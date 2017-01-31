Dynamic css animation keyframes Manipulation library.

See demo page: https://tsuyoshiwada.github.io/css-keyframer/

Description

css-keyframer.js provides a Low-level API that add to the head element dynamically generates a style element.

Therefore, linking to the DOM element must be handled by the user side.

When you want to apply the same animation to multiple elements, it is inefficient to update the in-line style of all the elements.

If you reuse one of @keyframes it can be realized efficient animation.

Install

You can install the css-keyframer.js from npm.

$ npm install css-keyframer --save

or Download the css-keyframer.min.js

Getting started

In the following example, to apply the spin animation to div.element .

< div class = "element" > </ div >

import CSSKeyframer from "css-keyframer" ; const keyframer = new CSSKeyframer({ }); keyframer.register( "spin" , [ { transform : "rotate(0deg)" }, { transform : "rotate(360deg)" } ]); document .querySelector( ".element" ).style[keyframer.animationProp.js] = "spin 1500ms linear infinite" ;

Options

To the constructor of CSSKeyframer You can specify the following options.

Key Default Description namePrefix "" Grant prefix to @keyframes . styleDataName "data-keyframes" To specify the attributes to be used in the style element. pretty false Output pretty code @keyframes . Primarily used for debugging applications. useAgent null Specify the UserAgent to be used for inline-style-prefixer. When set to null , it is judged automatically. since: v1.0.0

API

getKeyframesString(name: string, keyframe: Object | Array): string

since: v1.0.0

Get CSS string containing the keyframes.

keyframer.getKeyframesString( "spin" , { "0%" : { transform : "rotate(0deg)" }, "100%" : { transform : "rotate(360deg)" } }); keyframer.getKeyframesString( "spin" , [ { transform : "rotate(0deg)" }, { transform : "rotate(360deg)" } ]);

getKeyframeStylesheet(name: string, keyframe: Object | Array): string

since: v1.0.0

Get a style element containing a keyframe as a string.

It is an API that you do not normally use. But, this is a useful API for Server-side Rendering.

keyframer.getKeyframeStylesheet( "spin" , { "0%" : { transform : "rotate(0deg)" }, "100%" : { transform : "rotate(360deg)" } }); keyframer.getKeyframeStylesheet( "spin" , [ { transform : "rotate(0deg)" }, { transform : "rotate(360deg)" } ]);

register(name: string, keyframe: Object | Array): void

Register the @keyframes .

If @keyframes of the same name exists overwrites it.

Example:

keyframer.register( "spin" , { "0%" : { transform : "rotate(0deg)" }, "100%" : { transform : "rotate(360deg)" } }); keyframer.register( "spin" , [ { transform : "rotate(0deg)" }, { transform : "rotate(360deg)" } ]);

unregister(name: string): void

Unregister the @keyframes .

Example:

keyframer.unregister( "spin" );

unregisterAll(): void

Unregister all @keyframes .

Example:

keyframer.unregisterAll();

contains(name: string): boolean

Check whether the specified @keyframes exists.

Example:

keyframer.contains( "spin" );

animationProp: { js: string, css: string }

since: v1.0.0

It provides the name of the property required for the animation of the set with a vendor prefix. (CSS and JS)

Example:

import CSSKeyframer from "css-keyframer" ; const keyframer = new CSSKeyframer(); keyframer.register( "spin" , [ { transform : "rotate(0deg)" }, { transform : "rotate(360deg)" } ]); document .querySelector( ".target" ).style[keyframer.animationProp.js] = "spin 1500ms linear infinite" ;

License

Released under the MIT Licence

ChangeLog

See CHANGELOG.md.

Author

tsuyoshiwada

Development

Initialization of the project.

$ cd /your/project/dir $ git clone https://github.com/tsuyoshiwada/css-keyframer.git

Install some dependencies.

$ npm install

Start the development and can you see demo page (access to the http://localhost:3000/ ).

$ npm start

Run lint and testing.

$ npm test

Generates build file.

$ npm run build

Contribution

Thank you for your interest in css-keyframer.js.

Bugs, feature requests and comments are more than welcome in the issues.

Before you open a PR:

Be careful to follow the code style of the project. Run npm test after your changes and ensure you do not introduce any new errors or warnings. All new features and changes need documentation.

Thanks!