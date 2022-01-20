A crate for inlining CSS into HTML documents. It is built with Mozilla's Servo project components.
When you send HTML emails, you need to use "style" attributes instead of "style" tags. For example, this HTML:
<html>
<head>
<title>Test</title>
<style>h1 { color:blue; }</style>
</head>
<body>
<h1>Big Text</h1>
</body>
</html>
Will be turned into this:
<html>
<head><title>Test</title></head>
<body>
<h1 style="color:blue;">Big Text</h1>
</body>
</html>
To use it in your project add the following line to your
dependencies section in the project's
Cargo.toml file:
css-inline = "0.8"
Minimum Supported Rust Version is 1.54.
const HTML: &str = r#"<html>
<head>
<title>Test</title>
<style>h1 { color:blue; }</style>
</head>
<body>
<h1>Big Text</h1>
</body>
</html>"#;
fn main() -> Result<(), css_inline::InlineError> {
let inlined = css_inline::inline(HTML)?;
// Do something with inlined HTML, e.g. send an email
Ok(())
}
css-inline can be configured by using
CSSInliner::options() that implements the Builder pattern:
const HTML: &str = "...";
fn main() -> Result<(), css_inline::InlineError> {
let inliner = css_inline::CSSInliner::options()
.load_remote_stylesheets(false)
.build();
let inlined = inliner.inline(HTML);
// Do something with inlined HTML, e.g. send an email
Ok(())
}
inline_style_tags. Whether to inline CSS from "style" tags. Default:
true
remove_style_tags. Remove "style" tags after inlining. Default:
false
base_url. Base URL to resolve relative URLs. Default:
None
load_remote_stylesheets. Whether remote stylesheets should be loaded or not. Default:
true
extra_css. Additional CSS to inline. Default:
None
There are bindings for Python and WebAssembly in the
bindings directory.
css-inline provides a command-line interface:
css-inline --help
css-inline inlines CSS into HTML documents.
USAGE:
css-inline [OPTIONS] [PATH ...]
command | css-inline [OPTIONS]
ARGS:
<PATH>...
An HTML document to process. In each specified document
"css-inline" will look for all relevant "style" and "link"
tags, will load CSS from them and then inline it to the
HTML tags, according to the corresponding CSS selectors.
When multiple documents are specified, they will be
processed in parallel, and each inlined file will be saved
with "inlined." prefix. E.g., for "example.html", there
will be "inlined.example.html".
OPTIONS:
--inline-style-tags
Whether to inline CSS from "style" tags. The default
value is `true`. To disable inlining from "style" tags
use `--inline-style-tags=false`.
--remove-style-tags
Remove "style" tags after inlining.
--base-url
Used for loading external stylesheets via relative URLs.
--load-remote-stylesheets
Whether remote stylesheets should be loaded or not.
--extra-css
Additional CSS to inline.
If you want to know how this library was created & how it works internally, you could take a look at these articles:
If you have anything to discuss regarding this library, please, join our gitter!