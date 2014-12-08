A CSS BiDi flipper. Generate left-to-right (LTR) or right-to-left (RTL) CSS from your source.

Installation

npm install css-flip

Example use

var flip = require ( 'css-flip' ); var css = 'div { float: left; }' ; flip(css);

As a Rework plugin:

var flip = require ( 'css-flip' ); var rework = require ( 'rework' ); var css = 'div { float: left; }' ; rework(css).use(flip.rework()).toString();

Supported CSS Properties (a-z)

background-position , background-position-x , border-bottom-left-radius , border-bottom-right-radius , border-color , border-left , border-left-color , border-left-style , border-left-width , border-radius , border-right , border-right-color , border-right-style , border-right-width , border-style , border-top-left-radius , border-top-right-radius , border-width , box-shadow , clear , direction , float , left , margin , margin-left , margin-right , padding , padding-left , padding-right , right , text-align transition transition-property

Processing directives

css-flip provides a way to ignore declarations or rules that should not be flipped, and precisely replace property values.

Prevent a single declaration from being flipped.

Source:

p { float : left; clear : left; }

Yields:

p { float : left; clear : right; }

Prevent all declarations in a rule from being flipped.

Source:

p { float : left; clear : left; }

Yields:

p { float : left; clear : left; }

Replace the value of a single declaration. Useful for custom LTR/RTL adjustments, e.g., changing background sprite positions or using a different glyph in an icon font.

Source:

p { background-position : - 32px 0 ; content : "<" ; }

Yields:

p { background-position : - 32px - 32px ; content : ">" ; }

CLI

The CLI can be used globally or locally in a package.

View available options:

css-flip -- help

Example use:

css-flip path/to/file.css > path/to/file.rtl.css

Development

Run the lint and unit tests:

npm test

Just the JSHint tests:

npm run lint

Just the Mocha unit tests:

npm run unit

Run Mocha unit tests in "watch" mode:

npm run watch

License and Acknowledgements

Copyright 2014 Twitter, Inc. and other contributors.

Licensed under the MIT License

css-flip was inspired by ded/R2 and Closure Stylesheets.