importLoaders: 2,
// 0 => no loaders (default);
// 1 => postcss-loader;
// 2 => postcss-loader, sass-loader
},
},
"postcss-loader",
"sass-loader",
],
},
],
},
};
This may change in the future when the module system (i. e. webpack) supports loader matching by origin.
sourceMap
Type:
type sourceMap = boolean;
Default: depends on the
compiler.devtool value
By default generation of source maps depends on the
devtool option. All values enable source map generation except
eval and
false value.
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.css$/i,
loader: "css-loader",
options: {
sourceMap: true,
},
},
],
},
};
esModule
Type:
type esModule = boolean;
Default:
true
By default,
css-loader generates JS modules that use the ES modules syntax.
There are some cases in which using ES modules is beneficial, like in the case of module concatenation and tree shaking.
You can enable a CommonJS modules syntax using:
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.css$/i,
loader: "css-loader",
options: {
esModule: false,
},
},
],
},
};
exportType
Type:
type exportType = "array" | "string" | "css-style-sheet";
Default:
'array'
Allows exporting styles as array with modules, string or constructable stylesheet (i.e.
CSSStyleSheet).
Default value is
'array', i.e. loader exports array of modules with specific API which is used in
style-loader or other.
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
assert: { type: "css" },
loader: "css-loader",
options: {
exportType: "css-style-sheet",
},
},
],
},
};
src/index.js
import sheet from "./styles.css" assert { type: "css" };
document.adoptedStyleSheets = [sheet];
shadowRoot.adoptedStyleSheets = [sheet];
'array'
The default export is array of modules with specific API which is used in
style-loader or other.
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.(sa|sc|c)ss$/i,
use: ["style-loader", "css-loader", "postcss-loader", "sass-loader"],
},
],
},
};
src/index.js
// `style-loader` applies styles to DOM
import "./styles.css";
'string'
⚠ You don't need
style-loaderanymore, please remove it. ⚠ The
esModulesoption should be enabled if you want to use it with
CSS modules, by default for locals will be used named export.
The default export is
string.
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.(sa|sc|c)ss$/i,
use: ["css-loader", "postcss-loader", "sass-loader"],
},
],
},
};
src/index.js
import sheet from "./styles.css";
console.log(sheet);
'css-style-sheet'
⚠
@importrules not yet allowed, more information ⚠ You don't need
style-loaderanymore, please remove it. ⚠ The
esModulesoption should be enabled if you want to use it with
CSS modules, by default for locals will be used named export. ⚠ Source maps are not currently supported in
Chromedue bug
The default export is a constructable stylesheet (i.e.
CSSStyleSheet).
Useful for custom elements and shadow DOM.
More information:
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
assert: { type: "css" },
loader: "css-loader",
options: {
exportType: "css-style-sheet",
},
},
// For Sass/SCSS:
//
// {
// assert: { type: "css" },
// rules: [
// {
// loader: "css-loader",
// options: {
// exportType: "css-style-sheet",
// // Other options
// },
// },
// {
// loader: "sass-loader",
// options: {
// // Other options
// },
// },
// ],
// },
],
},
};
src/index.js
// Example for Sass/SCSS:
// import sheet from "./styles.scss" assert { type: "css" };
// Example for CSS modules:
// import sheet, { myClass } from "./styles.scss" assert { type: "css" };
// Example for CSS:
import sheet from "./styles.css" assert { type: "css" };
document.adoptedStyleSheets = [sheet];
shadowRoot.adoptedStyleSheets = [sheet];
For migration purposes, you can use the following configuration:
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.css$/i,
oneOf: [
{
assert: { type: "css" },
loader: "css-loader",
options: {
exportType: "css-style-sheet",
// Other options
},
},
{
use: [
"style-loader",
{
loader: "css-loader",
options: {
// Other options
},
},
],
},
],
},
],
},
};
For
production builds it's recommended to extract the CSS from your bundle being able to use parallel loading of CSS/JS resources later on.
This can be achieved by using the mini-css-extract-plugin, because it creates separate css files.
For
development mode (including
webpack-dev-server) you can use style-loader, because it injects CSS into the DOM using multiple and works faster.
i Do not use
style-loaderand
mini-css-extract-plugintogether.
webpack.config.js
const MiniCssExtractPlugin = require("mini-css-extract-plugin");
const devMode = process.env.NODE_ENV !== "production";
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.(sa|sc|c)ss$/i,
use: [
devMode ? "style-loader" : MiniCssExtractPlugin.loader,
"css-loader",
"postcss-loader",
"sass-loader",
],
},
],
},
plugins: [].concat(devMode ? [] : [new MiniCssExtractPlugin()]),
};
/* webpackIgnore: true */ comment
With the help of the
/* webpackIgnore: true */comment, it is possible to disable sources handling for rules and for individual declarations.
/* webpackIgnore: true */
@import url(./basic.css);
@import /* webpackIgnore: true */ url(./imported.css);
.class {
/* Disabled url handling for the all urls in the 'background' declaration */
color: red;
/* webpackIgnore: true */
background: url("./url/img.png"), url("./url/img.png");
}
.class {
/* Disabled url handling for the first url in the 'background' declaration */
color: red;
background:
/* webpackIgnore: true */ url("./url/img.png"), url("./url/img.png");
}
.class {
/* Disabled url handling for the second url in the 'background' declaration */
color: red;
background: url("./url/img.png"),
/* webpackIgnore: true */ url("./url/img.png");
}
/* prettier-ignore */
.class {
/* Disabled url handling for the second url in the 'background' declaration */
color: red;
background: url("./url/img.png"),
/* webpackIgnore: true */
url("./url/img.png");
}
/* prettier-ignore */
.class {
/* Disabled url handling for third and sixth urls in the 'background-image' declaration */
background-image: image-set(
url(./url/img.png) 2x,
url(./url/img.png) 3x,
/* webpackIgnore: true */ url(./url/img.png) 4x,
url(./url/img.png) 5x,
url(./url/img.png) 6x,
/* webpackIgnore: true */
url(./url/img.png) 7x
);
}
The following
webpack.config.js can load CSS files, embed small PNG/JPG/GIF/SVG images as well as fonts as Data URLs and copy larger files to the output directory.
For webpack v5:
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.css$/i,
use: ["style-loader", "css-loader"],
},
{
test: /\.(png|jpe?g|gif|svg|eot|ttf|woff|woff2)$/i,
// More information here https://webpack.js.org/guides/asset-modules/
type: "asset",
},
],
},
};
For production builds it's recommended to extract the CSS from your bundle being able to use parallel loading of CSS/JS resources later on.
This can be achieved by using the mini-css-extract-plugin to extract the CSS when running in production mode.
As an alternative, if seeking better development performance and css outputs that mimic production. extract-css-chunks-webpack-plugin offers a hot module reload friendly, extended version of mini-css-extract-plugin. HMR real CSS files in dev, works like mini-css in non-dev
When you have pure CSS (without CSS modules), CSS modules and PostCSS in your project you can use this setup:
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
// For pure CSS - /\.css$/i,
// For Sass/SCSS - /\.((c|sa|sc)ss)$/i,
// For Less - /\.((c|le)ss)$/i,
test: /\.((c|sa|sc)ss)$/i,
use: [
"style-loader",
{
loader: "css-loader",
options: {
// Run `postcss-loader` on each CSS `@import` and CSS modules/ICSS imports, do not forget that `sass-loader` compile non CSS `@import`'s into a single file
// If you need run `sass-loader` and `postcss-loader` on each CSS `@import` please set it to `2`
importLoaders: 1,
},
},
{
loader: "postcss-loader",
options: { plugins: () => [postcssPresetEnv({ stage: 0 })] },
},
// Can be `less-loader`
{
loader: "sass-loader",
},
],
},
// For webpack v5
{
test: /\.(png|jpe?g|gif|svg|eot|ttf|woff|woff2)$/i,
// More information here https://webpack.js.org/guides/asset-modules/
type: "asset",
},
],
},
};
index.css
.class {
background: url(/assets/unresolved/img.png);
}
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.css$/i,
use: ["style-loader", "css-loader"],
},
],
},
resolve: {
alias: {
"/assets/unresolved/img.png": path.resolve(
__dirname,
"assets/real-path-to-img/img.png"
),
},
},
};
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.css$/i,
loader: "css-loader",
options: {
modules: {
namedExport: true,
exportLocalsConvention: function (name) {
return name.replace(/-/g, "_");
},
},
},
},
],
},
};
Interoperable CSS-only and
CSS Module features
The following setup is an example of allowing
Interoperable CSS features only (such as
:import and
:export) without using further
CSS Module functionality by setting
mode option for all files that do not match
*.module.scss naming convention. This is for reference as having
ICSS features applied to all files was default
css-loader behavior before v4.
Meanwhile all files matching
*.module.scss are treated as
CSS Modules in this example.
An example case is assumed where a project requires canvas drawing variables to be synchronized with CSS - canvas drawing uses the same color (set by color name in JavaScript) as HTML background (set by class name in CSS).
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
// ...
// --------
// SCSS ALL EXCEPT MODULES
{
test: /\.scss$/i,
exclude: /\.module\.scss$/i,
use: [
{
loader: "style-loader",
},
{
loader: "css-loader",
options: {
importLoaders: 1,
modules: {
mode: "icss",
},
},
},
{
loader: "sass-loader",
},
],
},
// --------
// SCSS MODULES
{
test: /\.module\.scss$/i,
use: [
{
loader: "style-loader",
},
{
loader: "css-loader",
options: {
importLoaders: 1,
modules: {
mode: "local",
},
},
},
{
loader: "sass-loader",
},
],
},
// --------
// ...
],
},
};
variables.scss
File treated as
ICSS-only.
$colorBackground: red;
:export {
colorBackgroundCanvas: $colorBackground;
}
Component.module.scss
File treated as
CSS Module.
@import "variables.scss";
.componentClass {
background-color: $colorBackground;
}
Component.jsx
Using both
CSS Module functionality as well as SCSS variables directly in JavaScript.
import svars from "variables.scss";
import styles from "Component.module.scss";
// Render DOM with CSS modules class name
// <div className={styles.componentClass}>
// <canvas ref={mountsCanvas}/>
// </div>
// Somewhere in JavaScript canvas drawing code use the variable directly
// const ctx = mountsCanvas.current.getContext('2d',{alpha: false});
ctx.fillStyle = `${svars.colorBackgroundCanvas}`;
Please take a moment to read our contributing guidelines if you haven't yet done so.