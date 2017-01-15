openbase logo
cij

css-in-js-loader

by Nathan Tran
0.1.2 (see all)

Use CSS in JS with postcss-js in webpack

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

13

GitHub Stars

67

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

css-in-js-loader

Use CSS in JS with postcss-js in webpack

Installation

npm i --save-dev css-in-js-loader

But postcss-loader already supports postcss-js as a parser?

If you're using babel to process your Javascript then postcss-loader only transforms .js files one level deep, i.e. it doesn't transform that file's imports.

Usage and Example

Put css-in-js between your CSS and JS loaders. css-in-js-loader detects if the file is a .js file and converts it to CSS using postcss-js so you can use your CSS loaders (e.g. postcss-loader) normally.

Example webpack configuration:

{
  loaders: [
    { test: /\.css$/, loader: 'css!postcss!css-in-js!babel' },
    { test: /\.css\.js$/, loader: 'css!postcss!css-in-js!babel' },
    { test: /\.js$/, loader: 'babel' },
  ],
}

Now you can write CSS in JS:

import { minWidth } from './utils/media';
import { lap } from './breakpoints';

export default {  
  '.root': {
    background: 'blue',

    [minWidth(lap)]: {
      background: 'red',
    },
  },
};

