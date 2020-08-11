A library that provides useful utilities functions for CSS-in-JS solutions.
They are intended to be used by CSS-in-JS library authors rather used directly.
yarn add css-in-js-utils
By now I have authored and collaborated on many different libraries and found I would rewrite the very same utility functions every time. That's why this repository is hosting small utilities especially built for CSS-in-JS solutions and tools. Even if there are tons of different libraries already, they all basically use the same mechanisms and utilities.
assignStyle(base, ...extend)
camelCaseProperty(property)
cssifyDeclaration(property, value)
cssifyObject(object)
hyphenateProperty(property)
isPrefixedProperty(property)
isPrefixedValue(value)
isUnitlessProperty(property)
normalizeProperty(property)
resolveArrayValue(property, value)
unprefixProperty(property)
unprefixValue(value)
assignStyle(base, ...extend)
Merges deep style objects similar to
Object.assign.
It also merges array values into a single array whithout creating duplicates. The last occurence of every item wins.
import { assignStyle } from 'css-in-js-utils'
assignStyle(
{ color: 'red', backgroundColor: 'black' },
{ color: 'blue' }
)
// => { color: 'blue', backgroundColor: 'black' }
assignStyle(
{
color: 'red',
':hover': {
backgroundColor: 'black'
}
},
{
':hover': {
backgroundColor: 'blue'
}
}
)
// => { color: 'red', ':hover': { backgroundColor: 'blue' }}
camelCaseProperty(property)
Converts the
property to camelCase.
import { camelCaseProperty } from 'css-in-js-utils'
camelCaseProperty('padding-top')
// => 'paddingTop'
camelCaseProperty('-webkit-transition')
// => 'WebkitTransition'
cssifyDeclaration(property, value)
Generates a CSS declaration (
property:
value) string.
import { cssifyDeclaration } from 'css-in-js-utils'
cssifyDeclaration('paddingTop', '400px')
// => 'padding-top:400px'
cssifyDeclaration('WebkitFlex', 3)
// => '-webkit-flex:3'
cssifyObject(object)
Generates a CSS string using all key-property pairs in
object.
It automatically removes declarations with value types other than
number and
string.
import { cssifyObject } from 'css-in-js-utils'
cssifyObject({
paddingTop: '400px',
paddingBottom: undefined,
WebkitFlex: 3,
_anyKey: [1, 2, 4]
})
// => 'padding-top:400px;-webkit-flex:3'
hyphenateProperty(property)
Converts the
property to hyphen-case.
Directly mirrors hyphenate-style-name.
import { hyphenateProperty } from 'css-in-js-utils'
hyphenateProperty('paddingTop')
// => 'padding-top'
hyphenateProperty('WebkitTransition')
// => '-webkit-transition'
isPrefixedProperty(property)
Checks if a
property includes a vendor prefix.
import { isPrefixedProperty } from 'css-in-js-utils'
isPrefixedProperty('paddingTop')
// => false
isPrefixedProperty('WebkitTransition')
// => true
isPrefixedValue(value)
Checks if a
value includes vendor prefixes.
import { isPrefixedValue } from 'css-in-js-utils'
isPrefixedValue('200px')
isPrefixedValue(200)
// => false
isPrefixedValue('-webkit-calc(100% - 50px)')
// => true
isUnitlessProperty(property)
Checks if a
property accepts unitless values.
import { isUnitlessProperty } from 'css-in-js-utils'
isUnitlessProperty('width')
// => false
isUnitlessProperty('flexGrow')
isUnitlessProperty('lineHeight')
isUnitlessProperty('line-height')
// => true
normalizeProperty(property)
Normalizes the
property by unprefixing and camelCasing it.
Uses the
camelCasePropertyand
unprefixProperty-methods.
import { normalizeProperty } from 'css-in-js-utils'
normalizeProperty('-webkit-transition-delay')
// => 'transitionDelay'
resolveArrayValue(property, value)
Concatenates array values to single CSS value.
Uses the
hyphenateProperty-method.
import { resolveArrayValue } from 'css-in-js-utils'
resolveArrayValue('display', [ '-webkit-flex', 'flex' ])
// => '-webkit-flex;display:flex'
resolveArrayValue('paddingTop', [ 'calc(100% - 50px)', '100px' ])
// => 'calc(100% - 50px);padding-top:100px'
unprefixProperty(property)
Removes the vendor prefix (if set) from the
property.
import { unprefixProperty } from 'css-in-js-utils'
unprefixProperty('WebkitTransition')
// => 'transition'
unprefixProperty('transitionDelay')
// => 'transitionDelay'
unprefixValue(value)
Removes all vendor prefixes (if any) from the
value.
import { unprefixValue } from 'css-in-js-utils'
unprefixValue('-webkit-calc(-moz-calc(100% - 50px)/2)')
// => 'calc(calc(100% - 50px)/2)'
unprefixValue('100px')
// => '100px'
Every utility function may be imported directly to save bundle size.
import camelCaseProperty from 'css-in-js-utils/lib/camelCaseProperty'
css-in-js-utils is licensed under the MIT License.
Documentation is licensed under Creative Common License.
Created with ♥ by @rofrischmann.