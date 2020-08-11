CSS-in-JS Utilities

A library that provides useful utilities functions for CSS-in-JS solutions.

They are intended to be used by CSS-in-JS library authors rather used directly.



Installation

yarn add css-in-js-utils

By now I have authored and collaborated on many different libraries and found I would rewrite the very same utility functions every time. That's why this repository is hosting small utilities especially built for CSS-in-JS solutions and tools. Even if there are tons of different libraries already, they all basically use the same mechanisms and utilities.

Utilities

Merges deep style objects similar to Object.assign .

It also merges array values into a single array whithout creating duplicates. The last occurence of every item wins.

import { assignStyle } from 'css-in-js-utils' assignStyle( { color : 'red' , backgroundColor : 'black' }, { color : 'blue' } ) assignStyle( { color : 'red' , ':hover' : { backgroundColor : 'black' } }, { ':hover' : { backgroundColor : 'blue' } } )

Converts the property to camelCase.

import { camelCaseProperty } from 'css-in-js-utils' camelCaseProperty( 'padding-top' ) camelCaseProperty( '-webkit-transition' )

Generates a CSS declaration ( property : value ) string.

import { cssifyDeclaration } from 'css-in-js-utils' cssifyDeclaration( 'paddingTop' , '400px' ) cssifyDeclaration( 'WebkitFlex' , 3 )

Generates a CSS string using all key-property pairs in object . It automatically removes declarations with value types other than number and string .

import { cssifyObject } from 'css-in-js-utils' cssifyObject({ paddingTop : '400px' , paddingBottom : undefined , WebkitFlex : 3 , _anyKey : [ 1 , 2 , 4 ] })

Converts the property to hyphen-case.

Directly mirrors hyphenate-style-name.

import { hyphenateProperty } from 'css-in-js-utils' hyphenateProperty( 'paddingTop' ) hyphenateProperty( 'WebkitTransition' )

Checks if a property includes a vendor prefix.

import { isPrefixedProperty } from 'css-in-js-utils' isPrefixedProperty( 'paddingTop' ) isPrefixedProperty( 'WebkitTransition' )

Checks if a value includes vendor prefixes.

import { isPrefixedValue } from 'css-in-js-utils' isPrefixedValue( '200px' ) isPrefixedValue( 200 ) isPrefixedValue( '-webkit-calc(100% - 50px)' )

Checks if a property accepts unitless values.

import { isUnitlessProperty } from 'css-in-js-utils' isUnitlessProperty( 'width' ) isUnitlessProperty( 'flexGrow' ) isUnitlessProperty( 'lineHeight' ) isUnitlessProperty( 'line-height' )

Normalizes the property by unprefixing and camelCasing it.

Uses the camelCaseProperty and unprefixProperty -methods.

import { normalizeProperty } from 'css-in-js-utils' normalizeProperty( '-webkit-transition-delay' )

Concatenates array values to single CSS value.

Uses the hyphenateProperty -method.

import { resolveArrayValue } from 'css-in-js-utils' resolveArrayValue( 'display' , [ '-webkit-flex' , 'flex' ]) resolveArrayValue( 'paddingTop' , [ 'calc(100% - 50px)' , '100px' ])

Removes the vendor prefix (if set) from the property .

import { unprefixProperty } from 'css-in-js-utils' unprefixProperty( 'WebkitTransition' ) unprefixProperty( 'transitionDelay' )

Removes all vendor prefixes (if any) from the value .

import { unprefixValue } from 'css-in-js-utils' unprefixValue( '-webkit-calc(-moz-calc(100% - 50px)/2)' ) unprefixValue( '100px' )

Direct Import

Every utility function may be imported directly to save bundle size.

import camelCaseProperty from 'css-in-js-utils/lib/camelCaseProperty'

License

css-in-js-utils is licensed under the MIT License.

Documentation is licensed under Creative Common License.

Created with ♥ by @rofrischmann.