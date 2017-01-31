Dynamic css animation keyframes Manipulation library.
css-keyframer.js provides a Low-level API that add to the head element dynamically generates a style element.
Therefore, linking to the DOM element must be handled by the user side.
When you want to apply the same animation to multiple elements, it is inefficient to update the in-line style of all the elements.
If you reuse one of
@keyframes it can be realized efficient animation.
You can install the css-keyframer.js from npm.
$ npm install css-keyframer --save
or Download the css-keyframer.min.js
In the following example, to apply the spin animation to
div.element.
<div class="element"></div>
import CSSKeyframer from "css-keyframer";
const keyframer = new CSSKeyframer({ /* options */ });
// CSS property will be added vendor-prefix is automatically!
keyframer.register("spin", [
{ transform: "rotate(0deg)" },
{ transform: "rotate(360deg)" }
]);
document.querySelector(".element").style[keyframer.animationProp.js] = "spin 1500ms linear infinite";
To the constructor of
CSSKeyframer You can specify the following options.
|Key
|Default
|Description
namePrefix
""
|Grant prefix to
@keyframes.
styleDataName
"data-keyframes"
|To specify the attributes to be used in the style element.
pretty
false
|Output pretty code
@keyframes. Primarily used for debugging applications.
useAgent
null
|Specify the UserAgent to be used for inline-style-prefixer. When set to
null, it is judged automatically. since: v1.0.0
since: v1.0.0
Get CSS string containing the keyframes.
keyframer.getKeyframesString("spin", {
"0%": { transform: "rotate(0deg)" },
"100%": { transform: "rotate(360deg)" }
});
// or Array style
keyframer.getKeyframesString("spin", [
{ transform: "rotate(0deg)" },
{ transform: "rotate(360deg)" }
]);
// Result (pretty: true)
// @keyframes spin {
// 0% {
// transform: rotate(0deg);
// }
// 100% {
// transform: rotate(360deg);
// }
// }
since: v1.0.0
Get a style element containing a keyframe as a string.
It is an API that you do not normally use. But, this is a useful API for Server-side Rendering.
keyframer.getKeyframeStylesheet("spin", {
"0%": { transform: "rotate(0deg)" },
"100%": { transform: "rotate(360deg)" }
});
// or Array style
keyframer.getKeyframeStylesheet("spin", [
{ transform: "rotate(0deg)" },
{ transform: "rotate(360deg)" }
]);
// Result (pretty: true)
// <style type="text/css" data-keyframe="spin">@keyframes spin {
// 0% {
// transform: rotate(0deg);
// }
// 100% {
// transform: rotate(360deg);
// }
// }</style>
Register the
@keyframes.
If
@keyframes of the same name exists overwrites it.
Example:
// Object style
keyframer.register("spin", {
"0%": { transform: "rotate(0deg)" },
"100%": { transform: "rotate(360deg)" }
});
// or Array style
keyframer.register("spin", [
{ transform: "rotate(0deg)" },
{ transform: "rotate(360deg)" }
]);
// Result (pretty: true)
// <style type="text/css" data-keyframe="spin">
// @keyframes spin {
// 0% {
// transform: rotate(0deg);
// }
// 100% {
// transform: rotate(360deg);
// }
// }
// </style>
Unregister the
@keyframes.
Example:
keyframer.unregister("spin");
Unregister all
@keyframes.
Example:
keyframer.unregisterAll();
Check whether the specified @keyframes exists.
Example:
keyframer.contains("spin"); // true or false
since: v1.0.0
It provides the name of the property required for the animation of the set with a vendor prefix. (CSS and JS)
Example:
import CSSKeyframer from "css-keyframer";
const keyframer = new CSSKeyframer();
keyframer.register("spin", [
{ transform: "rotate(0deg)" },
{ transform: "rotate(360deg)" }
]);
document.querySelector(".target").style[keyframer.animationProp.js] = "spin 1500ms linear infinite";
Initialization of the project.
$ cd /your/project/dir
$ git clone https://github.com/tsuyoshiwada/css-keyframer.git
Install some dependencies.
$ npm install
Start the development and can you see demo page (access to the
http://localhost:3000/).
$ npm start
Run lint and testing.
$ npm test
Generates build file.
$ npm run build
