This is a css hot loader, which support hot module replacement for an extracted css file.
Now the mini-css-extract-plugin now support css hot reload (since 0.6.x) , so that this plugin is no longer needed.
In most cases, we can realize css hot reload by style-loader . But style-loader need inject style tag into document, Before js ready, the web page will have no any style. That is not good experience.
Also, a lots of people thought about that, How can realize hot reload with extract-text-webpack-plugin. For example #30 , #!89.
So I wrote this loader, which supports hot module replacement for an extracted css file.
First install package from npm
$ npm install css-hot-loader --save-dev
Then config webpack.config.js
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.css/,
use: [
'css-hot-loader',
MiniCssExtractPlugin.loader,
'css-loader',
],
},
] // end rules
},
There is an issue to work with webpack4 #37. Please use mini-css-extract-plugin to replace extract-text-webpack-plugin.
This plugin require the output css file name static. If output file name depend
on css content, for example
'bundle.[name].[contenthash].css', HMR reload will
fail, more detail refer to #21.
Config file example should like this
module: {
loaders: [{
test: /\.less$/,
loaders: [
'css-hot-loader',
'extract-text-webpack-plugin',
'less',
...
],
include: path.join(__dirname, 'src')
}]
}
See more examples code from https://github.com/shepherdwind/css-hot-loader/tree/v1.4.3/examples
Option to define you css file reload rule. Since 1.1.0 .
For example
'css-hot-loader?fileMap='../css/{fileName}' , which mean
js/foo.js => css/foo.css
Default value is
{fileName}.
see #3.
Force reload all css file.
When this option is opened, every time you modify the css file, the js file will reload too. Default closed, this option use with css module.
The realization principle of this loader is very simple. There are some assumed condition:
The secend assumption is often established. If you use extract-text-webpack-plugin , entry
foo.js will extract css file
foo.css. This principle will help us to locate the url of css file extracted.
Because every css file will be a js module , every css file change can affect a module change. CSS hot loader will accept this kind change, then find extracted css file by
document.currentScript.
So when a css file changed, We just need find which css file link element, and reload css file.
(The MIT License)