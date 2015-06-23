CSS Font Weight Names

A JSON Object of all CSS font weight names mapped to their numeric value.

Usage

var fontweights = require ( 'css-font-weight-names' ); console .dir(fontweights);

yields

{ "thin" : 100 , "extralight" : 200 , "ultralight" : 200 , "light" : 300 , "book" : 400 , ... }

This list is generated from the Font Weight Numeric Values section of the W3C CSS Fonts Specification.

These values form an ordered sequence, where each number indicates a weight that is at least as dark as its predecessor. These roughly correspond to the commonly used weight names below:

100 - Thin

200 - Extra Light , Ultra Light

, 300 - Light

400 - Normal , Book , Regular

, , 500 - Medium

600 - Semi Bold , Demi Bold

, 700 - Bold

800 - Extra Bold , Ultra Bold

, 900 - Black, Heavy

Installation

npm install css-font-weight-names

These values are consistent with other frameworks, such as .NET FontWeights, JavaFX FontWeight, and TypeKit Multiple Weights.