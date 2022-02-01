Yoga builds with buck. Make sure you install buck before contributing to Yoga. Yoga's main implementation is in C++, with bindings to supported languages and frameworks. When making changes to Yoga please ensure the changes are also propagated to these bindings when applicable.
For testing we rely on gtest as a submodule. After cloning Yoga run
git submodule init followed by
git submodule update.
For any changes you make you should ensure that all the tests are passing. In case you make any fixes or additions to the library please also add tests for that change to ensure we don't break anything in the future. Tests are located in the
tests directory. Run the tests by executing
buck test //:yoga.
Instead of manually writing a test which ensures parity with web implementations of Flexbox you can run
gentest/gentest.rb to generate a test for you. You can write html which you want to verify in Yoga, in
gentest/fixtures folder, such as the following.
<div id="my_test" style="width: 100px; height: 100px; align-items: center;">
<div style="width: 50px; height: 50px;"></div>
</div>
Run
gentest/gentest.rb to generate test code and re-run
buck test //:yoga to validate the behavior. One test case will be generated for every root
div in the input html.
You may need to install the latest watir-webdriver gem (
gem install watir-webdriver) and ChromeDriver to run
gentest/gentest.rb Ruby script.
.NET testing is not integrated in buck yet, you might need to set up .NET testing environment. We have a script which to launch C# test on macOS,
csharp/tests/Facebook.Yoga/test_macos.sh.
Benchmarks are located in
benchmark/YGBenchmark.c and can be run with
buck run //benchmark:benchmark. If you think your change has affected performance please run this before and after your change to validate that nothing has regressed. Benchmarks are run on every commit in CI.
Installing through NPM
npm install yoga-layout
By default this will install the library and try to build for all platforms (node, browser asm, and standalone webpack). You may receive errors if you do not have the required platform development tools already installed. To preset the platform you'd like to build for you can set a .npmrc property first.
npm config set yoga-layout:platform standalone
This will now only run the standalone webpack build upon install.
|name
|description
|all (default)
|Builds all of these platforms.
|browser
|Builds asm js browser version.
|node
|Builds node js version.
|standalone
|Runs webpack.
|none
|Does nothing. You can use the prepackaged libs.
To publish a new release, follow these steps:
gradle.properties (don't forget to revert) or your global
~/.gradle/gradle.properties:
# You get these from https://oss.sonatype.org/#profile;User%20Token
mavenCentralRepositoryUsername=<username>
mavenCentralRepositoryPassword=<password>
# You can get the keyId (in GPG 1.4 format) by running `gpg1 --list-keys`.
signing.secretKeyRingFile=</path/to/secring.gpg>
signing.keyId=<key_id>
signing.password=<key_password>
VERSION_NAME in
gradle.properties to a non-SNAPSHOT release.
./gradlew publishToMaven.
./gradlew closeAndReleaseRepository.
VERSION_NAME in
gradle.properties back to a new SNAPSHOT release.