A crate for inlining CSS into HTML documents. It is built with Mozilla's Servo project components.

When you send HTML emails, you need to use "style" attributes instead of "style" tags. For example, this HTML:

< html > < head > < title > Test </ title > < style > h1 { color :blue; } </ style > </ head > < body > < h1 > Big Text </ h1 > </ body > </ html >

Will be turned into this:

< html > < head > < title > Test </ title > </ head > < body > < h1 style = "color:blue;" > Big Text </ h1 > </ body > </ html >

To use it in your project add the following line to your dependencies section in the project's Cargo.toml file:

css-inline = "0.8"

Minimum Supported Rust Version is 1.54.

Usage

const HTML: & str = r#"<html> <head> <title>Test</title> <style>h1 { color:blue; }</style> </head> <body> <h1>Big Text</h1> </body> </html>"# ; fn main () -> Result <(), css_inline::InlineError> { let inlined = css_inline::inline(HTML)?; Ok (()) }

Features & Configuration

css-inline can be configured by using CSSInliner::options() that implements the Builder pattern:

const HTML: & str = "..." ; fn main () -> Result <(), css_inline::InlineError> { let inliner = css_inline::CSSInliner::options() .load_remote_stylesheets( false ) .build(); let inlined = inliner.inline(HTML); Ok (()) }

inline_style_tags . Whether to inline CSS from "style" tags. Default: true

. Whether to inline CSS from "style" tags. Default: remove_style_tags . Remove "style" tags after inlining. Default: false

. Remove "style" tags after inlining. Default: base_url . Base URL to resolve relative URLs. Default: None

. Base URL to resolve relative URLs. Default: load_remote_stylesheets . Whether remote stylesheets should be loaded or not. Default: true

. Whether remote stylesheets should be loaded or not. Default: extra_css . Additional CSS to inline. Default: None

Bindings

There are bindings for Python and WebAssembly in the bindings directory.

Command Line Interface

css-inline provides a command-line interface:

css-inline --help css-inline inlines CSS into HTML documents. USAGE: css-inline [OPTIONS] [PATH ...] command | css-inline [OPTIONS] ARGS: <PATH>... An HTML document to process. In each specified document "css-inline" will look for all relevant "style" and "link" tags, will load CSS from them and then inline it to the HTML tags, according to the corresponding CSS selectors. When multiple documents are specified, they will be processed in parallel, and each inlined file will be saved with "inlined." prefix. E.g., for "example.html", there will be "inlined.example.html". OPTIONS: --inline-style-tags Whether to inline CSS from "style" tags. The default value is `true`. To disable inlining from "style" tags use `--inline-style-tags=false`. --remove-style-tags Remove "style" tags after inlining. --base-url Used for loading external stylesheets via relative URLs. --load-remote-stylesheets Whether remote stylesheets should be loaded or not. --extra-css Additional CSS to inline.

Extra materials

If you want to know how this library was created & how it works internally, you could take a look at these articles:

Support

If you have anything to discuss regarding this library, please, join our gitter!