Use CSS in JS with postcss-js in webpack

Installation

npm i --save-dev css-in-js-loader

But postcss-loader already supports postcss-js as a parser?

If you're using babel to process your Javascript then postcss-loader only transforms .js files one level deep, i.e. it doesn't transform that file's imports.

Usage and Example

Put css-in-js between your CSS and JS loaders. css-in-js-loader detects if the file is a .js file and converts it to CSS using postcss-js so you can use your CSS loaders (e.g. postcss-loader) normally.

Example webpack configuration:

{ loaders : [ { test : /\.css$/ , loader : 'css!postcss!css-in-js!babel' }, { test : /\.css\.js$/ , loader : 'css!postcss!css-in-js!babel' }, { test : /\.js$/ , loader : 'babel' }, ], }

Now you can write CSS in JS: