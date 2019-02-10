Initial CSS values for
all: initial polyfills.
Import
all.css or
inherited.css file and add the class
initials-all or
initials-inherited to an element you want to have initial values.
/**
* On the very top of your ./styles/main.css
*/
@import './css/css-initials.css';
/*
* Those properties depend on a browser and user settings. You can reset them manually
* if you want them to behave consistently.
*/
.initials-all {
font-family: Arial, "sans-serif";
text-align: left;
quotes: "“" "”" "‘" "’";
color: black;
outline-color: black;
}
/* user styles here */
.button {
/* …more user styles here…*/
}
In HTML, just add css-initials class in the start
<button class="initials-all button">Submit</button>
/**
* Once in your project, specify your
* ./src/components/app-css-initials/index.css
*/
.app-css-initials {
composes: css-initials from 'css-initials/index.css';
font-family: Arial, "sans-serif";
text-align: left;
quotes: "“" "”" "‘" "’";
color: black;
outline-color: black;
}
/**
* Anywhere after in your components
* ./src/components/button/index.css
*/
.button {
composes: app-css-initials from './app-css-initials.css';
/* …more user styles here…*/
}
import cssInitials from 'css-initials';
import jss from 'jss';
import preset from 'jss-preset-default';
jss.setup(preset());
const myCssInitials = Object.assign({}, cssInitials, {
fontFamily: 'Arial, sans-serif',
textAlign: 'left',
quotes: '"“" "”" "‘" "’"',
color: 'black',
outlineColor: 'black',
});
const sheet = jss.createStyleSheet({ initials: myCssInitials }).attach();
const {classes} = jss.createStyleSheet({
button: {
composes: sheet.classes.initials,
background: 'blue',
}
}).attach();
document.body.innerHTML = `
<button class="${classes.button}">Button</button>
`;
// Once in your project, specify your
// ./src/components/app-css-initials/index.js
import cssInitials from 'css-initials';
const toCSS = obj => Object.keys(obj).map(key => `${key}: ${obj[key]};`).join('\n');
export default `
${toCSS(cssInitials)}
font-family: Arial, 'sans-serif';
text-align: left;
quotes: "“" "”" "‘" "’";
color: black;
outline-color: black;
`;
// Anywhere after in your components
// ./src/components/button/index.js
import React from 'react';
import styled from 'styled-components';
import initials from '../app-css-initials';
const Button = styled.button`
${initials}
display: inline-block;
border-radius: 5px;
/* …more styles here…*/
`;
export default Button;
—What is wrong with the usual
all: initial?
—It's not supported in IE, Edge, Mobile android.
—What do you mean by cross-browser?
—I took all properties and combined 'em with their initial values, so it works in every browser, because its essentially
all: initial, but expanded.
—What do you mean by thoughtful?
—There are several caveats about
all: initial as it is now, and I have built this package with those caveats in mind.
—What are the caveats?
— 1) Initial values of
font-family,
quotes and
color depend on the browser
— 2) 14 properties depend on
currentColor, which is a reference to the
color property, which varies from browser to browser (hence prev point), and these properties are:
-webkit-border-before-color,
-webkit-text-fill-color,
-webkit-text-stroke-color,
border-block-end-color,
border-block-start-color,
border-bottom-color,
border-inline-end-color,
border-inline-start-color,
border-left-color,
border-right-color,
border-top-color,
column-rule-color,
text-decoration-color,
text-emphasis-color.
— 3) Initial value of
outline-color is either
invert if the browser supports it, or
currentColor otherwise.
—Is this all?
—It depends. If you want military grade CSS cascade defense, then no, otherwise hold on. Thing is that according to the spec,
all: initial doesn't apply initial values to
unicode-bidi and
direction.
—I've never heard of
unicode-bidi.
—To be honest, me neither. It is quite complicated and I don't know why one would need it. But as long as this property is not inherited it's safe to leave it untouched.
—What's up with
direction?
—Good question. Firstly,
direction deals with the
ltr/rtl problem. Secondly, it is inheritable, so it will definitely affect your components. It can have a negative impact on your components' isolation, so it also doesn't make sense to allow your components to inherit
direction from the outside world. Your components should be optimised for
ltr anyway, and
direction: rtl wont make 'em automatically look good in arabic or hebrew. To fix
ltr/rtl problem properly you would need a solution like rtlcss, because you not only want to change direction, but you want to adjust
text-align,
margin,
padding,
border-width, etc.
—Is this all?
—yes, thanks for your attention.