With the advent of native CSS modules support in Webpack (https://github.com/webpack/webpack/pull/6448) and due to lack of time in maintaining this package, the project has been discontinued. If anyone wants to continue work on this, PRs are welcome.

CSS Entry Plugin

A Webpack plugin that simplifies creation of CSS-only bundles.

Installation

Install the plugin using npm:

npm install css-entry-webpack-plugin --save-dev

Basic Usage

The plugin will identify the entries that contain only CSS resources and will generate CSS bundles for them.

webpack.config.js

const CssEntryPlugin = require ( "css-entry-webpack-plugin" ); module .exports = { entry : { "styles" : [ "src/style1.css" , "src/style2.css" ], "main" : "src/index.js" }, output : { path : "dist" , filename : "[name].bundle.js" }, module : { rules : [ { test : /\.css$/ , use : "css-loader" } ] }, plugins : [ new CssEntryPlugin({ output : { filename : "[name].bundle.css" } }) ] };

will output two files

main.bundle.js and styles.bundle.css

API

new CssEntryPlugin(options: String | Object )

options

Type: String | Function | Object

Optional

Specifies the options for the CssEntryPlugin .

The shorthand version allows you to specify the output.filename directly as a String or a Function , this will be equivalent to passing an object with output.filename . See output.filename for details on the possible values.

new CssEntryPlugin( ) new CssEntryPlugin({ output : { filename : } })

When specified as an Object , the following options are available:

output

Type: Object

Optional

Specifies a set of options instructing the plugin on how and where to output your CSS bundles. It works in a similar fashion to Webpack's output option.

new CssEntryPlugin({ output : { } })

Type: String | Function

Default: [name].css

Optional

This option determines the name of each CSS output bundle. The bundle is written to the directory specified by the Webpack output.path option. It works in a similar fashion to Webpack's output.filename option and ExtractTextPlugin 's filename option.

For a single entry point, this can be a static name.

filename: "bundle.css"

However, when creating multiple bundles via more than one entry point, you should use a template string with one of the following substitutions to give each bundle a unique name.

Using the entry name:

filename: "[name].bundle.css"

Using the internal chunk id:

filename: "[id].bundle.css"

The following substitutions are available in template strings:

Substitution Description [name] The module name or name of the chunk [id] The number of the chunk or module identifier [contenthash] The hash of the content of the extracted file

Any combination of these substitutions is allowed (eg. "[name].[id].css" ).

The option can also be specified as a Function which should return the filename as a string without substitutions.

filename: function ( getPath /* (template: string) => string */ ) { return "prefix-" + getPath( "[name].[id].css" ); }

The Function has the signature (getPath: ((template: string) => string)) => string where getPath is a function passed as the first argument, that can be used to perform the substitutions on a given template string to retrieve the original path.

Note this option is called filename but you are still allowed to use or return something like "css/[name]/bundle.css" to create a folder structure.

Note this option only affects CSS output files for entries matched by this plugin (CSS entries).

entries

Type: String | String[] | RegExp | Function

Optional and mutually exclusive with ignoreEntries

Specifies the entry or entries to consider as possible CSS entries. Other entries will be ignored.

ignoreEntries

Type: String | String[] | RegExp | Function

Optional and mutually exclusive with entries

Specifies the entry or entries to ignore. Other entries will be considered as possible CSS entries.

extensions

Type: String | String[]

Default: [".css", ".scss", ".less", ".styl"]

Optional and mutually exclusive with test

Specifies which file extensions are valid for files/resources inside considered CSS entries.

test

Type: RegExp | Function

Optional and mutually exclusive with extensions

Specifies which files/resources are valid for considered CSS entries.

disable

Type: Boolean

Default: false

Optional

Disables the plugin.