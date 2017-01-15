Use CSS in JS with postcss-js in webpack
npm i --save-dev css-in-js-loader
If you're using babel to process your Javascript then postcss-loader only transforms
.js files one level deep, i.e. it doesn't transform that file's imports.
Put
css-in-js between your CSS and JS loaders.
css-in-js-loader detects if the file is a
.js file and converts it to CSS using postcss-js so you can use your CSS loaders (e.g. postcss-loader) normally.
Example webpack configuration:
{
loaders: [
{ test: /\.css$/, loader: 'css!postcss!css-in-js!babel' },
{ test: /\.css\.js$/, loader: 'css!postcss!css-in-js!babel' },
{ test: /\.js$/, loader: 'babel' },
],
}
Now you can write CSS in JS:
import { minWidth } from './utils/media';
import { lap } from './breakpoints';
export default {
'.root': {
background: 'blue',
[minWidth(lap)]: {
background: 'red',
},
},
};