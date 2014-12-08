A CSS BiDi flipper. Generate left-to-right (LTR) or right-to-left (RTL) CSS from your source.
npm install css-flip
var flip = require('css-flip');
var css = 'div { float: left; }';
flip(css);
// => 'div { float: right; }'
As a Rework plugin:
var flip = require('css-flip');
var rework = require('rework');
var css = 'div { float: left; }';
rework(css).use(flip.rework()).toString();
// => 'div { float: right; }'
background-position,
background-position-x,
border-bottom-left-radius,
border-bottom-right-radius,
border-color,
border-left,
border-left-color,
border-left-style,
border-left-width,
border-radius,
border-right,
border-right-color,
border-right-style,
border-right-width,
border-style,
border-top-left-radius,
border-top-right-radius,
border-width,
box-shadow,
clear,
direction,
float,
left,
margin,
margin-left,
margin-right,
padding,
padding-left,
padding-right,
right,
text-align
transition
transition-property
css-flip provides a way to ignore declarations or rules that should not be flipped, and precisely replace property values.
Prevent a single declaration from being flipped.
Source:
p {
/*@noflip*/ float: left;
clear: left;
}
Yields:
p {
float: left;
clear: right;
}
Prevent all declarations in a rule from being flipped.
Source:
/*@noflip*/
p {
float: left;
clear: left;
}
Yields:
p {
float: left;
clear: left;
}
Replace the value of a single declaration. Useful for custom LTR/RTL adjustments, e.g., changing background sprite positions or using a different glyph in an icon font.
Source:
p {
/*@replace: -32px -32px*/ background-position: -32px 0;
/*@replace: ">"*/ content: "<";
}
Yields:
p {
background-position: -32px -32px;
content: ">";
}
The CLI can be used globally or locally in a package.
View available options:
css-flip --help
Example use:
css-flip path/to/file.css > path/to/file.rtl.css
Run the lint and unit tests:
npm test
Just the JSHint tests:
npm run lint
Just the Mocha unit tests:
npm run unit
Run Mocha unit tests in "watch" mode:
npm run watch
Copyright 2014 Twitter, Inc. and other contributors.
Licensed under the MIT License
css-flip was inspired by ded/R2 and Closure Stylesheets.