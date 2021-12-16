CSS Has Pseudo

CSS Has Pseudo lets you style elements relative to other elements in CSS, following the Selectors Level 4 specification.

a :has( > img ) { } h1 :has(+ p ) { } section :not( :has(h1 , h2 , h3 , h4 , h5 , h6 )) { } body :has( :focus) { }

Usage

From the command line, transform CSS files that use :has selectors:

npx css-has-pseudo SOURCE.css TRANSFORMED.css

Next, use your transformed CSS with this script:

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "TRANSFORMED.css" > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/css-has-pseudo/browser" > </ script > < script > cssHasPseudo( document ) </ script >

That’s it. The script is 765 bytes and works in all browsers, including Internet Explorer 11. With a Mutation Observer polyfill, the script will work down to Internet Explorer 9.

How it works

The PostCSS plugin clones rules containing :has , replacing them with an alternative [:has] selector.

body :has( :focus) { background-color : yellow; } section :not( :has(h1 , h2 , h3 , h4 , h5 , h6 )) { background-color : gray; } body [\:has\(\:focus\)] { background-color : yellow; } body :has( :focus) { background-color : yellow; } section [\:not-has\(h1\,\%20h2\,\%20h3\,\%20h4\,\%20h5\,\%20h6\)] { background-color : gray; } section :not( :has(h1 , h2 , h3 , h4 , h5 , h6 )) { background-color : gray; }

Next, the JavaScript library adds a [:has] attribute to elements otherwise matching :has natively.