A JSON Object of all CSS font weight names mapped to their numeric value.
var fontweights = require('css-font-weight-names');
console.dir(fontweights);
yields
{
"thin": 100,
"extralight": 200,
"ultralight": 200,
"light": 300,
"book": 400,
...
}
This list is generated from the Font Weight Numeric Values section of the W3C CSS Fonts Specification.
These values form an ordered sequence, where each number indicates a weight that is at least as dark as its predecessor. These roughly correspond to the commonly used weight names below:
npm install css-font-weight-names
These values are consistent with other frameworks, such as .NET FontWeights, JavaFX FontWeight, and TypeKit Multiple Weights.
Two minor differences are that .NET FontWeights lists
extralight as having a value of
100 instead of
200, and that TypeKit Multiple Weights lists
heavy as having a value of
800 instead of
900.