With the advent of native CSS modules support in Webpack (https://github.com/webpack/webpack/pull/6448) and due to lack of time in maintaining this package, the project has been discontinued. If anyone wants to continue work on this, PRs are welcome.
A Webpack plugin that simplifies creation of CSS-only bundles.
Install the plugin using npm:
$ npm install css-entry-webpack-plugin --save-dev
The plugin will identify the entries that contain only CSS resources and will generate CSS bundles for them.
webpack.config.js
const CssEntryPlugin = require("css-entry-webpack-plugin");
module.exports = {
entry: {
"styles": ["src/style1.css", "src/style2.css"],
"main": "src/index.js"
},
output: {
path: "dist",
filename: "[name].bundle.js"
},
module: {
rules: [
// This is required
{
test: /\.css$/,
use: "css-loader"
}
]
},
plugins: [
new CssEntryPlugin({
output: {
filename: "[name].bundle.css"
}
})
]
};
will output two files
main.bundle.js and
styles.bundle.css
new CssEntryPlugin(options: String | Object)
options
Type:
String | Function | Object
Optional
Specifies the options for the
CssEntryPlugin.
The shorthand version allows you to specify the
output.filename directly as a
String or a
Function, this will be equivalent to passing an object with
output.filename. See
output.filename for details on the possible values.
new CssEntryPlugin(/* option: String | Function */)
// is equivalent to
new CssEntryPlugin({
output: {
filename: /* option */
}
})
When specified as an
Object, the following options are available:
output
Type:
Object
Optional
Specifies a set of options instructing the plugin on how and where to output your CSS bundles. It works in a similar fashion to Webpack's
output option.
new CssEntryPlugin({
output: { /* output options */ }
})
output.filename
Type:
String | Function
Default:
[name].css
Optional
This option determines the name of each CSS output bundle. The bundle is written to the directory specified by the Webpack
output.path option. It works in a similar fashion to Webpack's
output.filename option and
ExtractTextPlugin's
filename option.
For a single
entry point, this can be a static name.
filename: "bundle.css"
However, when creating multiple bundles via more than one entry point, you should use a template string with one of the following substitutions to give each bundle a unique name.
Using the entry name:
filename: "[name].bundle.css"
Using the internal chunk id:
filename: "[id].bundle.css"
The following substitutions are available in template strings:
|Substitution
|Description
[name]
|The module name or name of the chunk
[id]
|The number of the chunk or module identifier
[contenthash]
|The hash of the content of the extracted file
Any combination of these substitutions is allowed (eg.
"[name].[id].css").
The option can also be specified as a
Function which should return the
filename as a string without substitutions.
filename: function (getPath /* (template: string) => string */) {
return "prefix-" + getPath("[name].[id].css");
}
The
Function has the signature
(getPath: ((template: string) => string)) => string where
getPath is a function passed as the first argument, that can be used to perform the substitutions on a given template string to retrieve the original path.
Note this option is called
filename but you are still allowed to use or return something like
"css/[name]/bundle.css" to create a folder structure.
Note this option only affects CSS output files for entries matched by this plugin (CSS entries).
entries
Type:
String | String[] | RegExp | Function
Optional and mutually exclusive with
ignoreEntries
Specifies the entry or entries to consider as possible CSS entries. Other entries will be ignored.
ignoreEntries
Type:
String | String[] | RegExp | Function
Optional and mutually exclusive with
entries
Specifies the entry or entries to ignore. Other entries will be considered as possible CSS entries.
extensions
Type:
String | String[]
Default:
[".css", ".scss", ".less", ".styl"]
Optional and mutually exclusive with
test
Specifies which file extensions are valid for files/resources inside considered CSS entries.
test
Type:
RegExp | Function
Optional and mutually exclusive with
extensions
Specifies which files/resources are valid for considered CSS entries.
disable
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
Optional
Disables the plugin.