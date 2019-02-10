Initial CSS values for all: initial polyfills.

Usage

Vanilla css

Import all.css or inherited.css file and add the class initials-all or initials-inherited to an element you want to have initial values.

@ import './css/css-initials.css' ; .initials-all { font-family : Arial, "sans-serif" ; text-align : left; quotes : "“" "”" "‘" "’" ; color : black; outline-color : black; } .button { }

In HTML, just add css-initials class in the start

< button class = "initials-all button" > Submit </ button >

.app-css-initials { composes : css-initials from 'css-initials/index.css' ; font-family : Arial, "sans-serif" ; text-align : left; quotes : "“" "”" "‘" "’" ; color : black; outline-color : black; } .button { composes : app-css-initials from './app-css-initials.css' ; }

JSS

import cssInitials from 'css-initials' ; import jss from 'jss' ; import preset from 'jss-preset-default' ; jss.setup(preset()); const myCssInitials = Object .assign({}, cssInitials, { fontFamily : 'Arial, sans-serif' , textAlign : 'left' , quotes : '"“" "”" "‘" "’"' , color : 'black' , outlineColor : 'black' , }); const sheet = jss.createStyleSheet({ initials : myCssInitials }).attach(); const {classes} = jss.createStyleSheet({ button : { composes : sheet.classes.initials, background : 'blue' , } }).attach(); document .body.innerHTML = ` <button class=" ${classes.button} ">Button</button> ` ;

import cssInitials from 'css-initials' ; const toCSS = obj => Object .keys(obj).map( key => ` ${key} : ${obj[key]} ;` ).join( '

' ); export default ` ${toCSS(cssInitials)} font-family: Arial, 'sans-serif'; text-align: left; quotes: "“" "”" "‘" "’"; color: black; outline-color: black; ` ; import React from 'react' ; import styled from 'styled-components' ; import initials from '../app-css-initials' ; const Button = styled.button ` ${initials} display: inline-block; border-radius: 5px; /* …more styles here…*/ ` ; export default Button;

FAQ

—What is wrong with the usual all: initial ?

—It's not supported in IE, Edge, Mobile android.

—What do you mean by cross-browser?

—I took all properties and combined 'em with their initial values, so it works in every browser, because its essentially all: initial , but expanded.

—What do you mean by thoughtful?

—There are several caveats about all: initial as it is now, and I have built this package with those caveats in mind.

—What are the caveats?

— 1) Initial values of font-family , quotes and color depend on the browser

— 2) 14 properties depend on currentColor , which is a reference to the color property, which varies from browser to browser (hence prev point), and these properties are: -webkit-border-before-color , -webkit-text-fill-color , -webkit-text-stroke-color , border-block-end-color , border-block-start-color , border-bottom-color , border-inline-end-color , border-inline-start-color , border-left-color , border-right-color , border-top-color , column-rule-color , text-decoration-color , text-emphasis-color .

— 3) Initial value of outline-color is either invert if the browser supports it, or currentColor otherwise.

—Is this all?

—It depends. If you want military grade CSS cascade defense, then no, otherwise hold on. Thing is that according to the spec, all: initial doesn't apply initial values to unicode-bidi and direction .

—I've never heard of unicode-bidi .

—To be honest, me neither. It is quite complicated and I don't know why one would need it. But as long as this property is not inherited it's safe to leave it untouched.

—What's up with direction ?

—Good question. Firstly, direction deals with the ltr/rtl problem. Secondly, it is inheritable, so it will definitely affect your components. It can have a negative impact on your components' isolation, so it also doesn't make sense to allow your components to inherit direction from the outside world. Your components should be optimised for ltr anyway, and direction: rtl wont make 'em automatically look good in arabic or hebrew. To fix ltr/rtl problem properly you would need a solution like rtlcss, because you not only want to change direction, but you want to adjust text-align , margin , padding , border-width , etc.

—Is this all?

—yes, thanks for your attention.